Ace hardware is the largest hardware retail corporation in the United States. It is based in Illinois. Its stores are located in over 60 countries with 5200 locations and 17 distribution centers in the United States. Ace Hardware provides services by supplying various tools and services. It is also a home improvement retailer which provides supplies for repair, installation, and other services.

They provide many discounts and sales for the customers at their stores. Many retailers in the industry provide Military & Veteran Discount at their stores for people in the Military and their families. Are you also wondering whether Ace Hardware provides these discounts at their stores?

This article is all about the veteran discounts at Ace Hardware.

Does Ace Hardware Have Military Discount in 2022?

Ace Hardware does not have any recorded information about providing military and veteran discounts at their stores. However, most of the Ace hardware stores provide them only for military personnel and not their family members. Most of the Ace hardware store supervisors confirmed that their stores provide a 10% discount on the full range. To claim this discount, the military and veteran personnel should provide the store with a government ID card. These discounts are only given in eligible stores. Ace Hardware does not provide military discounts in its online stores.

Do All Ace Hardware Stores Offer Military and Veteran Discounts?

Unfortunately, not all Ace hardware stores provide military and veteran discounts, as it is not mentioned anywhere in their company’s policies. It totally depends on the decision of the store supervisor to give the military discount at their store. Generally, there would be a 10% discount for military and veterans at a few Ace hardware stores.

Customers can just call the nearest Ace hardware store to know if they provide military discounts, or they can walk in directly and get help from a store associate.

What Are Some Other Stores That Have a Military Discount?

There are quite a few stores that provide military discounts at their stores. Some of them are

Kohl’s provides 15% military discounts on everything in their store. Target gives a 10% military appreciation discount Chick-fil-A offers a 10% military discount in some locations Macy’s has military discounts of up to 10% Apple has a 10% discount in their stores for active and retired Veteran members of the Military JCPenney Burger King has 10% military discounts AutoZone has a 10% military discount on all their regular price item Lowe’s provides a 10% military discount on eligible items The Home Depot has 10% military discounts

What Are Some Days on Which Ace Hardware Offers a Military Discount?

Ace hardware stores have military discounts in selected stores, just like other home improvement stores and other major retailers. Ace Hardware store, Lowe’s, and The Home Depot have similar military discounts. All of them provide 10% discount on a range of products at their stores.

Unlike Hone Depot which only provides these discounts on major days, Ace Hardware provides military discounts throughout the year, every day. It is also recommended to shop at Ace hardware store on major holidays like Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and Independence Day for extra discounts on military ID cards.

Who Are Eligible for Military Discount at Ace Hardware?

Ace hardware stores provide 10% military discounts in their in-stores. This discount is not provided on their online website. Ace hardware offers military and veteran discounts to everyone with a military ID, either active or retired. This discount is a kind of appreciation for their service. People from all the departments under the military are eligible for this discount, such as Army, Navy, Marines, Air force, National guard, and Coast guard.

However, military discounts are only applicable for military and veterans, both active and retired. But, they are not applicable to family and friends of military personnel. It is mandatory for the military personnel to be there at the store to avail of the military discount.

How Do You Avail of the Ace Hardware Military Discount?

To use the military and veteran discount at Ace hardware stores, you need to confirm if the nearest Ace hardware store is providing a military discount. For this, you can contact the store and ask them regarding the same. Or else, you can just walk into the store directly to inquire about the military discounts with any store associate or supervisor. This is to ensure that the nearest Ace hardware store is providing military discounts with them. The ace hardware store is providing these military discounts to all active and retired military and veterans who served the US military.

To get military discounts, all the personnel who are eligible should carry a valid government military ID proof for verification by the store worker. And show it when you are at the cash register counter to get the discount.

How Do You Know Which Ace Hardware Locations Offer Military Discounts?

As I have mentioned already, not all Ace Hardware stores offer military discounts at their stores. But there are quite a few Ace hardware stores that provide these on the decision of their store manager.

To know whether Ace hardware provides military discounts, just contact them through call or walk-in directly to inquire about the same with any store associate or supervisor.

Are These Military Discounts Available on Ace Hardware Official Website?

Unfortunately, Ace Hardware does not provide any military discounts online on its official website. Because it is not mentioned in any of the policies of Ace hardware about the military discounts, it solely depends on the decision of the store manager. This is the main reason Ace hardware provides military discounts only at their selected stores and not online.

What Are Some Items That Are Not Applicable for the Ace Hardware Military Discount?

Military discounts at Ace Hardware provide 10% off on almost all its merchandise available at that store. However, there are some limitations laid by the store managers of a few stores. These limitations may vary from store to store based on the rules existing in that location. Some such limitations on military discounts at Ace stores are

Only products with full price are eligible under these discounts. Merchandise under clearance sale or any other kind of sale is not applicable under this military discounts. Some stores do not provide these discounts on products like Yeti coolers and Grills.

Are There Any Other Ways to Save a Few Bucks at Ace Hardware?

Along with military and veteran discounts, Ace hardware is offering several other discounts for its customers who enjoy shopping with them. Ace Hardware provides several daily discounts on products and merchandise at their stores. Some stores even have good price match policies.

Besides these, Ace Hardware has reward programs to earn reward points that can be used while shopping with them. For instance, for every dollar, you spend at the Ace Hardware store, you will earn 10 reward points. Along with that, for every 5 dollars, you spend at the store, Ace Hardware gives you 2500 points. Ace Hardware also provides free delivery to reward members with more than $50.

Conclusion

Ace hardware has not mentioned anywhere that it provides military and veteran discounts. But some Ace hardware stores provide them, but the decision solely depends on the store supervisor or manager. The eligible Ace hardware stores provide a 10% discount on most of their merchandise at their stores. These discounts are not eligible on their online website.

The military and veteran personnel who want this offer should provide the store workers with an ID for them to verify before giving you the discount. However, some Ace hardware stores may have some limitations for the products under this discount.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the Ace hardware military discount? Ace hardware military discount is provided to appreciate the service military and veterans provide for the US military. Ace Hardware provides a 10% discount on most of its merchandise in eligible stores. What are some days on which Ace hardware offers a military discount? Ace hardware provides the military and veteran discounts throughout the year, but there will be additional discounts on special national holidays such as Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and Independence Day. How do you know which Ace hardware locations offer military discounts? To know whether Ace hardware provides military discounts, just contact them through call or walk-in directly to inquire about the same with any store associate or supervisor. Are the military and veteran discounts available on Ace hardware’s Official Website? Unfortunately, Ace Hardware does not provide any military discounts online because it is not mentioned in any of the policies of Ace hardware about the military discounts, it solely depends on the decision of the store manager.