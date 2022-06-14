Why Does Amazon Not Accept Google Pay?

The reason is quite simple, Amazon has an e-wallet called Amazon pay, and it encourages its customers to use it for payments. Amazon is an online wallet and so is Google Pay, so they are essentially rivals. Allowing your rival market to gain profit from your market is not something Amazon would want to do. Creating a system in which Google Pay isn’t accepted will increase the number of people using Amazon pay, as they will have no other choice.

So then how come Google Pay is accepted in India? Amazon’s major reason for not accepting Google Pay payments is because it is an individual online wallet, and it doesn’t connect to your bank transfers. In India, the Google Pay AAP is connected to the BHIM UPI, meaning you can make payments directly from your bank account using your UPI ID. thus Amazon allows for Google Pay payments in India.

Then why does Amazon allow Apple Pay, when it is also a wallet? The reason is the large user base of Apple Pay. A lot of US citizens use Apple Pay daily, and not accepting it would lead to inconvenience to those Amazon consumers. These are some main reasons for Amazon to not accept Google Pay.

Could Amazon Accept Google Pay in the Future?

Google pay logo

Amazon is an e-commerce giant, Google Pay is an online wallet in which users can have their money. Google Pay is valid for online and contactless transfers from one account to another. Currently, Amazon does not accept Google Pay as a form of payment. Amazon has other ways through which you can pay, but Google Pay isn’t one of them. There is an exception to this answer, and that exception is India. Although Amazon does not accept Google Pay anywhere in the world, it takes google play as a form of payment in India. Now you may be wondering why India is an exception? Why is it that other countries cannot pay through Google Pay? Let’s look at a few reasons why Amazon may not be accepting Google Pay.

As of now, there is no proper answer to this question. Amazon has not made any statements regarding the subject, and it is unclear whether Amazon will be accepting Google Pay in the future.

Amazon pay is a project that the company has invested a lot into, and they will continue to try and make it grow. From amazons business point of view, it would never want to benefit its competitor, which makes it unlikely for it to accept Google Pay.

Differences between Amazon pay and Google Pay

Both Amazon pay and Google Pay have a similar interface with slight differences. Amazon pay is linked to your Amazon website (amazon.com), while Google Pay works through the application. Google Pay requires you to add your bank and other details, while Amazon pay, most of the time, already has your details registered from your shopping. Unless you are opening a brand-new Amazon account. When shopping for things from their website, Amazon pay allows for a simple one-click transaction and has a very user-friendly technology. But google pay has an application that is more user-friendly, Amazon pay requires a little work to understand.

Amazon pay vs Gpay

Google Pay also works on a payment process, that requires a 2-step verification. On both the platforms you can enter a phone number, scan a code, pay a contact, transfer to a bank, pay bills and recharge your mobile. While Google Pay requires you to enter a pin when opening the app and also enter a pin when confirming a transaction. On Amazon pay, verification through a pin is only required when paying outside the Amazon website. When ordering from Amazon, it is a simple one-click process.

Knowing that both the wallets have similar functions, how does one differentiate and decide which one is better? There are various advantages provided by these two wallets and by understanding the benefits we can infer which one is more beneficial. Both Google Pay and Amazon pay have the concept of rewards. When you use the wallet regularly, the customers are offered rewards to collect. When trying to decide which wallet is better, comparing the advantages and disadvantages of the two is a good way to compare.

Google pay

Advantages:

It is a free mobile app

No transaction fees applied

Account information is kept confidential

Simple and understandable interface

Cashback and scratch cards

Provides FD facilities

Disadvantages:

Server busy (troubleshoot)

Unable to process your payment (troubleshoot)

Not compatible with some phone models

Amazon pay

Advantages:

Easy one-click transaction

Multiple payment options (bank accounts, debit/credit cards)

Multiple payment platforms (DTH, mobile recharge, bills, etc…)

Rewards are given on recharge

Provides FD facilities

Amazon pay later (no interest, pay later service)

Amazon one-click checkouts

Disadvantages:

No proper passbook of day to day transaction

The server can’t be reached sometimes

Less compatibility with other shopping websites

The user interface is a little complex

Cannot transfer money to a bank account

Scan time higher than other apps

As we can see from these points, Amazon pay needs a better user interface. Although it is a fast-running platform, it still has more room for improvement than google play. This is the reason why google pay has more transactions than Amazon pay. Meaning it has more users than Amazon pay as of now. The last recorded number of transactions for google pay was 1.45 billion, while Amazon pay recorded about 68.82 million.

Different Ways to Pay on Amazon

As we all know, google pay is not an accepted method of payment on Amazon. Then the question is, what are the accepted methods of payments on Amazon? Let’s take a look at them.

Amazon pay accepts:

Pay on delivery

credit/debit cards

Net banking

Easy monthly installments (EMI)

Amazon pay

Even among the credit and debit cards, Amazon accepts only specified cards. Here is a list of accepted cards,

Credit: visa, Mastercard, American Express, diners club, and Ru Pay

Debit: visa, Mastercard, Ru Pay, Maestro

Aside from these, there are certain conditions to the usage of cards under the banks they are linked with. It is to b noted that Amazon only accepts Ru Pay credit cards when they are linked to one of the following banks, HDFC, IDBI, PNB, and PMC. Amazon only accepts Maestro debit cards linked to Citibank and state bank.

These are some other methods through which you can pay on Amazon.

Retailers Who Accept Google Pay

If Amazon is s place where you cannot pay with your google pay wallet, then what are the places where you can pay with it?

There are 7.0k + stores and brands all across the globe which allows the usage of google pay. Some of the most prominent stores, apps, and transit agencies are listed below,

Stores:

Target

Burger King

Panera Bread

Sweet green

Dunkin’ Donuts

Apps:

Airbnb

Caviar

DoorDash

Etsy

Groupon

Zomato

Postmates

Starbucks

Transit agencies:

Clipper

CTA

Metro

Miami-Dade County

Ventra

These are some google pays partners who make it possible to use google pay for online checkouts, passes and tickets, in-store checkout, and e-commerce platforms, they are listed below.

Online checkout:

3d cart

ACI universal payments

Adyen

Braintree

Bluesnap

Chase J.P. Morgan

Easypay

Pay U

Gravity payments

Passes and tickets:

ACI worldwide

Alvarado

Black hawk network

Cardpr

Incomm

Fortress

Popwallet

Skidata

Urban airship

In-store checkout:

Clover

Equinox

IDTECH

Ingenico group

Square

Verifone

Xac

Pax

E-commerce platforms :

Big-commerce

Magento

Shopify

Woo-commerce

Different payment methods

Why Use Google Pay?

Today there are so many e-wallets available for use, phone pay, Paytm, pay u, PayPal, MobiKwik and so many more. Why would anyone choose to use google pay over other e-wallets? There are several reasons to choose google pay.

Google pay has a lot of partners and thus can be used almost everywhere! Google pay has a user-friendly interface, and it is completely transaction cost-free. You can always transfer money to your bank account from google pay which is an option only available with a few e-wallets. Google pay keeps a track of your transactions and its rewards are always very advantageous. It is a very safe transaction option. Google pay has a unique feature where it allows users to play games to collect points, build houses and redeem them for rewards! And lastly, google pay is an international wallet using which you can pay almost anywhere in the world.

These are some reasons you should use google pay.

Conclusion

Google pay is currently the leading e-wallet across the globe. Amazon refuses to accept google pay as it has its e-wallet, the Amazon pay. Amazon pay is a good wallet with advantageous features like one-click payment and Amazon pay later, but it still needs to work on its UI, and it also needs to develop more partnerships with more businesses. As of now, Amazon has not shown any intention of working with google pay. So, unless you are a person who lives in India, please remember that Amazon does not accept google pay the next time you want to shop.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Amazon pay work for other retailers? Amazon pay does work for a lot of retailers, but some online platforms may not have Amazon pay as a payment option.

How to check transaction history in Amazon pay? Click Your Account at the top of the page. Log in to your Amazon Payments account. The Overview page appears, displaying your Account Balance and Account Activity, showing the most recent transaction at the top with date, type, payment to, name of the recipient, status, amount, fees, and account balance.

Does Amazon accept UPI payments? No, Amazon does not accept UPI payments except in India.

Which is better, Amazon pay or google pay? It depends on your requirement, but google pay is proven to have better UI and more reach to retailers.

