Does Amazon Deliver To Mexico?

Amazon ships to countries that are present throughout the world. They are expanding and integrating their supply chain network to deliver the product to nook and corner of the world. It is still their goal and dream. Amazon has a long way to go before achieving it. As far as the USA is concerned, Amazon is serving the citizens of the USA for a long time. Even in Canada, Amazon is one of the top e-commerce websites which people buy products from. Having a wide presence in the continent of Northern America, you may be wondering does Amazon ships to Mexico. Well, I have done some research regarding this and have found the answer to the question of Does Amazon ship to Mexico. Continue reading to know the answer.

Will Amazon Deliver Its Products to Mexico?

As of now, Amazon is delivering only a certain number of products to Mexico. It ships those products to a majority of addresses located inside Mexico. If you want Amazon to deliver the product, you will have to pay a shipping fee that ranges between $15 and $50. The shipping fee varies depending on the factors such as the number of products, shipping time, and specific time during a year. Nevertheless, you also have the chance of getting free delivery for some products. Lastly, note that Amazon will charge you an import fee for anything that you order from Mexico. I will elucidate further about Amazon delivering products to Mexico in this article. Read the article till the end to get a clear picture regarding this.

How Can You Ship Products to Mexico Using Amazon?

Before you order anything from Amazon, you have to make a couple of changes in the settings of your Amazon account. Amazon will not be able to deliver the product to your address if you don’t make these changes. First, you should log in to your Amazon account on devices like a phone or computer. After logging in, you can select “Accounts and Lists” option by hovering the cursor over the screen. Now, you should click on the option “Your Account”.

After clicking on the “Your Account” tab, you will see the option “Your Address”. It will be located under the option “Ordering and Shopping Preferences”. Once you see and click on the option “Add A New Address”, you will be able to enter the information regarding your location in Mexico. While entering the information, check if you have chosen “Mexico” in the top dropdown menu. If you have entered all the required information, click on the option “Set As Default”. This option will be located next to the international address.

How Much Will Amazon Charge You for Shipping the Product to Your Home?

Depending on Amazon’s third-party seller you are buying from, the shipping charge will vary. It applies to all the international purchases that are made on Amazon. You should be very careful about the shipping charges during international purchases on Amazon. In certain instances, when you are ordering multiple products from Amazon, you will have to pay multiple shipping charges.

In addition, if Amazon is delivering non-media products to your address in Mexico, the Amazon sellers are bound to charge shipping fees themselves. On average, Amazon will charge any shipping to Amazon between $15 and $25. Once you have placed your order, it will take from three to six weeks before the product reaches your doorstep.

Do you want Amazon to deliver much faster? Well, it is possible. If you are ready to pay a shipping charge of $50, Amazon will deliver the product as early as three days. At maximum, it will take 7 days before Amazon delivers you the product.

Is It Possible to Get Free Shipping to Mexico by Ordering Amazon Products?

Are you looking for a way to get free shipping by Amazon to your location in Mexico? Do you think it is possible? It is important to note that Amazon, in general, doesn’t provide free shipping to Mexico. Well, to your luck, there is a way for you to get the orders delivered. However, you have to follow a few steps in order to get rid of shipping charges. When you are checking out, you have to choose Free AmazonGlobal Standard Shipping. At the same time, you have to select the option “Group My Items into as Few Shipments as Possible”. After doing this, you can complete your payment process.

What Are the Products Eligible for Shipping to Mexico?

Most products that are sold on Amazon are not eligible for delivery to locations inside Mexico. In order to identify the eligible products when you are shopping online, you are supposed to apply a filter. You should apply the international shipping filter before setting up your address in Mexico. Now, by clicking on a product, you will be able to know if a product on Amazon can be shipped to your location by clicking on a product.

Will the Product That Amazon Delivers Have Any Import Fees?

Yes. If you notice the order summary once you have checked out, you will see “Import Fee Discount” included in it. Amazon charges this “Import fee” to all international orders. The import fee you paid may not be the same as the amount paid to the customs authorities. However, in case you prove that the actual amount paid is more than the Import Fee Deposit is, Amazon is ready to refund the amount. Moreover, based on the classification of goods, the import fee may vary. In addition to this, there are two other factors, such as the number of products ordered and the country to which the product is delivered.

Are There Any Amazon Warehouses That Are Present in Mexico?

In Mexico, Amazon has a total of four buildings whose total area is around 3,00,000 square feet (0.03 km²). Recently, in the year 2019, Amazon built a new facility and opened it for the betterment of its supply chain in Mexico. Moreover, this is also part of their franchise expansion project of Amazon. So far, Amazon has invested covered $125 million for building warehouses in Mexico.

More than business, one of the main reasons for Jeff Bezos to consider Mexico for business expansion was to create more jobs. Well, I believe it! So far, the opening of Amazon warehouses in Mexico it has created more than 3000 jobs. In this, more than 1500 people are estimated to be working in the Amazon distribution center. Similar to employees working in the USA, Mexican employees will also get benefits and valuable work experience.

Final Thoughts

Amazon has recently ventured into the Mexican e-commerce market and has extensive potential for growth. More than Amazon, the people of Mexico are eagerly looking forward to Amazon building its business empire in Mexico. This will help the Mexican people to get secure jobs in the warehouses that Amazon will further build and in other business divisions of Amazon. Inc. At the same time, numerous consumers in Mexico are waiting to experience the various services offered by Amazon. Especially, the e-commerce service provided by Amazon will be very helpful to people who want to buy products in the comfort of staying at home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does Amazon Ship to Mexico?

1. How many warehouses does Amazon own in Mexico? Currently, Amazon owns and operates around 4 warehouses in Mexico. Among the four, the latest warehouse was opened in the year 2019. 2. How early can Amazon deliver the product to an address in Mexico? Amazon can deliver a product as early as 3 days to any location within Mexico. However, in order to subscribe to the fast Amazon delivery service, one may have to pay around $50. 3. How much has Amazon invested in building warehouses in Mexico? As of now, Amazon has invested around 125 million dollars in building 4 warehouses in Mexico. This has resulted in creating more than 3000 jobs for Mexicans. 4. Are the import fee deposit and actual import fee the same? The import fee deposit and actual import fee are not necessarily the same if you are ordering from Amazon.