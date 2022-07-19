Amazon has become one of the most popular companies in America, and the world. Millions of people go to its website or app every day to buy whatever they need. It has made the shopping experience a lot easier and more convenient. People use the company’s website to order many types of items without the need of going to different stores. Students and teachers both use Amazon to buy any school supplies they need. As teachers are the ones that need many school supplies and materials, they tend to do their shopping online. Many retailers usually offer teachers discounts at their stores, especially during the school season. So, Does Amazon offer a discount scheme for teachers? How can teachers save money on Amazon? What other retailers offer teacher discounts? Read the article to know the answers to these questions.

Does Amazon Provide Teacher Discounts?

No, unfortunately, Amazon does not offer teacher discounts. The company is famous for offering steep discounts on products, but there is no separate discount scheme for teachers. You have various people vying to get the products they need at the best possible prices. Amazon provides a way for these people by giving seasonal discounts. The company provides back-to-school discounts during the start of the school season. Most eligible school materials, textbooks, stationery, etc. all have discount offers on them. Both students and teachers can use this scheme to get the items they need for school at low prices. Although teachers don’t have a discount scheme, there are some ways they can use to save money when shopping on Amazon. Continue reading the article to know what they are.

What Are the Ways That Teachers Can Use to Get Discounts on Amazon?

As I have mentioned, Teachers don’t get any exclusive deals and discounts on the online retailer’s shopping platform. But there are some deals and coupons offered to them, which allows them to save some money when buying school supplies. Here are some ways that teachers can use to get discounts on Amazon.

Back to School Program

Amazon offers a back-to-school discount program that offers deals on school supplies, which helps students who are joining the new school season. The back-to-school discount scheme is just before the end of the summer holidays. By offering deals on school products right before school starts again, Amazon has managed to increase its school supplies sales. Teachers also can take advantage of this program and get discounts on the school products they need. They can receive up to 40% discount on pencils, pens, notebooks, computers, printers, etc. Amazon also offers its own discounted school supplies called Amazon basics in the back-to-school section of the website or app.

Accounts on Amazon That Show Deals for Teachers

There are accounts on Amazon that pool various school material products that have discounts on them. One such account is the Teacher Stretching Dollars. On this account, various school supplies and products with discounted prices are displayed. If you go to this account page on Amazon and follow it, you will get regular updates about various school-related products that have discounts. As it is challenging to constantly search for discounts, by following this page, you will receive all the latest updates. This is very useful for both teachers and students alike. This account shows discounted products like Elmer, sharpie, paper mate, and many other school-related items.

What Are Some Other Amazon Discount Schemes That Teachers Can Make Use of?

There are many other ways that teachers can make use of to get discounts. Teachers need their own school textbooks and supplies to function as educators. Whether it is to learn something new or to practice teaching the curriculum they are given, they need their own textbooks. Here are some ways that teachers can take advantage to get deals on Amazon.

Amazon Textbook Rental Program

Amazon offers a textbook rental program that teachers can make use of to rent the textbooks that need instead of buying them. Sometimes teachers only need to refer to a textbook temporarily for teaching a lesson or subject. There is no need to purchase that book, as they can simply rent for a period of time and then return, saving money in the process. Teachers can rent textbooks in both e-book and hardcover forms. Just visit Amazon.com/rentals to rent the books you need in e-book form. The minimum rental period is usually 1 month, but you can apply for an extension and continue to use it. The rental price depends on the book and rental period you select.

Amazon Business for Education Program

The multinational conglomerate offers a Business education program that allows school administrators to get free delivery, tax-exempt purchases, and even discounts on school supplies. Teachers can enroll in this program to get school supplies for lower rates. The only requirement is that teachers should be of a school that has signed up for this program. Schools need various resources and supplies to function properly. Some of those supplies are cleaning equipment for janitors, papers and markers in bulk, etc. With this program, teachers can buy new stock items and other industrial-grade equipment at discount prices.

Why Doesn’t Amazon Provide a Discount Scheme for Teachers?

Teaching is one of the most important professions in a functioning democracy like the United States. There are various people in many teaching professions, either in schools or colleges. Soldiers are people who put their lives on the line to defend our country, yet Amazon does not provide a military benefits scheme for them. How can you expect that it will offer a benefits scheme for teachers? As an important segment of this society, teachers take it upon themselves to teach the knowledge that is required to survive in this modern world. And Amazon still does not provide benefits for them. As one of the largest retailers in, Amazon does not need to provide profession-specific discounts to retain its customer base.

But teachers can get discounts on various school supplies by using the right methods. There are various programs that are not exclusive to teachers, which provide good deals on school supplies. So, even though educators may not receive any specific benefits, but they can still take advantage of Amazon’s programs to get discounts.

What Other Retailers Provide Teacher Discounts?

Although Amazon does not provide teacher discounts, there are many other retailers that do. When you go to these stores, you will find that they give some teacher-specific discounts. Unlike Amazon, which only allows some discount programs for school supplies that teachers can use, these other retailers offer discounts on other products as well. Here are some retailers that offer teacher discounts at their stores.

Home Depot

Lowe’s

Kmart

Office Depot

FedEx Office

JoAnn Fabrics

Michael’s

J. Crew

Banna Republic

Adobe

Best Buy

Sony

These are just some of the retailers that provide discounts for teachers. Some of these retailers not only provide discounts for teachers, but also for other important professions like soldiers, doctors, etc. You can take advantage of these retailer discounts depending on which type of item you wish to purchase. Apart from retailers, even travel agencies and hotels like Sta Travel, Vacations to Go, Marriott Hotels, etc. all provide discounts for teachers.

Conclusion

To sum up the article, Amazon does not provide any exclusive teacher discounts as some retailers do. You won’t receive profession-specific discounts for items on the online retailer’s app or website. But teachers can use various discount schemes on school supplies and other products. Teachers can use back-to-school programs, Prime Day sales, etc. to get discounts on Amazon. You can even rent textbooks from Amazon, without the need of purchasing them. You can rent those books for a 1-month period and then extend the rental period if you need the book. So, even though Amazon does not provide teacher discounts, they are various ways that they can use to get discounts. And although Amazon does not provide teacher discounts, there are many other retailers that provide them.

You can visit any of those stores to get teacher discounts. Keep in mind that each of those retailers offers different kinds of deals to teachers. Visit any of their stores to get what you need, either at discount prices or tax-exempt purchases.

