Sezzle is becoming a popular method of payment for people when they are purchasing online. In addition to Sezzle, other buy-now-pay-later(BNPL) options are becoming popular as well. The virtual credit card issued by Sezzle and other companies is competing with the credit cards. Especially, the lockdown seems to have increased the usage of BNPL services. People are using BNPL services popularly to purchase things online. Now, the Sezzle users or those who want to subscribe to Sezzle may be wondering does Amazon Accept Sezzle. Well, I have found the answer to this question. Continue reading to know the answer.

Can You Use Sezzle to Pay Your Amazon Purchase in 2022?

As of now, Amazon is not accepting the Sezzle virtual cards as one of the payment options. However, this doesn’t mean that Amazon doesn’t accept other BNPL services. Amazon has partnered with Affirm, which offers BNPL service. As a result, Amazon accepts Affirm’s virtual card payment for bills worth $50 and more. In addition to that, Amazon accepts payments made via Klarna. Even though Amazon doesn’t accept Sezzle right now, there are chances of acceptance in the future. Keep reading until the end to know what are other places where Sezzle is accepted and other related information.

What Are Some Other Places Where Sezzle Virtual Card Is Accepted?

The usage of Sezzle Virtual Card is not as popular as its competitors. This is the current situation of Sezzle. Its usage is restricted to a few online retailers and in-stores. Moreover, the brands that accept Sezzle are niche retailers and a few mega brands. Let me list a few stores where you can use the Sezzle Virtual card,

Zolt

The Stainless Depot Company

Sigma Beauty

Misson

Inkkas

com

Pure Hockey

Proozy

Notre

Supplies Outlet

Lazarus Naturals

Jack Archer

Acta Wear

Tres Colori

Crunchyroll

Nana Macs Boutique

Zala Hair Extension

K9 Ballistics

Orca

Canada Weathe r

r Ballislife, LLC

Tobi

Makeup Eraser

Bass Pro Shops

Perfectly Posh

Charlotte’s Web

Early Bird Bedding

Legacy Box

HydroJug

Bellami Hair

In case you need a full list, you should log in to the Sezzle app with your account. The app is available for download on both iOS and Android. There are probabilities of an increase in the number of stores that accepts Sezzle. Depending upon the increase in Sezzle users, a lot more stores and eCommerce would add Sezzle to their list of accepted payment methods.

Does Target Accept Sezzle as One of the Payment Methods?

Target is one of the popular retailers that are popular throughout the USA. Does it accept Sezzle? Yes. You can use your Sezzle Virtual card can be used to purchase items from both Target in-stores and Target.com. When you are purchasing at Target in-store, you have to pay 25% of the amount while checking out. You can pay the remaining amount in three payments. The payment will be bi-weekly.

Is Afterpay Accepted by Amazon?

Afterpay is another Virtual card service provider that is becoming popular among people. This is accepted at certain large retailers and so many small businesses. Unfortunately, Amazon doesn’t accept the Afterpay as well. Well, Amazon seems hesitant towards accepting Virtual cards altogether. If that is not the case, what are other BNPL services that we can use to purchase items from Amazon?

Is Klarna Accepted by Amazon?

Klarna is a popular BNPL service provider. This is accepted by many big retailers. Still, does Amazon accept Klarna? Amazon allows you to purchase using Klarna. However, you need to have a Klarna account. Use the Klarna app to purchase items from Amazon. Shopping using Klarna app is beneficial because you will receive shopper points. The points can be redeemed using your Amazon gift card.

Is Affirm Accepted by Amazon?

Affirm is more popular than Afterpay and Klarna. It is the largest BNPL service provider as of now. Considering its popularity, Amazon has joined hands with Amazon. Hence, Affirm is accepted as a payment method by Amazon. However, one has to make purchases worth $50 and above to use the Affirm service.

What Are the Virtual Cards That Are Accepted by Amazon?

As I mentioned earlier, it has joined hands with Affirm. Hence, Affirm Virtual card is accepted by Amazon. In addition to that, Klarna Virtual Card is accepted as well. Currently, only these two cards are accepted by Amazon. Currently, only the most popular BNPL service providers are accepted by Amazon. In the future, depending upon the popularity of other BNPL service providers, it may include them as well. If you don’t have any of the above two virtual cards, it is better to purchase one. Only if you purchase from Amazon frequently, as it could be really beneficial for frequent purchasers.

What Benefits Does One Get by Using Sezzle for Purchases?

Most times, we would have wished if the product we want to purchase had any financial plans. Unfortunately, that is not the case every time. However, Sezzle can provide finance for those items. Yet, you have to know that there will be a spending limit while using Sezzle. The limit is decided considering so many factors. Another big advantage is that by using Sezzle you can settle the bill. Hence, you can immediately take the item to your home. You don’t have to wait. Lastly, you just have to pay 25% initially. The remaining amount would be settled by Sezzle on behalf of you. You can pay off the amount in three equal payments. You have to pay the amount in installments every two weeks.

How to Check Out Using Sezzle at in-stores?

The process is pretty simple and quick. When you are checking out, choose Sezzle as your payment method. The cashier may as some essential information about you. You can safely check out using an OTP sent to you. Sezzle sends the OTP to the mobile number you have provided. Lastly, you should log in to your bank. And that is it! You would be done with your check-out. It would hardly take 2 minutes. Sometimes, it can be very quick that gets finished in a few seconds.

What Are the Eligibility Criteria for Using Sezzle?

Do you think Sezzle could be helpful to you? Do you want to use Sezzle for purchasing items online? Well, in order to use this service you should,

Be 18-year-old or more (In the case of Alabama and Nebraska, you should be either 19 years old or more.)

have an active account in one of the U.S. banks

Possess a U.S. mobile number and email address

If you meet the above three criteria, you will become eligible to use the Sezzle’s BNPL service.

Is Sezzle Really Interest-free?

Yes. You don’t have to pay any interest. However, you should pay the amount within the scheduled period. If not, you should pay an amount for failing to pay the amount. What is the failed payment fee? You should pay around $10 as payment. Do you feel the amount is quite high? Well, the Sezzle does all it can to prevent this. Sezzle alerts you by sending emails and texts. If you fail to pay, despite this, I think the fee is justified. Did you remember the date, yet you failed to pay the amount? Didn’t you have the amount ready? Don’t worry! Sezzle allows you to reschedule to the date of payment. Still, you should pay a fee which is much lesser than the late fee. In this case, the fee is $5.

Conclusion

The BNPL has a high chance of replacing credit cards in the future. They are incredibly useful for both the purchaser and seller. However, currently, BNPL is not as popular as credit cards. Additionally, so many people are not used to this as well. The BNPL saw a surge in its number of users only during the lockdown. I cannot be sure if it would replace the credit card, still, it would emerge as one of the popular payment methods. In this article, I have spoken about one of many BNPL service providers, Sezzle, and its acceptance at Amazon. Later, I have given other BNPL service providers that are accepted by Amazon. Lastly, I have talked about the perks of using Sezzle and how to become one of the Sezzle users. I hope the information provided in the article was helpful. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Does Amazon Accept Sezzle?

1. What is the failed payment fee? If you miss paying the money on the scheduled time, the Sezzle will charge you $10 as failed payment fees. 2. How secure is it to use Sezzle? Sezzle has earned the PCI Level 1 certificate. This signifies that Sezzle is one of the safest ways for money transactions. 3. Can I reschedule my payment? Yes. However, you will have to pay $5 as a fee.