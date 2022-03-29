Does Best Buy Accept Payment via Afterpay?

Even since digital payment boomed, different types of payments methods have commenced. Additionally, people prefer digital payment to cash. There are various reasons for this. Firstly, they are incredibly simple. Secondly, you can pay at the comfort of your home or any other location. Lastly, you don’t have to carry your credit or debit cards everywhere. As days go by, the innovators are adding different features to digital payment. An Australian-based company once came up with an innovative digital payment platform. That was called Afterpay. Many people are finding it incredibly useful. So you may be wondering does Best Buy have Afterpay. I have the answer to your question. Continue reading to know the answer.

Does Best Buy Have Afterpay[Brief Answer]?

No. According to Best Buy’s lease payment requirements, it doesn’t accept Afterpay. However, you have the option of using the Best Buy credit card. Moreover, you will get various benefits by getting a Best Buy credit card. You can apply for this credit card on bestbuy.com. This is the current policy of Best Buy stores. They may change the policy in the future.

What Is Afterpay?

Before I answer the question, let me explain about the Afterpay. Well, to put it simply, it is a digital payment platform that enables you to delay payment after purchase. You can pay the amount on a weekly basis until you complete the payment. The surprising thing about Afterpay is, you don’t need a credit check. Additionally, Afterpay will not charge you an interest fee. These benefits have gathered millions of users around the world. Even in America, a lot of people use it.

Brief History of Afterpay

The Afterpay was co-founded by two people named Anthony Eisen and Nick Molnar in the year 2014. Both the co-founders were neighbors. Eventually, Anthony came to know about Nick and his Entrepreneurial ventures. They began working together and founded a payment tool called Innovative Payments. It was nothing but Afterpay in its nascent stage. After one year, their company began growing vigorously. Within one year, their company was able to raise around $8 million.

They were meeting so many clients who later began using their payment tool. Most of them who used their tool gave good reviews. Their popularity spread via word of mouth. As a result, they added millions of dollars to their company. Afterpay expanded its branches into the USA in the year 2018. Later they spread their winds in the European market as well.

What Are the Requirements to Use Afterpay?

At first, you have to create an account in Afterpay. This allows you to shop at selected retailers. However, you have a few prerequisites, and they are,

The user of Afterpay should be 18 or above.

You must have a debit or credit card that meets the eligibility criteria of Afterpay.

The total amount of your purchase should be $35 or more.

Initially, you are expected to pay 25% of the amount as an upfront cost.

You should pay the amount once in two weeks and finish the payment within four installments.

Late Fees

There are certain setbacks in using Afterpay. One of them is the late fee. Afterpay charges $8 as a fine for an unsuccessful payment. Similarly, you would be charged $8 as a fine if you don’t pay within seven days. Afterpay would continue to charge the fine for consecutive weeks until you pay the fees. In addition to all of these, Afterpay would freeze your account. You must clear your fine and payment to reactivate your account.

What Should You Be Aware of About Afterpay?

Afterpay allows you to spend beyond your earnings. If you are not careful, it can lead you to debt. Therefore, I am listing a few precautions that you have to follow while using Afterpay.

Fix a budget: In order to avoid overspending, you can prefix an amount that you would be spending via Afterpay. As a result, you will spend according to your earnings.

In order to avoid overspending, you can prefix an amount that you would be spending via Afterpay. As a result, you will spend according to your earnings. Link your debit card: As I mentioned previously, Afterpay will charge you a fine amount in case of a delay in payment. This case will become worse if you have linked your credit card. Because in addition to late fees, you will have to pay interest on your credit card. Hence, it is better to link your debit card instead.

As I mentioned previously, Afterpay will charge you a fine amount in case of a delay in payment. This case will become worse if you have linked your credit card. Because in addition to late fees, you will have to pay interest on your credit card. Hence, it is better to link your debit card instead. Set a reminder: Setting reminders will help you in many cases. Afterpay is no exception. Why should you pay extra dollars just because you didn’t remember it? So I would advise you to set a remainder regarding Afterpay payment after purchase. You can use your phone for this purpose since you carry it with you most of the time.

You can avoid a lot of problems that would hit you in the future if you are little precautions. To avoid the feeling of regret, be preventive. I have listed a few things you should keep in mind. I hope you follow these things for your own good.

What Are Other Payment Options Available at Best Buy?

Since Best Buy doesn’t offer the payment option via Afterpay, it is best to look for other payment options. You have plenty of payment options available at Best Buy. It accepts Best Buy debit cards, credit cards, VISA, gift cards, and reward certificates. In addition to this, you can pay via Mastercard, Discover, Express, Visa, Diners Club, JCB, and PayPal. The payment via points is accepted as well. The above payment options are applicable to both in-store and online purchases. However, in-store purchases have a few more payment methods. They are business checks, cash, and personal checks.

What Financing Plans Are Available in Best Buy?

If you are disappointed about Best Buy for not accepting Afterpay, you should take a look at their financing plans. You can pay using Best Buy credit and debit cards. Using these cards, you can pay the amount in installments. You can pay for your purchase on a monthly basis. Moreover, you don’t have to pay any interest. Nevertheless, you are expected to pay the amount on time. If you fail to pay on time, you will be charged with interest.

Does Best Buy Have Buy Now Pay Later?

Yes. The buy now pay later is available for those who have Best Buy Credit cards. Additionally, you can access this option via a progressive leasing payment plan. You can buy the product first and pay the amount later in installments. You don’t have to pay any interest unless you fail to pay on time. After completing the payment, you can completely own the product you purchased.

What Are Some Payment Plans Available in Best Buy?

There are various payment plans that you can subscribe to using your Best Buy Credit card. Let us take a look at those plans.

You can use your Best Buy Credit card for purchasing products that cost above $299. You can pay the amount back without any interest. However, you should repay within 12 months.

If you are purchasing something above $599, the payback period is 18 months.

Best Buy would extend your payback period to 24 months if you had made a purchase of more than $799.

Similar to the Best Buy credit card, you have a progressive leasing payment plan. Let me brief you on how this works.

Firstly, you can apply for this progressive leasing plan only at Best Buy in-store. You can get the application form from the staff and fill out the form.

The next step in this process is, you have to get an underwritten decision that would allow you to purchase instantly.

After the approval, you can choose the product that you want to purchase. An employee would accompany you during this process.

Now, you have to sign the lease that would include the information of payments. The process is done!. You can take your product to your home.

Either, you can use the credit card or progressive leasing method to purchase products with a financial plan. However, I would say using a Best Buy credit card would have long-term benefits. Additionally, credit card offers different financial plans.

Does Best Buy Accept Split Payments in-store?

Yes. You can pay your bill via different payment methods. You could use your multiple credit cards at a time. In another case, you can use your credit card and cash to settle the bill. As long as the total bill amount is settled, you have no problem with split payments. However, I would advise you to use either 2 or 3 payment options. It can be a hectic task for the cashier to draw money from different sources. Especially, when you have a long queue behind you, you should avoid split payment. You don’t want to have an angry mob standing behind you? Don’t you?

Conclusion

It is unfortunate that Best Buy doesn’t accept Afterpay. However, it has other financial plans that are beneficial to the customers. We can make use of those plans. Moreover, for most of the plans you choose, you don’t have to pay any interest. In this article, I have explained those financial plans. Additionally, I have listed precautions to be followed while using Afterpay. I hope the information given in this article was both informative and helpful to you. Thank you for reading!

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Does Best Buy Have Afterpay

1. Who is the founder of Afterpay? The Afterpay payment platform was co-founded by two neighbors named Nick Molnar and Anthony Eisen. 2. Does Best Buy have other financial plans? Yes. You can choose various financial plans after buying the best buy credit card or by applying for a progressive leasing payment plan. 3. Does Best Buy still have a 24-month financial plan? Yes. You become eligible for that plan after getting the Best Buy credit card.