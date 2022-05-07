If you do not know Amazon recently started accepting Klarna as a form of payment. If you do not know what Klarna is then let us give you a gist for this. Klarna is a form of payment that lets you buy a product and pay for it in installments. But, if you are wondering how you can use this on Amazon, then you came to the right place as here we are going to be discussing how one can use Klarna on Amazon. We will also be seeing questions related to this topic such as, What are a few pros and cons of using Klarna at Amazon? How does one download the Klarna app? Can Klarna be used as part of the Amazon payment plan? Etc. Let us start by talking a bit about what Klarna is.

What is Klarna?

As we have mentioned in the previous section, Klarna is a Swedish fintech company, that gives various payment services. A few of the payment services offered by the company are, online storefronts, direct payments along with post-purchase payments. If you are wondering how Klarna works, it is paying in installments. The first payment for a particular product is made at the time of purchase and the rest of the payment is made in installments which is scheduled automatically once every 30 days. A customer will have up to 30 days to pay for their products with no interest or extra fees.

What Are a Few Pros and Cons of Using Klarna at Amazon?

When it comes to using Klarna at Amazon there are various advantages as well as disadvantages. Let us start by talking about the advantages of using Klarna at Amazon.

Advantages

There are various advantages to using Klarna at Amazon. The biggest advantage is that there is no interest to pay in 4 financings. This means you will not be paying any type of interest on purchases nor will you be paying any extra fees. Another advantage of using Klarna is that it offers various ways to fund purchases. If a customer does not like the purchase he/she can even return it. Klarna also offers various types of loans which can be from 6 to 36 months. This will let a customer keep the monthly payments lower.

Klarna also creates virtual numbers. This helps a customer in using Klarna like any other traditional credit card. The best part is that you can even set alerts on the Klarna app for products that you are unable to purchase right away. The Klarna app will notify you if the particular product is on sale or the price goes down. This can help people in saving a lot of money.

Disadvantages

One of the biggest disadvantages of using Klarna is that they have to check your credit score before you can start using the app. Do not worry your credit score will not be affected, but a lot of customers are denied because of poor credit scores. There may be an effect on credit score, as Klarna might report to the credit bureaus if the payments are not made on time. As mentioned before they do not charge any extra fees or charges for their loans. But they do take an extra charge or fine if the payments are not made in time. Though the late fee which is charged is only $7, it can skyrocket to $35 if a customer has a long-term loan.

Steps for Using Klarna at Amazon

Using Klarna is very simple. When it comes to using it with Amazon there are two ways of doing it. One way is by downloading the Klarna app and shopping with their phone. Another way of doing it is by getting the extension of Klarna on your browser and linking the Klarna card to Amazon. As we all know Klarna is a payment app that allows payments to be completed in 4 installments. Once you have downloaded the app or the browser extension. A customer can go to Amazon and add any item to the cart.

Once you are proceeding to checkout you will have to choose Klarna as the mode of payment and can choose to pay for it in installments. A customer can choose to pay in 4 installments. He/she can choose to take the 30-day payment option which does not have any interest or additional fees. With the help of Klarna, a customer will be able o make small payments on products that will require the customer to pay at once. This can also help the customer to purchase high-priced products and pay for them in installments.

Can Klarna Be Used as Part of the Amazon Payment Plan?

There are certain products on Amazon’s catalog that qualify for this type of payment plan. Products such as furniture, electronics, etc. are a few types of products that can be paid out in 5 installments which can be paid over 120 days. But when a customer chooses to pay with the Klarna app. Klarna app offers a shorter time for payment when compared with Amazon’s payment plans. Keep in mind that Klarna is an app that allows a customer to buy now and pay later. But, this does not mean that it is an alternative to a credit card. This is why a customer will not be able to select Klarna and Amazon payment plans at the same time.

How Does One Download the Klarna App?

We do not think anyone needs to know how one needs to download an app. But if for some reason you do not know how to download the app. All you need to know is that you will have to go to the app store if you have an Apple device or if you have an android device you can go to the play store. Here you can just search for the Klarna app and click on the download button. Once you downloaded the app you can sign up and make an account for yourself in the app.

Can You Use the Klarna on Amazon Without Downloading the Klarna App?

As we have mentioned in the above sections, if you do not want to download the Klarna app, then the other way of using Klarna is by going getting the extension in your browser. Once the browser extension is ready, a customer can select a product from Amazon and pay with Klarna. All you will have to do is select the Pay with K option which will come up on your screen. A customer can select the option and the payment will be processed through Klarna. Keep in mind that the Klarna browser extension is only available on Google Chrome, so if you are using some other browser you will not be able to use Klarna.

Conclusion

Amazon is one of the biggest e-commerce companies in the World. They have various products in their catalog and the company also accepts various modes of payment. One of the modes of payment they recently started to accept is Klarna. As we have explained in the initial sections Klarna is a company that lets customers purchase products and pay for them in installments. This is now applicable on Amazon. A customer can choose any product and pay for it through Klarna. When it comes to using Klarna as a mode of payment on Amazon, There are various advantages as well as disadvantages. In the above sections, we have given the pros and cons of using Klarna in detail.

If you are confused about how one has to use it, then we have also given steps on how one can use Klarna. As mentioned before Amazon has various modes of payment. The company even has payment plans in which a customer can pay for certain products in installments. In the above section, we have given details on whether a customer can use Klarna and the Amazon payment plans on the same order. In the final sections, we have given details on how one can download the Klarna app and how a customer can use Klarna without using the app.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Why do I have a limit on Klarna? As we have mentioned in the initial section, Klarna gives the credit limit depending on your credit score, how long you have been using Klarna, how you have paid your previous loans on Klarna, etc. This will determine the limit Klarna will set for you. 2. Can I make two orders with Klarna at once? Yes, a customer can make 2 separate orders at once with Klarna. They do not have any set limit for how many orders one can make with Klarna. But the approval on the orders will only be decided on your credit score. 3. What is the credit score required by Klarna? Klarna does not have a minimum credit score for the pay-in-4 installments credit option. The company does not report to the credit bureaus if the customer does not make an on-time payment. But they will report if there are any missing payments.