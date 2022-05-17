Does Amazon Deliver in Snow, Rain, or Storm?

When it comes to delivering products during inclement weather such as heavy snow or ice, Amazon has framed a policy called Amazon Inclement Weather Policy. Amazon bought this policy to regulate the delivery operation during extreme weather conditions. Amazon monitors the weather and decides if the delivery operations should be continued. This helps the Amazon delivery truck drivers from getting affected by harsh weather. Now, What does Amazon’s inclement weather policy say about delivery during the snow? Before that, we will get to know more about the policy. Keep reading to know the in and out of the policy.

What Is Amazon Inclement Weather Policy in 2022?

According to Amazon Inclement Weather Policy, the Amazon fulfillment center should keep track of weather conditions. If the weather condition is found to be severe, the Amazon facilities will be ordered to shut down. In case, the situation on the ground is worse for some employees, the employee should contact HR via phone. Later, He will be granted permission to take the day off. Let me elucidate the Amazon Inclement Weather policy further in this article.

Can an Employee Take a Paid Time Off During Bad Weather?

Yes. All the Amazon staff are allowed to make use of their Paid Time Off for any incidence. Similarly, they can take Paid Time Off if he finds the feather harsh.

Can an Employee Refuse to Work in Inclement Weather?

An Amazon employee has the right to refuse to work if they are facing hurdles such as harsh weather. Especially inclement weather conditions like heavy snowstorms or icy roads. Initially, they have to make use of their Unpaid Time Off(UPT) by contacting HR. This way you inform the management that you missed the work because of bad weather.

Your absence at work was never your mistake. Hence, using your UPT is never justifiable. Hence, Amazon refunds the UPT amount later on. Additionally, employees can make use of their Paid Time Off as well. However, I would call this a bad choice. You could use your PTO for other occasions. Why should you sacrifice your PTO for something that you haven’t planned for?

Then, there is a thing that I have to mention to you guys. What I have said above applies to most states of the USA, but there are exceptions such as Arkansas. They will not go easy on you if you refuse to work due to harsh weather. Even worse, you can be terminated from your job. Yup. The policy is not the same across the nation. Arkansas has given permission to employers of its state to remove an employee from the job for any non-discriminatory reasons, such as refusing to work during harsh weather.

Hence, you should start learning the local labor laws in the states you are currently staying in. This will help you decide better.

Should I Inform Priorly About the Time Off?

As I mentioned earlier, the Amazon fulfillment center keeps monitoring the weather. In case, they observe bad weather, the center would shut down. You don’t have to inform anyone in this case. However, if they aren’t shut down, you should call HR and inform them about your situation. Before calling, decide between UPT and PTO. You are free to choose either of the options. Please note that, even if you choose UPT, the amount will be later refunded.

Will Amazon Fire Me for Missing the Work Due to Harsh Weather.

As I mentioned earlier, it depends upon the local labor laws of respective states in the USA. A few states’ laws give supervisors the power to terminate an employee if he/she doesn’t show up to work. Factors such as inclement weather will not be accepted as an excuse by the employer.

Hence, if an employee is facing difficulty due to harsh weather, he/she has to convince his employer that it is really dangerous for him to travel out there. If he fails to convince the employer, he has to be present at the work.

If you are present in such states, acknowledge yourself about the labor laws of the state. Don’t ignore it! You may lose your job. In bad weather conditions, stay in contact with your supervisor to get updates. However, the good thing is, according to most state laws of the USA, an employee is obliged to refuse to work in case of bad weather. No stringent action will be taken.

Is the Amazon Inclement Weather Policy Strictly Followed by Amazon?

Even though Amazon has a neatly framed policy for dealing with inclement weather, the ground reality looks different. Yeah! Many Amazon delivery truck drivers were seen working in heavy snow and driving on frozen roads. They have shared their hurdles on blogs and YouTube videos.

Additionally, there are also videos on YouTube where the Amazon delivery trucks are getting stuck in snow. Despite the terrible weather, many Amazon drivers are seen driving the trucks through roads filled with ice. None of the employees in the videos are seen as comfortable working in that weather. Yet, they are forced to work in such harsh weather. The only way these Amazon workers can escape the nightmare is when transport authorities shut down the highways.

It can be shocking for someone who doesn’t know that ground reality will be far different from hearsay. Some people joining Amazon will not know about these things until they encounter such situations. However, one can thwart oneself from getting stuck in a dangerous situation, if the person gets to know how things work at Amazon from former employees or the ones who are working currently. Trust me! This will really help you once you join Amazon. You will be more prepared.

Will It Be Safe for Me to Work at Amazon During Bad Weather Conditions?

It depends on your local Amazon fulfillment center. The Amazon fulfillment center is the decision-maker when it comes to deciding on stopping or resuming transport operations in inclement weather. If the Amazon fulfillment center wants the employees to work despite harsh weather, one has to report to the work.

Unfortunately, this is terrible news for employees. So many incidents have been reported where employees have been put at risk by asking them to show up for work during floods, heavy snow, and other life-risking situations.

At the same time, it is not the case with all the Amazon fulfillment centers. They vary from one place to another. What you can do is, read the reviews of the local Amazon fulfillment center before joining. If you see positive reviews, you can consider taking a job there. However, I will remind you again to try to get an opinion from employees who are working at the center or someone who had worked there.

What Is the Problem Faced by Amazon Delivery Truck Drivers While Driving in the Snow?

During heavy snow, the roads will be covered in snow for several inches. When you are riding on such roads, there is a high possibility of your truck getting struck on snow. In case, you have people around, they would help you. If you are somewhere remote and alone, it would be a hectic task to get your truck out. Another case is when your truck is broken at a remote location.

In addition to these, some Amazon truck drivers have reported the fear of someone high jacking the truck and stealing the packages. Imagine someone telling you to get out of the truck, pointing a gun at you? Isn’t that the scariest part?

Despite all these risks, hundreds of people are working at Amazon as truck drivers. The least Amazon could do for these people is, give them relief during harsh weather. Or At least provide them with vehicles that can run on snow seamlessly.

Conclusion

The amount of risk involved in working in harsh weather is not known by the customers. The Amazon hasn’t cared much about it either. As a result, the victims (Amazon employees) continue to suffer, considering the bad weather as part of their work. I hope, Amazon strictly implements and follow the policy it drafted for operations during inclement weather. This would at least reduce the number of people who suffer. Of course. The customers of Amazon will be disappointed with the late delivery. If Amazon doesn’t want to lose customers, it has to make sure both the employees and customers are taken care of.

1. Does Amazon deliver in rain? Yes. Amazon does deliver in rain. The packages will be enclosed with plastic bags to prevent the penetration of the rainwater. 2. Which state allows the employers to fire an employee for refusing to show up for work due to bad weather. Arkansas and a few other states grant rights to employers to fire employees for the reason of showing up late for work (even if the delay was due to bad weather). 3. Do Amazon delivery truck gets stuck in snow? Yes. Many incidences have been reported where Amazon delivery trucks have been stuck.