Does Amazon Deliver on Saturday?

As we can shop anything and everything from groceries to electronic items from Amazon, we generally check for the delivery options to know how early we can get it. And if it’s the weekend, then we must know whether it will deliver on Saturday and Sundays and then shop accordingly. We must also know the delivery timings as well to make sure we are available when our order arrives. So, today we will get all the information related to the delivery policies and timings of Amazon.

Amazon’s Policy on Deliveries for Weekends

Amazon delivers the parcels and groceries between 8 am to 8 pm on Saturday, whereas on Sunday, Amazon drops off parcels between 9 am to 8 pm. These are the official timings of the delivery, but if there is a large backlog of the deliveries or during the peak time of the year, they are reported to deliver the packages as late as 10 pm. The time of delivery of your package depends on various factors. Amazon tries to deliver the package on time, but it may get late, as the Amazon driver delivers almost 300 packages daily. The time of your delivery will depend upon the route the delivery boy has chosen, as he has to deliver all the packages of a particular location. You would be lucky and may receive the package early, if he starts with your location, also you may end up getting a late delivery if your location is the last one on his list. Also, Amazon provides a membership option called Prime, that enhances the delivery time of your orders.

With Amazon Prime, you can get your order in almost half the time required for normal delivery. Also with Prime, there is a 2-day delivery option, that is if you order on Friday you may get the delivery on Sunday. Though this option is available, the location of your place also matters, so you can just check that by entering the Zipcode while you shop.

Deliveries on Weekdays

Amazon provides the delivery of parcels and groceries from 8 am to 8 pm from Monday to Saturday. These timings can be extended during the peak days of shopping or due to traffic or some other issues, and you may get the parcel as late as 10 pm. So don’t be shocked if the delivery boy knocks on the door late at night. Also, you can get the deliveries before 8 am if you are a morning person and want the parcel early in the morning. All you have to do is just request the early delivery option in your account settings. By opting for this service, you may get your parcel delivered by the early shift drivers at 6 am.

Amazon also provides the option where you can schedule your delivery depending upon your availability at the time of delivery. If you opt for delivery between certain time intervals, the Amazon driver makes sure you get the parcel at the same time.

Do Amazon Lose Packages?

Amazon spent a huge amount on delivering the parcels on time. As any service can’t be ideal, Amazon also loses the package. If you were expecting a package from Amazon and didn’t receive it, then you may get furious. Just don’t get panic, because there are certain cases where the parcels are shown delivered 48 hours prior to the delivery. You can just wait for 48 hours or contact the customer service representative to know the location of your parcel. They will inform you about the location of the parcel and assure you of the delivery as soon as possible. Even after waiting for 48 hours, if you don’t receive your parcel, then you can consider it lost or stolen. In that case, you can apply for a refund and Amazon refunds you for the stolen parcel.

Services Used by Amazon to Deliver Its Products

Amazon aims at providing timely deliveries to the customers and for that, it uses multiple carriers to ship its products across the US. Amazon shipping with different services depends on certain factors such as the location, size of the product, the time frame opted for delivery, whether it is Amazon Prime Shipping, Standard Shipping, One-Day Shipping, or Two-Day Shipping. Depending on it, Amazon selects the services that promise the timely delivery of the service. You can expect your Amazon package from any of the below services

USPS (Unites States Postal Service)

UPS

FedEx

Amazon Logistics

Parcel Pool – It is used for standard deliveries to Alaska and Hawaii

OnTrac- It is used for same day deliveries in Seattle.

So don’t be surprised if you order something on Amazon and these services deliver your products. If you order multiple products from Amazon, there is a possibility you receive these products from different delivery services and separately. For example, if you ordered 3 items, you may get one delivered by UPS, the other by USPS, and the third one by Amazon.

Apart from the carriers mentioned above, Amazon also uses regional services to deliver their product such as LaserShip, i-parcel, Home direct, Landmark Global, Parcel Pool, DHL Express, Pilot, etc.

Why Are Amazon Deliveries Subsidized by the US Government?

A lot of the Amazon packages are delivered by the USPS and there are reports that USPS provides these services at very low prices, thereby providing subsidies to Amazon. There are reports that Amazon has received $4.7 billion in the past few decades in public subsidies to expand its global network of warehouses, distribution center, office complexes, etc. Also in 2013, USPS agreed to deliver Amazon packages on Sunday, where even mails were not deliverable. This accounts for an ugly collaboration between USPS and Amazon. Though Amazon delivers 46% of its packages, what’s not surprising is USPS being its second-largest service provider by delivering almost 30% of Amazon’s packages whereas UPS holds only 17%. To offer delivery at every possible location, Amazon is building the delivery station in the densest zip code in the US and relies on USPS to handle the rest.

Amazon Key Delivery

There were many reports of packages getting stolen, so to deal with this, Amazon has introduced a service called Amazon Key Delivery which is accessible to only the prime members. This service offers the delivery not only inside homes, but in garages, car trunks, and behind motorized gates. But during the pandemic, it has restricted its delivery to only gates and garages. When you place an order using the Amazon Key Delivery service, the delivery person will open the garage, door, or gate and place the package inside, and shut it again. You can also link your Amazon Key setup with Ring security cameras or MyQ to record Key deliveries and even can watch the deliveries as you can receive an alert when the delivery is happening. The only thing it requires is an extra service to be installed, which is Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Control for garages and Ring Access controller Pro2 for the gates. This system works for only Amazon deliveries. And if you are using Amazon key delivery, then your parcel will arrive before 8 pm. After 8 pm, there is no chance of your parcel getting delivered.

Amazon provides you with the option of grouping the items into a few deliveries, or having each item dispatched and delivered separately. You can also change this delivery preference even after placing the order, but before it enters the delivery process. That means you can change the preference only if the order has not entered the delivery process. Also, you can add and manage addresses for easy delivery of your order. You can also set the address as default for frequent purchases on the same address. To add or manage the address

Login to your account using your ID and password.

Go to your addresses.

To add a new address, select Add address and enter the new address.

To edit or delete the existing address, click on edit or delete option available below the address.

Additionally, if you have opted for no delivery on Saturday and now would like to have deliveries on Saturday, you can anytime change the preference from your account.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ’s)

Does Amazon deliver its Packages on Saturday? Yes, Amazon delivers its packages between 8 am to 8 pm on Saturday unless you have not opted for no delivery on Saturday. What other services does Amazon use to deliver its packages? Amazon uses the services such as USPs, UPS, FedEx, Parcel Pool, On Trac, and many regional services like LaserShip, i-parcel, Home direct, Landmark Global, Parcel Pool, DHL Express, Pilot to deliver its packages on time and provide a good experience to customers. Does Amazon deliver after 8 pm? Amazon’s official timings of package delivery are between 8 am to 8 pm. In certain cases, during the peak time of the year, or if there are any backlogs, Amazon is reported to deliver even after 8 pm.