Does Amazon Accept Prepaid Cards? (Visa, Master, and Amex)

Amazon is a multinational technology and e-commerce company based in the United States. It is the biggest e-commerce business in the world. Its main services are e-commerce, digital streaming, cloud computing, and AI. It was founded in 1994 by Jeff Bezos.

Prepaid cards are non-banking cards that can be loaded with money before using them for payments. This is like any bank debit card, which can be used when you have the fear of spending too much on a credit card.

Are you curious to know if Amazon accepts prepaid cards? I have searched on this topic and accumulated all the information related to it in this article.

Can You Use Prepaid Cards to Purchase Items on Amazon?

Yes, Amazon accepts all kinds of prepaid cards in the payment methods while shopping with them. There are many kinds of prepaid cards accepted by Amazon such as Visa, Mastercard, etc. They are accepted during the checkout on both their official website and mobile application. These prepaid cards can be used while shopping for any kind of merchandise available on Amazon. Using these cards does not have any major limitations. They can be used at the checkout and payment methods are similar to that of any bank credit and debit card.

What Are Some Pros and Cons of Using Prepaid Cards on Amazon?

The usage of the prepaid card has increased nowadays and is considered a popular form of payment. Below are some pros and cons which I have discovered during the research.

Pros

You can get them anywhere easily. Using them is simple and easy. The cash deposited is secured in the prepaid card. Some cards even provide services for protection against lost and stolen cards. Limited spending, unlike a credit card. These do not have any credit checks. There are no separate bills for every payment. All of them are included in a monthly bill. These cards do not require any bank account to be linked to them. Prepaid cards do not provide any debts to their user, so the cardholder spends within the limit and is debt-free. Protection against using it once the card limit reaches $0.

Cons

Money credited in these cards does not have any interest, even if they are left for longer durations. This does not have any kind of effect on the credit store, even if you credit larger amounts on the card. These cards have hidden charges for getting or using them. Prepaid cards have no fraud protection like credit and debit cards are provided by the banks.

What Are Some of the More Commonly Used Prepaid Cards on Amazon?

There are quite a few prepaid cards that are accepted by the amazon.com website and Amazon app. These Prepaid cards are available anywhere easily and are a recommended gifting option. They can be used just like any other bank card, such as debit and credit cards. It is important that any Prepaid card should have an existing balance to use for payment while shopping. Some prepaid cards which are accepted by Amazon are

Visa Visa Signature Card Mastercard American Express (Amex) Vanilla prepaid card for limited merchandise

Can You Use Prepaid Visa on Amazon?

Prepaid Visa is the official credit card partner of Amazon. A Prepaid Visa card can be used to buy anything from the millions of options on Amazon. It can be used both on the Amazon website, amazon.com, and the Amazon app. Amazon is one of the safest places to use Prepaid Visa cards. Visa Prepaid can be used similarly to any other credit and debit card.

It can be used during the checkout after the shopping. A Prepaid Visa card can be used by adding it to the payment methods and entering all the card details like the card number, name on the card, expiry date, and Pin. This can also be linked to the wallet and pay easily every time, this avoids you to enter all the details each time you shop.

Additionally, Amazon has Amazon rewards Visa Signature Card.

Can You Use Prepaid Mastercard on Amazon?

Prepaid Mastercard is an accepted form of payment at Amazon, similar to Master debit and credit cards. To pay easily with a Prepaid Mastercard, you can just add your card to the saved cards and use it. This saved card can be used every time you make payments. The virtual MasterCard is treated in the same way as normal debit cards. These cards can be used while shopping anything from Amazon, but it has to be kept in mind that the total order value should be within the card balance.

Can You Use Prepaid American Express?

American Express is the biggest prepaid card company among all those which are mentioned. So, it is evident that Amazon accepts the payments from this American Express Prepaid card. An American Express Prepaid card can be used without any kind of limitation with Amazon. It can be saved and used during the checkout at the end of the shopping.

How to Use a Prepaid Visa Card for Payment on Amazon?

Follow the steps below to add and use a Prepaid Visa card in your Amazon account.

Log in to your Amazon account with your credentials. In the search bar, type e-gifts and enter. Select the amount of the e-gift card. Enter details like card number, expiry date, and the name on the card. Add it to the shopping cart. Checkout Select Prepaid card during the payment methods and proceed to pay. The gift card will be sent to you through your registered email. Just click on the link in that email and start using your e-gift card by adding it to your Amazon account.

Can You Use Prepaid Discover Cards on Amazon?

Discover is a major credit card brand that also has prepaid cards. Unfortunately, Amazon does not accept Discover Prepaid cards for payments with them. However, the credit and debit cards from Discover are accepted by Amazon, unlike their prepaid cards. Discover is the major brand and is accepted by most of the major retailers.

Are There Any Restrictions on Prepaid Cards at Amazon?

There are certain limitations/ restrictions while using Prepaid cards at Amazon. Following is the list of restrictions it has laid for its customers who use Prepaid cards for payments.

Amazon’s official website does not accept when customers enter the CVV of the card. Alternatively, they have to use the code sent by the bank to get their payment done. Prepaid cards cannot be combined with Credit or debit cards in a single order. Registration of the prepaid card is required with some banks. This is done by the name on the card and billing address. Some payments require authorization by the banks to find out if the payment is valid or not. Generally, this authorization costs $1 and is held till it is expired. Amazon does not accept payments through Prepaid cards, which have any kind of issues with them.

Are Amazon Gift Cards Prepaid?

Prepaid cards can be used to load the amount in the gift card or Amazon wallet, which can be used while shopping. Both Amazon gift cards and Amazon wallets are prepaid and cannot be used for any kind of credit payments.

Even if the Amazon Gift card is loaded with our card or a gift amount from someone else, it is Prepaid and is valid only till it has the existing amount in it.

Payment Methods Accepted on Amazon

Following are the payment methods accepted by Amazon in the United States and major locations.

Amazon Secured Card

Discover Network (credit and debit cards)

Visa (including the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card)

American Express

Amazon Store Card

MasterCard/ Euro Card

JCB (Credit card)

STAR (Debit card)

NYCE (Debit card)

Diner’s Club, valid only for U.S. billing addresses

China UnionPay (credit card only)

Visa, MasterCard, or American Express prepaid credit

Gift cards

Conclusion

Amazon accepts Prepaid cards for payments during shopping with them on both their official website and their mobile application. The major Prepaid card brands they accept are Visa, Mastercard, and Amex cards. However, it does not accept Discover Prepaid cards, unlike their debit and credit cards. Prepaid cards help the customers regulate their money.

All the Prepaid card payments are only allowed when the card has an existing amount in them. Prepaid cards can be saved on the Amazon account which requires the card number, name, and expiry date of the card. But there are quite a few restrictions while using these Prepaid cards on Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Are Amazon Gift cards Prepaid? Yes, gift cards on Amazon are Prepaid. Prepaid cards can be used to load the amount in the gift card or Amazon wallet, which can be used while shopping. What are some of the more commonly used prepaid cards on Amazon? Amazon accepts major Prepaid cards for payments on their website and app. Some of the Prepaid cards they accept are Visa cards, Master cards, American Express, etc. Are there any limitations on Prepaid cards while shopping at Amazon? There are a few limitations to using Prepaid cards at Amazon. But they don’t limit any merchandise on Amazon from shopping with the Prepaid cards. Can I use a Prepaid Card as a credit card? No, prepaid cards are loaded with money before using them for payments after shopping. They cannot be used as credit cards and paid without any funds on the card. The Prepaid card payments require an existing amount on the card to complete a payment successfully.