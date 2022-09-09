Does An IKEA Mattress Come Rolled Up? – Everything You Need to Know

While shipping mattresses to its customer, retailers sometimes compress them into different shapes for convenience of transport. By doing this, the retailer will be able to reduce the required size for the mattress. However, the problem with using the mattresses that arrive this way is a person will not be able to use them immediately. Moreover, folding can cause some permanent deformation on the mattress. This raises concerns for people who are ordering mattresses from IKEA or other retail chains that sell home furnishing items. People who are buying from IKEA will generally have this question, does an IKEA Mattress come rolled up? Well, I have done some research and have found the answer to the question. Continue reading this article to know the answer.

Does IKEA Deliver Its Mattress Rolled Up?

IKEA, keeping transport and storage convenience in its mind, deliver its mattresses in a rolled-up state. However, the one good thing about IKEA mattresses is they are vacuum-sealed using a transport plastic wrap. Usually, the rolled-up mattresses come in boxes. Once you have received the IKEA mattress, you should immediately spread it. Later, you should wait for at least 72 hours before you use it for sleeping. In this article, I will expand on the IKEA mattress. Read the article till the end to get acknowledged about the IKEA mattress, delivery, and its usage.

How Long is It Okay for You to Leave an IKEA Mattress Rolled Up?

You should unroll the IKEA mattress as soon as you receive it. Delaying will only cause irreversible deformation to the mattress. Once you have unrolled it, you cannot start using it immediately. There is a waiting period according to which, you have to wait for around 72 hours for the mattress to expand to its full size and proper shape. In case you keep the mattress rolled up even after receiving it, the waiting period will extend. As far as memory mattresses are considered, one cannot keep them rolled up for more than 2 months. If it extends beyond this period, the mattress will be damaged.

Will You Receive IKEA Matters in a Box?

IKEA will not deliver its mattresses in a box. Instead, IKEA prefers another method for packing and shipping its mattress. According to that method, it will cover the mattress with plastic wrap and suck out all the air for creating a vacuum-sealed packing. The aforementioned method is used for IKEA foam mattresses. In the case of spring mattresses, the package will not be vacuum-sealed. Instead, the mattress will be covered in plastic wraps only. Using this method has two advantages. The first thing is that the mattresses packed in this way occupy less space. Secondly, it is very easy to handle while transporting to it its destination.

Is It Possible to Roll an IKEA Mattress Again?

It is possible for you to roll an IKEA mattress again. However, achieving that task is not easy. After unrolling the mattress for more than 72 hours, the internal structure of the mattress would have been stabilized. Now the mattress will offer resistance to shape change. On a whole, it is not impossible, but definitely a difficult job. Instead of rolling the mattress back, it is better to fold the foam mattress in half. Later, tie it using a rope if you are transporting it to another location. Especially, this will be helpful when you are relocating to a new house. So far, we have been talking about the IKEA foam mattresses. When it comes to spring mattresses, you should not try rolling or bending them. By doing so, you will damage the springs that are present inside.

Should I Wait for 72 Hours Before I Start Using an IKEA Mattress?

Be it foam or a spring mattress, it needs some time to get back to its regular size and shape. It has been advised by IKEA to wait for at least 72 hours before you could sleep on the mattress. However, you can start using it after 24 hours of unrolling. However, you should note that the IKEA mattress would have not regained its original shape or size yet. After using the mattress for a few days, the mattress will regain its original size and shape. According to IKEA, this happens after 3 to 4 days of usage.

Will an IKEA Mattress Fit in My Car?

Be it a sedan or hatchback, stowing a rolled IKEA mattress in the trunk is very easy. Most cars will be able to accommodate additional furniture in their trunks as well. In the case of small cards, the IKEA mattress will still fit in. However, it may require you to fold the back seats of the car. In case, the IKEA mattress you bought doesn’t fit in the trunk, you have the home delivery option. The fee for this mattress delivery service starts from $59.

In order to check if the mattress you are buying fits in your car trunk, you should compare the size of your trunk and the mattress. Hence, while ordering the mattress, you can decide better car and delivery option. If you want to check the measurements of a mattress, it will be available on IKEA’s website. In case, you are personally visiting an IKEA in-store, you will find that information on the price tag.

Is It Possible to Carry an IKEA Mattress?

Yes. One person can carry a maximum of two IKEA mattresses. You will get to carry them using two handles when you are buying the mattress from IKEA in-store. Those handles are provided so that the customers who are buying the mattress can carry it to their car on a cart. However, you don’t have to fret about carrying mattresses all by yourself. The IKEA members present at the in-store will be more than happy to help you when you have bought larger queen and king-size mattresses. They will help you carry the mattress to your car.

How Long Does an IKEA Mattress Last?

It depends on two factors, namely, the type of mattress and maintenance. The mattress will remain good for usage for a long period of time if you use it fairly. However, irrespective of the way you have used the mattress, IKEA advises all of its customers to change the mattress every 8 to 10 years. This is despite the fact that IKEA offers around a 25-year guarantee for its mattresses. The IKEA mattress guarantee includes defects in the materials and workmanship of the product. This is wonderful news for people who cannot afford to buy new mattresses this often. Instead of buying a new mattress, you can either repair or replace it at no cost.

What Have I Said in This Article? (Recap)

I started this article by giving a brief account of the transportation of mattresses and the difficulties involved in it. Following this, I mentioned how long can a person leave his IKEA mattress rolled up so that it is not damaged. Later, I clarified if IKEA delivers the mattresses in a box. While answering the next question, I explained if it is possible to roll the IKEA mattress again and how rolling it up again could be a difficult task. In the next section, I mentioned the waiting duration before a person starts using IKEA mattresses. After this waiting period, the IKEA mattress would have regained its original size and shape. The next query was about the compatibility of fitting an IKEA in a car’s trunk. I discussed the possibility of fitting IKEA mattresses inside a sedan and hatchback car. While answering the last couple of questions, I clarified if a person has to carry the mattress by himself to the car and the average life span of IKEA.

I hope the information provided in this article regarding the delivery of the IKEA mattress was useful to you. Thank you for reading this article.

Final Thoughts

IKEA is one of the best places when you are planning to buy mattresses and other types of home appliances. The quality of the product and the after-service is top-notch when compared to Home Depot. In order to make sure the customer gets the best experience while using the product, it issues several guidelines for using such products. Similarly, IKEA has asked its customers to follow some procedures for the fair usage of IKEA mattresses, including foam and spring mattresses. It is critical for IKEA to fold the Mattresses considering the transport convenience. However, IKEA doesn’t want this to affect the quality of the product. Hence, it asks the customer who is buying the IKEA mattresses to unroll the mattress as soon as they receive it. Later, it asks them to restrain from using the new mattress for 72 hours.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does An IKEA Mattress Come Rolled Up?

1. What is the way to purchase an IKEA mattress? It is always best to visit the IKEA store personally and get it delivered to your address. This way you will not get a defective product. 2. Which is best to take home IKEA mattress from the store, Sedan or Hatchback? The trunk of a car should be spacious enough to transport an IKEA mattress. Hence, choosing Sedan over Hatchback would be wise. 3. Does keeping the IKEA mattress rolled for a long time damage the material? Yes. It can cause permanent damage to the mattress. Unrolling the IKEA mattress as soon as it got delivered to your home. 4. What are two types of mattresses that IKEA sells? The two types of mattresses sold by IKEA are foam and spring mattresses.