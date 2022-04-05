Aldi is a supermarket chain that started out in Germany and expanded to different countries. The company was started in 1946 by Karl and Theo Albrecht, two brothers from Germany. These two brothers then decide to split the company into two and one took the north and established Aldi Nud. While the other brother took the southern business area and established Aldi Sud. This split and rename of companies took place in 1960.

If you are wondering why am I talking about the history of the company? Just bear with me and you will get the answers to your question. Trader Joe's, just like Aldi, is also an American grocery store that has stores in 530 locations. Both Trader Joe's and Aldi are quite similar, which is why many people are wondering if Aldi owns Trader Joe's. Well, this question is bugging many people for quite some time now. Read along to find the info you have been looking for.

Two grocery store companies with different names but similar products and prizes, of course, people are going to talk. The answer is both yes and no. Aldi does own Trader Joe’s and it doesn’t. You probably are angry with me right now for confusing you, and I can understand. So let me clear that up for you. If you read the above paragraph then you know that there are two Aldi companies, one is Aldi Nord and the other is Aldi Sud.

Aldi Nord owns Trader Joe’s but they do not control the company, rather Trader Joe’s operates independently. Also, the Aldi stores that you see in the United States are of Aldi Sud and not Aldi Nord. Every Trader Joe’s is bought by Aldi Nord in 1979, and not Aldi Sud. Now, Aldi Sud does have a fair share of Trader Joe’s but not in the United States. Trader Joe’s in Europe is owned by Aldi Sud.

Still, confusing? Well, any Trader Joe's that you see in the US is the property of Aldi Nord. Similarly, Trader Joe's in Europe are property of Aldi Sud. The United States doesn't have any Aldi Nord stores, but the ones you see are Aldi Sud, which doesn't own Trader Joe's in the US. I understand it is a bit confusing but this is possibly the simplest way to explain this stuff.

A Little Bit More Abou the Two Aldi’s

Now you clearly know that there are two companies named Aldi, Aldi Nord and Aldi Sud. Before the company was split into two, the two brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht operated the company in Germany. The company might have started in 1946, but its inception was long before that. We can trace back the beginnings to 1913 when the Albrecht brother’s mother started a store in Essen, which is now the largest urban area in Germany.

The two brothers helped their mother in the store, and Theo even completed the apprenticeship. His brother, Karl Albrecht took a different approach and was working at a delicatessen. Before Karl went on to serve in the army during World War 2, he was running a food shop. This was previously owned by F.W. Judt. By the end of World War 2, Karl and Theo started running their mother’s shop and expanded it to multiple outlets.

While things were going great, the brother had a bit of a tiff over a business plan. One wanted to sell cigarettes and the other denied it. This led to the company being split into two in 1960. During the time of their split, the brothers owned 300 stores and were generating about DM90 million a year. 6 years after that, the two brothers were operating separate companies as Aldi Nord and Aldi Sud.

Aldi Sud had bought Hofer(grocery chain) in Austria in 1967, after which their international expansion started. A few years after that, Aldi Nord followed his brother and started an outlet in 1973 in the Netherlands. This began Aldi Nord’s expansion in the international market. You can learn more about the company and its history from the Wikipedia page.

Trader Joe’s

In 1958, Joe Coulombe decided to start Trader Joe’s after a good amount of market study. Initially, the store was similar to 7-Eleven, at least that’s what Joe thought as the company was a Pronto Market Convenience store chain. For a few years, the company operated as a Pronto Market, but in 1967, Joe changed it to Trader Joe’s.

The company has been operating as Trader Joe’s for the past 55 years now in Pasadena, California, US. It is headquartered in Monrovia, California, US. You will find Trader Joe’s in 530 different locations across the country. In the year 2020, the company brought in $16.5 billion in revenue. With such a huge number of stores in the country, you will also find their workforce to be optimum as there are more than 50,000 employees.

Trader Joe’s stores sell products like Organic foods, specialty products, and private label staple foods. A few years after Pronto Market was changed to Trader Joe’s, Aldi Nord bought it. Now, the company is owned by the family of Theo Albrecht. Trader Joe’s was once named the second-best supermarket chain in the United States by Consumer Reports in May 2009.

In the following month, the supermarket chain was named in the Customer Service Hall of Fame survey. It was a survey for best customer service and TraderJoe’s ranked in the second position. It is also one of the best places to work in the US, which was proved by its #23 and #14 ranks on the Glassdoor list for 2019 and 2020 respectively. They are also called the “Neighbourhood grocery store”.

Learn more about their product and company history from this Wikipedia page. Don’t forget to check out their traderjoes.com website.

Pros and Cons of Shopping at Trader Joe’s

Anyone who has been to Trader Joe’s knows that their stock of food products comes at affordable and even cheap prices. That’s what the food retail store is known for. Even though Trader Joe’s is one of the top retail stores in the US, it does come with its pros and cons. Here, we have listed a few of them for your to get a better idea of the company.

Pros

Their stores are well stocked with all kinds of organic and natural products. This means a lot of options to choose from.

The company’s low prices are what charms its customers.

They have one of the best customer services and you don’t have to wait in line for too long.

Trader Joe’s stores have a unique theme and design that makes shopping more pleasant. Do you also love their signs?

Despite low prices, their products are of top-notch quality. Those absolutely tasty cupcakes for example.

Their stores also employ eco-friendly policies to reduce waste as they use reusable paper pages instead of plastic ones.

Cons

Shoppings on Sundays can be a hustle if you do not time it rightly. Since Sundays have a lot of crowds.

They do not offer home delivery or even curbside pickup. At least not anytime in the near future.

No self-checkout registers in their stores.

Shockingly, Trader Joe’s doesn’t offer its customers any coupons. They also don’t have any special sales.

Some products aren’t stocked constantly. So if you miss something chances are you might not find it for some time.

These are some of the pros and cons for the retail store company. While you may see quite a few cons, people still love their products and services. Hence the company is generating billions in revenue every year.

Do Aldi and Trader Joe’s Sell the Same Things in Their Stores?

You already know that Aldi Nord is the parent company of Trader Joe’s. So it shouldn’t be surprising if both the stores sell the same stuff. While there is no specific evidence supporting the statement, customers did find a few similarities. Then again, the USA has Aldi Sud stores while Trader Joe is under Aldi Nord.

According to many customers, they did find a few similar products, but it’s not what you might think. In 2017, Trader Joe’s introduced their “Everything But the Bagel Seasoning”. People loved this instantly and it became customers’ one of the favorite things about their store. Surprisingly, Aldi too released a little similar product and named it “Everything but Bagel”.

This was after two years after Trader Joe's released their seasoning. It should be a dead giveaway that Aldi just copied their product. Apart from that, customers have also found a few other similar products. For example, Aldi's naan bread, cheap wine, almond butter, cheese, and a few other items are similar to Trader Joe's.

Wrapping Up

"Aldi Trader Joe's" article is a brief, yet in-depth look at the info on if Aldi and Trader Joe's. We have answered a lot of questions in this article. "What is the story behind Aldi and Trader Joe's?", "Who owns Trader Joe's", and other info on Aldi Nord Trader Joe's. Only when you read the article in its entirety can you understand everything about those both retail companies.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

When did Trader Joe’s buy Aldi? The question shouldn’t be “when did Trader Joe’s buy Aldi”, rather “when did Aldi buy Trader joe’s?”. Since was Aldi Nord that bought Trader Joe’s in 1979. Can I buy Aldi Trader Joe’s cigarettes? No, you cannot buy Aldi Trader Joe’s cigarettes because Trader Joe’s doesn’t sell them. Are Aldi, Trader Joe’s, and Lidl related? Aldi, Trader Joe’s, and Lidl are not related in any way, except that they are grocery stores. Who owns Trader Joe’s? Theo Albrecht’s family currently owns Trader Joe’s.