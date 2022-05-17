Does Amazon Offer a Relocation Package? How Much Does That Cost?

If you are an employee of the Amazon company, and you are planning to relocate to another Amazon house or warehouse in the country. Do you know that you can fund and assist through the Amazon Relocation Package? And here in this article, you can learn more about the Amazon Relocation Package in much more detail. In addition to this, we will discuss the reasons why Amazon company relocates its employees across the country, all the time. Furthermore, we will talk about the employee benefits offered by the company to its employees. Apart from this, we will list some of the additional features of the Amazon Relocation package.

What Does Amazon Relocation Mean?

From the above sections, as you can guess, the Amazon Company often relocates its employees across the country, for multiple reasons. And to help and assist the employees who are relocating to another location, the company introduced Amazon Relocation Policy. Under this program, the employees will be given $20K to $40K mainly to cover the cost of moving and other expenses. Besides, this, the employees will also have the opportunity to choose the Lump Sum relocation program based on their requirements and interest.

Furthermore, all the newly hired employees are eligible for this policy, and the employees get relocation assistance not just in the country, but also abroad in other countries. And not just that, the funds provided by the company for the assistance might vary based on the type of job position, the individual is currently working at Amazon, and its importance. Apart from this, the company will also provide some local assistance for the employees to make the relocation process easier and more convenient.

Why Does Amazon Need to Relocate Their Employees Sometimes?

The Amazon Company often relocates employees across the country, as stated in the above sections. So here in this section, we will talk about it in more detail. First of all, many employees who have worked for the Amazon company for more than 60 days will have the opportunity to relocate to another state because of personal reasons. Secondly, sometimes the company due to excessive bulk orders during the holiday period relocated employees across the state, to meet the demands there.

Thirdly, senior employees with more work experience and who are working for important or high-level positions are often relocated to new places where the company has just started its operation, or the old locations, where the company’s performance is lacking. So based on the stats mentioned here in this section, we can say that relocation among the Amazon employees is quite common, whether it’s for personal reasons or for job purposes, and it is why the company has decided to offer a special program called Amazon Relocation Policy for their employees.

What Kind of Assistance and Benefits Does Amazon Give to Its Employees?

The Amazon Relocation policy helps the employees to get complete assistance including funds, as well as discounts on relocation services across the country. So the customers will get all the help they need during the relocation process. Furthermore, the Amazon company has affiliations with various companies in the country, which in turn might be helpful for the employees to avail their services at discounted rates like UPS platform, etc.

And not just that, the employees of the Amazon company can also access 24/7 support, referrals, and suggestions provided by the said company. Which in turn can be very helpful for them to access in various situations or incidents including legal issues. Besides, in order to these resources, the employees don’t have to visit their workplaces, instead, they manage and access all these services on the online platform from the comfort of their homes.

What Is the Average Amazon Relocation Package, and What Are the Different Things That It Includes?

The Average Amazon Relocation Package as stated in the above sections includes funds that range between $20k and $40k, which in turn depend on the type of profession the employee is working for and his/her experience in working for the company. Besides, this average relocation package comes additionally with various other useful services such as housing costs for a limited time period, a few months, as well as the realtor’s assistance, so that they can easily find the right home for themselves anywhere across the country.

Furthermore, in this package, the employees will also get access to a 24/7 service desk, which will provide suggestions and offers for the customers to make the relocation process go smoothly and quickly. Besides, this package also helps the customers in transporting their furniture and other goods through the delivery partners for discounted prices on various services. And with the realtor’s assistance provided by the company, the employees can sell their homes easily, while also getting better deals on new homes at the place where they are relocating to.

What Kind of Packages Are Entertained for International Relocations?

Now from the above sections, you might have already figured out that are only two types of relocation packages offered by the Amazon Company for both national as well as international relocations for the employees. Firstly, there is the Lump Sum relocation package, which all the new and experienced employees can access, which comes with a fixed amount of money depending on the employee’s job position and experience.

Secondly, there is the popular Amazon Relocation Plan that comes with funds of up to $40 k based on employees’ professions and experience. And in either of these plans, the customers will get all the additional assistance services provided by the company free of cost. Then there are also the services offered by affiliated companies, that come along with packages, and all these services are discounted so that the customers can save funds, and use them for important things during the relocation process.

If an Employee Entertains the Prospect of Terminating the Relocation, Will They Have to Return Any Assistance Provided?

Yes, if the employees are not interested in relocating to another place while working for the same job or want to find another new job. Then they might have to pay back all the funds they have used under the relation program within a period of one year. However, as you know many people or employees in the country, won’t be able to pay the amount in a single payment. So they have the opportunity to pay back all the money in installments within a limited time period.

However, sometimes certain companies do not request employees to make contracts for repayment of funds for the Relocation program. This means in such cases, the customers don’t have to repay the money. Although this is not the case on Amazon, so the employees definitely have to pay back the amount within the said time limit. And if the employees cannot pay the company back within the due date, they might end up facing legal charges.

What Are Some Things That You Should Be Aware of Before Asking for Relocation?

As the title itself suggests, here in this section, we will list out some of the aspects that the employees must keep before asking the company for relocation. First of all, the employees can ask the company for Location Scouting Trips so that they can view the location beforehand, and verify whether it is suitable for them and their families or not. Secondly, the employees can sometimes request temporary housing from the company, if the process of finding the right home is taking long.

Thirdly, the customers must make sure that they have the right transport partner to move all their home furniture and goods to the relocated location. And sometimes, the company also offers these services along with the Relocation Package. Fourthly, if the relocation process is lagging, as the employees are not finding the right home to purchase or rent, then they might need a storage center for all their goods and luggage.

How To Apply For Jobs at Amazon Company?

If you are interested in working for the Amazon Company and decided to look for that available job positions to apply. Then you must simply follow the instructions given here below.

Firstly you must visit the Amazon Careers platform, from the web browser installed on your device.

Then you can use the search option on the page to find the job positions you are looking for.

After that, use the additional filters to narrow down the available job listings, and choose the right one.

Open the job type and go through all the information given regarding the job.

And make sure you have all the required qualifications and skills for the said job position.

Now, click on the apply now an option in the top right corner of the page, and create an account as requested by the company.

Then you can add your resume to the job application, and provide additional notes and why you are the right person for the job.

If you are selected for the job position, the company will reach out to you within 15 days.

Conclusion

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Amazon Company Offer Relocation Packages for its employees? Yes, the Amazon Company is currently offering two types of relocation packages for the employees to choose from based on their convenience and interest such as Lump Sum and General Relocation Package. Do employees have to pay back the relocation funds, if they are not interested in relocation anymore? Yes, if the employees are no longer entertaining the idea of relocation to a different workplace, then they have to return all the funds they have used from the relocation policy, in installments or single payment. Are newly hired employees eligible for Relocation? According to the company, yes, the newly hired employees of Amazon can also apply for the relocation policy, only if they have work experience of more than 60 days.