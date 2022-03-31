Amazon takes care of its employees by providing different benefits. Even though, the benefit received by Amazon employees varies according to their job position. However, Amazon makes sure that all its employees get their share of perks. Some of you could be wondering if Amazon provides a Christmas bonus to its employees in addition to the other benefits offered. Well, I have the answer to your query. Continue reading to know the answer. Additionally, I would also be giving you the deets regarding the other bonuses offered by Amazon.

Does Amazon Give Christmas Bonuses? If Yes, How Much Is It?

Amazon does provide a Christmas bonus to its employees every year. A full-time employee would be getting $300 as a bonus, while the part-time employee would get around $150. The employees who are working during the Christmas season and other employees who are on off-hours, both are eligible for the Christmas bonus.

Does Amazon Provide Other Bonuses?

Of course. There are various occasions during which Amazon has agreed to provide bonuses. The intent of the bonus has multiplied. It is being used for various purposes, such as appreciating an employee for his hard work, celebrating special occasions with their employees, boosting the employees to work with commitment, and many more. Sometimes, the bonus is used as an enticement to recruit people to the company. This helps Amazon to retain its employees.

On What Occasions Does Amazon Provide Bonuses?

Amazon recognizes its hardworking and sincere employees. As a result, it offers a performance bonus to them. Furthermore, an additional 4% is added to their paycheck every month. By the end of the year, the cumulative bonus would be $2600. Nevertheless, one should keep in mind that the performance bonus is not provided at all Amazon divisions. The bonus is provided at specific Amazon divisions only. It depends upon the policy adopted by a specific Amazon division. In another case, Amazon provides a “Thank You” bonus to its employees who work overtime. The bonus amount is about $500.

Does Amazon Provide a Recruitment Bonus?

According to the recent announcement made by Amazon, it has agreed to provide $1100 as a bonus for those who get hired, especially for working in the fulfillment and logistics network. Furthermore, You can also expect Amazon to hire people from the USA and Canada in the near future. Do you think you are fit for the job? Well, then don’t delay and fill out Amazon’s online form as soon as possible. Please keep in your mind that Amazon may withdraw its recruitment bonus at any given time. Furthermore, there could be other positions as well where you would be getting a Recruitment bonus. In order to get the complete details, you should check the website Amazon.jobs.

Does Amazon Provide a Bonus After I Quit Amazon?

Yes. This is actually a tricky bonus. The policy is called “Pay to Quit”. The very first line of Amazon’s “Pay To Quit” policy says “Please don’t take this offer”. Of course! We just now read that Amazon is paying bonuses to the new recruits. Then why does it want to provide a bonus for someone to quit. Well, Amazon doesn’t really want its employees to quit working in its organization. However, this bonus is seen as Amazon bidding adieu to its employee who is leaving the organization permanently.

Yes!. You heard that! An employee has to quit permanently from Amazon for getting this bonus. He cannot work again in the Amazon organization forever. How much bonus does the employee get? Well, the amount depends upon how long they have worked for Amazon. The longer the employee has worked on Amazon, the higher would be his bonus. The bonus amount ranges somewhere between $2000 – $5000.

What Are Some Other Benefits That Amazon Offers?

In addition to bonuses, Amazon is offering various benefits to its employees. These benefits are not limited to employees, but also their family members. They are offering these benefits because it shows they care for the employees and their families. Furthermore, a happy employee is a loyal employee. The trust an employee has in his organization increases.

Medical

Helping families by providing access to health care that includes medical, dental, and vision.

Utilize the healthcare center that is located at certain locations. The service cost at these centers is low. The services at these centers include mental health services, chiropractic care, health coaching, and many more. Furthermore, You don’t need insurance.

Health saving account

Medical Advice helpline

Maternity and paternal leave for parents who have given birth to a child.

Amazon provides $100 to new hires who show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination.

Financial

Overtime for more than 40 hours

401(K) savings plan

Financial counseling

You can access 70% of your earnings a week earlier than the statement. People of certain job titles can access their earnings at any time.

Support Network

Employee Assistance program. You have 24/7 support.

Providing necessary resources for parents whose children are coping with developmental disabilities.

Referrals for finding child and elder.

Time Off

Vacation, sick and personal day time off

Paid Time Off(PTO)

If you need more information regarding these benefits, you can visit the Amazon website. There you will get a detailed explanation regarding each benefit.

Does Amazon Provide an Annual Raise to Its Employees?

Generally, three factors determine the annual raise. They are region, job title, and the employee’s tenure on Amazon.

Job Title

Your job title on Amazon plays a key role. There are various sections of employees who are working within the Amazon organization. Everyone would receive a different amount of annual raise. Additionally, the percentage of increment would vary as well. Sometimes, people working in your department may not receive a raise. It can be vice versa as well. There can be plenty of reasons for this. The financial condition of the organization, the change of increment policy, and many more.

Region

The Amazon facilities present in different regions has different management approach. Furthermore, they can have different policies, different leadership as well. Even though Amazon is one organization, it is spread across the globe. As a result, there would be diversity. So, you cannot expect Amazon to have a uniform policy where everyone in the organization would get the same annual raise(even for the same job title).

Employee’s tenure

This is one of the key factors that decide your annual raise. The longer you stay, the higher would be the raise. However, this cannot be said for sure as well. A few employees have reported that they haven’t received an annual raise despite working for several years in the organization. Again, this is due to the varying management and leadership. If your Amazon division has good leadership, there are high chances of you getting either a bonus or a hike in salary.

How to Ask for an Annual Raise?

Getting an annual raise in a big organization is a tough task. Since it employs thousands of people, you are lost in the crowd. The best way to get an annual raise is by standing out from the crowd. How do you do that? Firstly, you should improve your performance. This gives you the moral authority to ask for an annual raise. Generally, your poor performance would be the first reason for an organization to deprive you of your annual raise. Secondly, you should display your work. Your senior would be busy with their own work. You are not the only one working under your senior. Therefore, the best way to gain your senior’s attention is by displaying your work. Finally, be confident that you are worth an annual raise. If you don’t find yourself worthy, how will you be able to convince your senior?

Conclusion

Amazon has given bonuses to its employees on various occasions. The bonus is a great way of appreciating its employees. Furthermore, it increases the bond between the company and employees. In this article, I have explained the bonuses given to the employees on various occasions. Additionally, I have explained the benefits an employee would be getting if he/she is part of Amazon. However, one should keep in mind that bonuses and benefits that are given by Amazon change from one place to another. I hope you found the information helpful. Thanks for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions – Does Amazon Give Christmas Bonuses?

1. How much is Amazon’s Christmas bonus? If an employee is a full-time worker, he would get around $300 as a bonus, while a part-time employee would get around $150. 2. What is the range of the quit bonus? The quit bonus depends upon the tenure of an employee. It ranges between $2000- $5000. 3. Does Amazon have PTO? Yes. Amazon has Paid Time Off(PTO).