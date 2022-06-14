We all need locks, whether it is to protect our homes, cars, lockers, etc. No matter how many digital locks we install to protect our property, the significance of a physical local key is still large. They provide us with some sense of peace of mind from knowing that we have locked our house, garage, etc. whenever we are out somewhere. Despite many robbers breaking into homes by breaking locks, we still use them as they are still a very viable solution to protect ourselves and our things. But if you lost your key, you are sure to be in a pickle. There are many people who lose or misplace their keys every single day, and because of my clumsiness, I too am guilty of that mistake. You can find many places that make keys for your locks. But, does Ace Hardware provide key-making services? Well, Let’s find out.

I am sure all of you know about Ace Hardware, otherwise, you wouldn’t be reading searching Whether they provide key-making services. Ace Hardware is the world’s largest hardware retail cooperative. It is also the largest non-grocery American retail cooperative. The company provides a whole range of hardware products and services in all 50 states of America. With more than 4,304 stores, it has become one of the biggest mainstream sellers of hardware products and services. If you need something that needs to be done or get related to hardware, then Ace Hardware is the place to go.

But coming back to the main question, Does Ace hardware provide key-making services? If they do, then What’s the cost of that service? Are there any other hardware stores that make keys? These are some of the questions that you’ll find answers to in this article.

Can You Get Keys Made at Ace Hardware?

Yes, Ace Hardware makes all types of keys for locks. As the largest Hardware retailer, it’s no surprise that Ace hardware provides one of the best key cutting and making services. There is a wide range of keys for you to choose from at the Hardware retailer. If you need an extra key made for your partner, roommate, or a family member, then the retail cooperative will gladly fulfill that need.

What Is the Cost of Key Cutting Services at Ace Hardware?

Ace Hardware will charge a minimum of $1.50 to make the most basic key. The standard keys will cost somewhere between $5 – $8. The price of the key cutting or making service entirely depends on what kind of key you want. For example, a single-sided key will cost less than a double-sided key. As single-sided keys take less time to make and are also less complicated to make, they cost less. But the double-sided keys require more time and effort by Ace hardware’s locksmith, which tends to increase the price. These prices are generally for house and garage keys.

Car keys are more complex to make, so they cost a minimum of $8 to duplicate those keys. Car keys are heavier and their design is also different for your normal keys. In general, FOB keys cost more to make than regular house and car keys. This is why Ace Hardware stores charge more to make them. Although a minimum price is set for making keys, the price varies from each store. One store may charge more than the other because of the complexity of the key or the unavailability of more locksmiths.

Who Cuts Keys at Ace Hardware?

The key cutting at Ace hardware is usually done by its own dedicated locksmiths. These locksmiths are professionals at what they do. They use heavy machinery and computer software that determine the size and shape of that need to be made. The locksmiths oversee these machines that do the cutting and make sure that all the measurements and sizes of the keys are correct. The keys that these locksmiths make work properly most of the time. But there are some accounts from people that say their keys either don’t fit into the keyhole or don’t work properly.

If your key is not working properly, then you can always take it back to the Ace Hardware store you got it made from and request them to make another key as a replacement.

How Long Does Ace Hardware Take to Make Keys?

The Ace Hardware key technicians or locksmiths take somewhere around 2 to 5 minutes to make a basic standard key. The time it takes not only for Ace Hardware but many other key makers nowadays are very quick. You have to go to the key-making center or section in the Ace Hardware store, and the key technician will whip up a duplicate key in under 5 minutes. The efficiency and speed your key is made is all thanks to the minute key machines, wherein the machine will make a standard key in just 1 minute. But this speed is only for basic house keys, garage keys, etc. Car and other automotive keys may take a bit longer to make, as they are more complex to cut.

What Are Minute Key Kiosks?

The minute key kiosks are places where the minute key machines are kept. You will find such kiosks at almost all Safeway stores, some Ace Hardware outlets, and many other places. These machines first came into existence in 2008, when the MinuteKEY company was founded. These machines use robotics and software applications to cut keys in under a minute. Minute key machines were also the first self-serving key duplication kiosks, where the customers themselves can go and get their key cut. Before, people had to go to a locksmith or a key technician to get their key made, but there isn’t a need for that anymore.

Not all Ace hardware locations have these kiosks. The key cutting process at the retail cooperative is, although not done manually, they still have key technicians and locksmiths that undertake the key making process themselves. But some of the smaller outlets don’t have enough locksmiths or technicians to do the job. Ace Hardware has installed minute key machines in those stores to provide key cutting services.

Does Ace Hardware Make “Do Not Duplicate” Keys?

You may wonder whether Ace Hardware makes “do not duplicate” keys or not. Here’s the thing, there is no legally binding obligation to not make keys with do not duplicate sign ingrained on them. The makes of the original keys carve that sign just as a recommendation. So, there are no restrictions to duplicate such keys. Although some Ace Hardware outlets may refuse to duplicate or make such keys. It depends on each individual outlet whether they’ll make a “do not duplicate” key or not.

Take note that Ace Hardware doesn’t make all types of keys. There are limitations to what keys the hardware retailer can and cannot make.

What Types of Keys Does Ace Hardware Not Make?

The ‘do not duplicate’ keys basically cannot be duplicated, as they are very complicated to make. Such keys have an inscription called DND on them, which is short for do not duplicate. There are many types of keys that are very hard to duplicate. Because of this, many stores don’t generally duplicate these keys, one of which is the Ace Hardware stores. Here’s a list of key types that Ace Hardware doesn’t duplicate.

Transponder Key

VAT Key

Internal Cut Keys

Laser Cut Car Key

Tubular Keys

Abloy Keys

Four-Sided Key

These are the keys that Ace Hardware usually doesn’t duplicate, but some stores do. It all depends on which store you go to. If you want to duplicate a key type that’s in the list, then call up the Ace outlet you want to visit and find out if they duplicate that type of key.

Conclusion

The uses of having a duplicate key are many. It is always better to stash an extra key in case your current one is lost somewhere. Ace Hardware is one of the many places that provide key-making services. The cost to make a standard key range from $1.50 to $5 depending on its complexity. A more complex design will cost more. As for car keys, it will cost a minimum of $8 to make a duplicate. But the overall price of making a duplicate key does not cost $15. It will take less than 5 minutes for the Hardware retailer’s key technician or locksmith to make you a new one. Some Ace outlets even have the minute key machine, which provides a self-service key-making experience. If you don’t know how to operate one, then ask an employee there to assist you.

FAQs – Does Ace Hardware Provide Key-making Services?

Can you get Keys made at Ace Hardware? Yes, Ace Hardware does provide key-making service at all its outlets. You can have any type of key made there as long as they don’t have DND inscribed on it. In which case, it depends on the outlet whether they’ll duplicate the key or not. What does Ace Hardware charge to make a key? Ace Hardware charges about $1.50 to make a standard keep, which can go up to $5 depending on its complexity. It will cost $8 minimum to duplicate a car key. What are the alternatives to Ace Hardware that makes keys? Stores like Walmart, Rite Aid Pharmacy, AutoZone, Home Depot, Menards, etc. all provide key-making services.