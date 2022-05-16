Amazon quotes itself as the Earth’s most customer-centric company. Being customer-focused and showing loyalty to them made Amazon one of the most popular companies people look forward to getting services. Amazon Marketplace is the go-to option where customers shop the items and get them delivered to their doorsteps. It is known for its fast and trouble-free delivery. It offers the customers to choose their delivery preferences like time scheduled deliveries, instructions, and more. But these delivery preferences are only limited to the Amazon Fulfilled items. Amazon also provides a one-day/same-day delivery option for its prime customers.

Some customers want their packages to be delivered to their PO box, which is way easier because no physical contact is required between the customer and the delivery agent. But Amazon’s PO box deliveries can be a little tricky. Not all the third-party delivery companies working for Amazon do not deliver packages to customer’s PO boxes. Do you also want to know details about the PO box deliveries? Also don’t know what an Amazon Locker is? Stores that deliver to your PO box and availability of the services in different countries? Come, let’s know the details related to the PO box deliveries and the pros & cons related to it in the following post.

Does Amazon deliver to the PO box?

Amazon delivers its customer’s to their PO box if they wish. Customers should provide their full address along with their box number in order to get their package delivered to their PO box. But not all the shipping services are providing the PO box delivery service. When the shipping company doesn’t have the service of providing the package to a PO box, then it uses the physical address to make the delivery. So it is important for the customers to provide a viable physical address during ordering an item.

There are quite a few limitations when you want a PO box delivery. Amazon limits certain items to be delivered to PO boxes, they can only be handed over to the actual address provided by the customer. The packages or orders fulfilling any of the following cannot be delivered to the PO box

Items costing $1000 and more.

Items that are considered dangerous and inflammable items like fireworks, paints, fuel, explosives, etc.

Any kind of projectiles and ammunition.

Items related to Industrial, Automobile, Food & Health care, Jewelry, and certain home supplies.

Workout equipment

Large electronics such as T.V and Computers

Big boxes which don’t fit in the PO box.

How to Get Amazon Packages Delivered to the Po Box?

Amazon delivers your packages to the PO box only if you give a valid General address PO box number. A general address is used as a temporary address when the customer doesn’t have a permanent or proper residential address. The customer needs to fill in the address while ordering correctly so that the delivery can be done properly, or it would become difficult. They need to provide the PO number in the first line of the shipping address below their name.

Full name,

PO box number,

Address,

City, State ZIP CODE.

This makes it clear for Amazon to use USPS as the shipping carrier, which provides PO deliveries. If you forget and skip this part of adding a PO box number, then your package won’t be eligible for PO box delivery. Amazon denies PO box deliveries for standard shipment packages. They even don’t provide the services for same-day/one-day and two-day deliveries. Although, Amazon Prime users can always use their membership to get their packages delivered to the PO boxes. But Amazon doesn’t guarantee the prime users their usual benefit of same/one-day delivery or 2-day delivery for PO box deliveries. They are not eligible to have PO box deliveries, which include pre-orders and pre-release date items.

United States Postal Services (USPS) is the only courier service in the country providing P.O box mails. Other than this, FedEx provides PO box deliveries with some terms.

Pros and Cons of PO Box Deliveries

As mentioned above in the article, the Amazon PO box deliveries are quite tricky when compared to the standard delivery. But it also has some benefits of its own. So come, let’s look into the benefits and drawbacks of PO box deliveries.

Pros

The safest way to get delivered packages, secured packages unlike those delivered at your doorsteps

No need to have physical contact with the delivery agent

Not being available will not affect the delivery

Customers can skip scheduling a time frame for delivery

Fast delivery through USPS

No permanent address is required and your PO box can be your constant address

Notified when your package is delivered

Maintains Privacy without the need of providing personal/ residential address

Works perfect for individual business people

Cons

Comparatively, large items cannot be delivered

Limitations on a few items and shipping options

Customers have it pick it up from the postal office themselves

No 24/7 access

Not accessible during holidays

Needs to be frequently visited if you are a regular shopper to avoid additional charges

Only USPS delivers Amazon packages here and no other carrier provides their services

General Delivery and Amazon Locker

General Delivery is a temporary mailing service used by individuals who don’t have a permanent residential address or who travel a lot. This is used for having a stable address for deliveries. The address should be in a particular format to get the package delivered to your General address.

Full Name

GENERAL ADDRESS

City, State ZIP CODE.

The customers need to verify with the postal office beforehand if they accept Amazon deliveries. Every delivery has a time frame of 30 days within which the customer has to pick up the package. Sunday is not a working day for General Delivery. A General Address can only be provided for an individual with a minimum age of 18.

Amazon Locker also works the same as General Locker and is more beneficial for the customer to ship their orders and pick them up. It is a designated space allotted to a customer to store their package, which can be picked up within 3 working days. There are thousands of Amazon locker centers across the country. This service can be utilized round the clock by the customers. Amazon Lockers have comparatively large storage spaces.

It’s simple to get a package delivered to the Amazon Locker. Customers have to add the Amazon Locker to their address book and set the location as the shipping address. This has to be done while checking out. Once the package is delivered to the Locker, the customer receives a code that has to be used while opening the slot at the locker. However, it is easy to return the package to an Amazon locker. Customers can just drop it off at the nearest Amazon locker, irrespective of where they have picked up them initially.

Does Amazon Deliver to Po Box in Other Places

Amazon accepts the deliveries within the U.S. to deliver to the customer’s PO boxes under certain conditions. What about places like Puerto Rico, Alaska, and Hawaii?

Amazon even considers their order to deliver to a PO box, but with restrictions. The packages should not exceed 70 pounds to be delivered to the PO box here. Customers also need to provide Amazon with a valid contact number (telephone, fax, or telex number). Hazardous and explosive materials are also not eligible to be delivered. Additionally, certain addresses in Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico are not eligible for PO box deliveries, so the customers have to check from Amazon if their address is eligible for the delivery.

Different Stores That Ship to PO Box

Given the points discussed in the article, Amazon has limitations to deliver packages to PO boxes. Just like this, many other stores and retailers like to keep their deliveries under certain boundaries.

I have listed a few stores below, which deliver to the PO boxes,

Major retailers Walmart, Best Buy, eBay, Target

Health stores like drugstore.com, GNC, Rite Aid, Waterpik, The Vitamin Shoppe

Domestic stores like Modcloth, Bath Bed and Beyond, Kroger, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Dollar General, T.J.Maxx

Footwear stores like Footsmart and Zappos

Few other stores like Think Geek, Guitar Center, books a million, WB shop, Marvel, Barnes & Noble, Snapfish, Joann Fabric & craft stores, etc.

Even though Amazon makes PO box deliveries, Amazon Fresh does not accept or deliver their items to PO boxes. There are many other small stores and retailers that accept delivery to the PO boxes with some considerations and additional charges.

Conclusion

Customers love when their packages are delivered without any physical presence of them being required, some may have problems related to their address or not even possess one. In cases like these, customers can opt for a PO box delivery. Customers need to clearly mention their PO box number in the shipment address to make sure that Amazon knows the mode of delivery. They can even use their General address and Amazon Locker if they don’t have a PO box number. Although these deliveries come with certain limitations, they can be beneficial in many ways. Customers have to check for the conditions that Amazon or other sellers have listed for PO box deliveries. However, PO box deliveries, General deliveries, and Amazon Lockers are quite useful for individuals in independent businesses who have no designated workplace.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s)

What should I do to make my packages delivered to my PO box? You should make sure to give a valid PO box number with your shipping address in the first line of the shipping address. Does Amazon make delivery to PO box in Puerto Rico? Yes, Amazon accepts deliveries to PO boxes in Puerto Rico, but few addresses there are not eligible for the PO box delivery. So, the customers need to check for the eligibility of their address before placing an order. Does Amazon Fresh deliver to my PO box? No, Amazon Fresh doesn’t accept PO box deliveries. It only delivers to eligible street addresses. Does Amazon accept PO box orders from Prime users? Yes, Amazon Prime users can also utilize PO box deliveries, but can’t use them for pre-orders. Amazon doesn’t guarantee you a 2-day delivery like standard shipping orders.