Amazon has introduced a membership subscription service in 2005. It is a paid subscription through which members can enjoy various benefits. The benefits can be listed as free delivery, one-day or two-day shipping, Prime video streaming, etc. Additionally, they also give access to Amazon Music, gaming, and everyday household shopping. As per Amazon Prime records, it has over 200 million subscribers around the world in different countries. Amazon Prime subscription can be paid per month or annually for the services.

Did you ever notice the subscription fee of Amazon Prime and looked for tax in it? If not then you would have no idea if Amazon Prime charges tax in the payment. Are you also hearing it for the first time? Then dive into this article to know more about this topic. Finally, I am going to provide you with a clear picture about the Amazon Prime tax and related information.

Is Amazon Prime Charging Any Tax In 2022?

Yes, Amazon charges tax on their subscription cost. But it is based on the state the member is residing in. The tax may vary from state to state on the existing laws there. It calculates the difference and charges the tax at the checkout while a customer purchases their prime subscription. But, Amazon does not charge tax to subscribers from every state. They only have taxes in 34 states out of 50 states in the United States.

Is the Amazon Prime Charge Applicable in All States?

No, Amazon does not charge taxes in all the states of the United States. It depends on the state in which the customer takes the subscription. Also, the existing state laws on taxes also affect the charge and percent of tax in the state. They only have taxes in 34 states out of 50 states in the United States. All the other states have no taxes included in their prime subscription.

Amazon Prime Subscription

Amazon Prime Subscription has many benefits included in it along with the free shipping service. All the benefits under this Amazon Prime subscription are listed below.

Free one-day and two-day shipping Free delivery (same day) Prime video services and additional channels Prime and Amazon Music Free Grocery Delivery Prime Gaming Prime Reading Unlimited photo storage Audible premium plus Prime Day sale

Amazon allows customers to use a Prime subscription for 1 month for free. The initial 30 days of using Amazon Prime is free so that customers can take a decision before subscribing to the actual service. There are 2 types of payments accepted by Amazon for their subscription. They are monthly subscriptions and annual subscriptions.

Monthly Subscription

A monthly subscription should be renewed every month to get all the benefits of Amazon Prime. It charges $12.99, but the prices are rising up, and the prime membership is costing $14.99 without including taxes.

Yearly Subscription

The annual cost of Amazon Prime has increased up to $139 per year without taxes included. It is actually a good deal compared to a monthly subscription to Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime Taxes in the Different States

Taxes are not included in Amazon Prime membership costs in all the locations of the United States. It is based on the tax laws in the state where customers take Amazon Prime subscriptions. Only 34 states out of 50 states in the United States have taxes included in their prime subscriptions.

Below are the tax percentages in the respective states

Puerto Rico- 10.5%

California 7.25%

Tennessee, Rhode Island, and Mississippi- 7%

Minnesota 6.875%

New Jersey 6.625%

Arkansas and Washington 6.50%

Texas- 6.25%

Utah- 6.10%

West Virginia, Vermont, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Idaho, Michigan, Kentucky, Iowa, Florida, and District of Columbia- 6%

Arizona- 5.60%

Colorado- 2.90%

Hawaii, New York- 4%

Louisiana- 4.45%

Missouri- 4.225%

Nebraska- 5.50%

North Carolina- 4.75%

Ohio- 5.75%

South Dakota- 4.50%

Wisconsin- 5%

Wyoming- 4%

So, if you are from these states then you may have to check for the price in their states. Taxes are not included and will be charged extra as per the about percentages.

How Is the Tax at Amazon Prime Calculated?

Tax does not exist in every state of the United States. It may depend on various factors as Amazon Prime and the location has some limitation included in this service. I am listing out those factors which affect the tax of the Amazon purchase.

Identity of the seller of the merchandise Fulfillment type Time and location of fulfillment Item and service whichever customer purchases Delivery/ shipment address of the order/ purchase

When the service or order purchased from them is fulfilled by Amazon then the tax may depend on the local state laws. Along with that, Amazon Prime is not an item but a service. So the tax depends on the state the customer lives in and in which they take a subscription.

Why Does Amazon Prime Charge Tax?

The State department of Revenue states that Amazon has to charge its exclusive members of tax when they are taking the subscription. But this is not applicable in every state of the United States. Only a few states have laws that make tax mandatory, and they have certain rules regarding what percentage of tax the state should collect. In the states which do not have tax rules, Amazon Prime does not charge these taxes.

However, some even say that retail businesses have no such extra taxes laid on exclusive memberships. But some laws state that retail businesses have to pay taxes for the bulk transactions on their websites/ servers. Additionally, some states have taxes on services provided by Amazon which are also included in the prime subscription.

What Is the Total Charge of Prime After Amazon Includes Taxes?

There are no fixed taxes on Amazon Prime in all states. It varies from state to state and some even don’t have some. The states who have laws for these taxes also mention the percent of the tax to be laid in the Amazon Prime fee.

The Amazon Prime subscription charge without any taxes included in it is around $12.99 per month or $119 annually. If the state has some tax the Prime charge may go up to $130 annually (this may vary based on the state you live in).

Along with this, the members have to pay the local taxes in addition to the state taxes. So the prime subscription base price will have state tax and local tax included in it. The base price is fixed at $119 annually.

How Can I Escape From Paying Taxes on Amazon Prime?

Not people from all the states have to pay this tax which is included in Amazon Prime subscription. This makes the people wonder how to avoid these taxes in their states. But that is not possible if your state has existing rules on taxes. People from the states I have mentioned above have no other way to avoid Amazon Prime taxes.

But there is a way to avoid taxes on Amazon purchases. Customers can order the items from Amazon with the help of their friends who stay in the state which are tax-free and get it delivered to them.

What I Have Discussed So Far?

I have introduced Amazon Prime in this article by discussing what it offers and the charge of an Amazon Prime subscription. Amazon charges tax on their subscription cost, which may vary from state to state on the existing laws there. They only have taxes in 34 states out of 50 states in the United States. All the other states have no taxes included in their prime subscription. The percentage of tax in the state is based on several factors which I have listed in the above article. Additionally, I have also mentioned the percentage tax Amazon charges in the particular state.

Conclusion

Amazon has taxes in all the states which have state laws on taxes and these laws also mention the percentage of tax to be included in the subscription. There are no fixed taxes on Amazon Prime in all states. Some states do not even have these taxes. Additionally, some states even have local taxes along with state taxes which will add up to the fixed prime subscription cost. The basic cost of an Amazon Prime subscription is $119 annually and $12.99 per month. In the states which do not have tax rules, Amazon Prime only charges their basic prime fee. However, the Amazon Prime fee taxes are unavoidable.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the basic/ fixed subscription cost of Amazon Prime? The basic cost of an Amazon Prime subscription is $119 per year and $12.99 per month. What are the areas in which Amazon charges tax? There are 34 states in the United States in which there are laws on taxes. Customers from the remaining states are free of tax for their Amazon Prime. I have mentioned all the states and tax percentages in this article. Did Amazon Prime have these taxes right from the start? No, Amazon Prime has introduced taxes on their Prime subscription in 2011 with just 4 states initially. Is there a way through which I can avoid taxes on my purchases from Amazon? You can order the item from Amazon with the help of your friends who stay in the state which is tax-free and get it delivered to you directly.