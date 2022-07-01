When you think of buying something for your pet, you first think of going to a pet store to get it. There are multiple pet stores in America that supply the things your pet needs. Chewy is one such retailer that sells pet food and other pet supplies. It is an eCommerce retailer that delivers its products right to your door. In fact, the retailer is sold more than 50% of the total online pet food sales in the United States. Although it was only founded in 2011, the company managed to get a revenue of more than $8 billion per year. This shows the huge success of this Company. Such a successful company surely attracts other big corporations in hopes of purchasing this online pet food & supplies retail company, and that is exactly what happened. So, Does Amazon own Chewy now? Read the article to find out.

It is not surprising that there are questions about whether Amazon owns Chewy or not. Considering the aggressive expansion and the practice of buying new startups by Amazon, it makes sense that people assume such a thing. As of 2022, there are 40 subsidiaries of Amazon, the online retail giant bought many companies to diversify its business portfolio. Chewy is one of the largest pet food and supplies retailers in America, but it is ultimately owned by some other company. So, who’s the owner of the eCommerce pet food and pet supplies retailer? Does Amazon own chewy? What is the history of Chewy? If you want to know the answers to these questions, then read this article.

Does Amazon Own Chewy?

No, Amazon does not own Chewy. The pet supply company is owned by PetSmart, the largest pet specialty retailer in America. PetSmart acquired Chewy in 2017. The eCommerce pet supply company is actually a direct competitor to Amazon in selling Pet food and other pet-related products. This acquisition of Chewy by PetSmart threatens the business of Amazon’s pet care company, Wag. When you think of buying stuff for your dog, PetSmart is the company that comes to most people’s minds. With Chewy, pet owners don’t actually need to visit a pet chain store like PetSmart or Pet co. As online shopping is the norm of this century, many retail businesses are establishing their own online shopping platforms. Chewy is one such company with the sole purpose of delivering pet foods, supplies, and other products directly to the home, just like Amazon. But unlike Amazon, Chewy only sells pet supplies.

What’s the History of Chewy and Its Acquisition?

Chewy was founded in June 2011, under the name “Mr. Chewy” by Michael Day and Ryan Cohen. Both these founders hired employees and executives of major retailers like Amazon, PetSmart, Wayfair, and even Whole Foods Market. These seasoned and experienced people in running a business were the reason that Chewy achieved success. Soon after its inception, Chewy lost money in the first half of 2012, but it soon started to bring in the money. The sales for the year 2014 were $205, whereas the sales doubled to $423 million in 2015. This paints us a picture of how fast the company started to grow. The sales of Chewy increased year by year, and by 2017, it brought in $2 billion in revenue.

Ray Cohen then thought of taking the company public, but his company received merger offers from Petco and PetSmart simultaneously. Petco offered to pay some amount with stock and the rest with cash. Whereas, PetSmart offered an all-cash bid and autonomy to run as a separate company. Such an offer was surely enticing to Ryan Cohen and to the other executives. Soon after, PetSmart acquired Chewy for $3.35 billion. This deal was the largest ever eCommerce acquisition at the time. Later on, PetSmart sold 20% of its Chewy stock to its parent organization, BC partners. Ryan Cohen remained the CEO of Chewy and continued to grow the business. In the year 2021, it made a revenue of more than $8.89 billion.

Does Amazon Pose a Threat to Chewy?

Chewy is a major player in the online retail business for pet foods and supplies. Since its inception in 2013, Chewy has been gaining a lot of popularity and a reputation for selling some of the best quality pet products o its website. If there is someone that can rival Chewy, then it is Amazon. As the largest eCommerce retailer in the world, it only makes sense that Amazon also sells a lot of pet products. Chewy is the only company that rivals Amazon’s online pet product sales. But as many people are now doing all their shopping from Amazon, there are speculations that people will just start purchasing pet food and other supplies from its website.

But Chewy has stated that it is not worried about Amazon poaching its customer base. As of now, the multinational conglomerate poses no significant threat to Amazon. As I have mentioned, Chewy has gained a reputation for providing fast deliveries and good quality products. This has earned itself a loyal customer base, who are willing to do all their pet-related product shopping from Chewy instead of Amazon. In fact, the smaller pet supply stores pose more of a threat to Chewy’s business than Amazon. These many pet stores collectively have a good customer base, that Chewy desperately wishes to add to its current customer base.

Why Do People Consider Chewy Better Than Amazon?

There are many reasons why many pet owners consider Chewy better than Amazon. When you think of pets, one mostly thinks of household pets like dogs and cats. But there are various other animals that people also take as pets which are considered unique or out of normal. Amazon offers a lot of products for household pets, but Chewy even offers pet food and supplies for farm animals like pigs and cows. There is also the issue of how products at Amazon are priced. The prices for most products on Amazon change depending on their popularity and the time of the year. But Chewy has consistent prices non most of its pet products. This way, people don’t need to pay $3 extra than the previous month for bird food from Amazon. In addition to all this, Chewy has a more collection and variety in terms of pet products like food and supplies than Amazon.

What Pet Products Brand Does Amazon Own?

Amazon has been rapidly expanding its reach towards many other industries, including the pet food and supplies business. The online retail giant has established its own brand of pet products called wag. This expansion is part of the company’s efforts to spread its tentacles to other businesses like baby products, batteries, clothing, etc. Wag mainly intends to supply dry foods for pets. You can get most Wag brand products at even more affordable rates that its counterparts Petco and PetSmart. But this brand of products is only available on Amazon, and also to only prime subscribers. Wag was previously owned by Quidsi, but now if you go to Wag.com, the website will redirect you to the Amazon pet products page. This move by Amazon is to give stiff competition to Chewy, Walmart, PetSmart, Petco, and other pet product suppliers.

To Which Animals Does Chewy Offer Pet Products?

Chewy sells various pet foods and supplies to a number of pets, both household animals and farm animals. In case you are searching for medication for an animal, you can get it on Chewy. Here’s a list of animals for which Chewy sells food and other supplies.

Dogs

Cats

Guinea Pigs

Hamsters

Ferrets

Rats

Rabbits

Horses

Chickens/ Roosters

Goats

Cows

Pigs

Sheep

Llamas

Alpacas

Hedgehogs

Birds

Fish

Reptiles

These are all the animals for which you can get pet supplies. Chewy has food and supplies for all the animals that I’ve listed above. Amazon does not sell many supplies for all of these animals. So, if you have a farm, then you can get all types of foods and products for those animals.

Conclusion

To recap, no, Amazon does not own Chewy. PetSmart is the one that owns Chewy. The pet trailer bought Chewy in the year 2017 for $3.3 billion. This was the largest acquisition of an eCommerce business at the time. Although Petco also gave a merger offer to Chewy, PetSmart’s offer is the owner that Chewy chose. Amazon also sells pet products like food and supplies, Chewy’s top management states that the multinational online retailer poses no significant threat to the pet product company’s business. This is because Chewy has earned a reputation for selling good quality pet products at consistent prices, whereas the prices fluctuate constantly on Amazon. In the end, at least for a foreseeable future, Chewy may continue to profit despite the oncoming threat from Amazon.

FAQs – Does Amazon Own Chewy?

