Document Printing at Walgreens

Let us say you need to print certain documents that you urgently need to get printed, and you can not see any other store near you except Walgreens. Now, you are wondering whether they print documents or not, so you ended up here. Do not worry, you came to the right place. Here, not only will we be telling you whether Walgreens prints documents or not. But we will also be answering a few of the common questions related to printing documents at Walgreens. Such as, binding options in Walgreens and its costs. We will also be looking at the file types which are supported in Walgreens. So, without further delay, let us begin.

Can You Get Your Documents Printed in Walgreens?

Now, going back to the situation we were discussing in the previous section. You need to print those documents, and the only place you can spot is Walgreens. Well, it is your lucky day because Walgreens does print documents. Their photo labs offer various services such as printing and processing various types of media. Documents can be printed by uploading them to Walgreens’ online document printing website. You will be able to print various types of documents here. Documents such as PDFs, docs., etc. Though all these can be printed, you will not be able to laminate them.

Once you have uploaded your files, you can select same-day pickup if your order is small. If your order is very large, then it will take up to 3 to 4 days. So, you don’t have to go to the store and stand there. You can simply upload them on their website and just go pick them up. You can also choose to have your documents delivered to your place.

How Do I Print Documents at Walgreens?

To print your documents, visit the Walgreens website for document printing and then select and upload them on the website. You can upload the files by selecting the upload files option. Before uploading, you will have to select the type of file, binding type, page size, number of prints, etc. Once you upload them, you will have to make the payment. The payment will vary depending on the options you have selected. After this, you can either choose to go to the store and pick them up, or you can have them delivered to your house.

What Are the Different File Formats You Can Print at Walgreens?

Walgreens supports various types of files when it comes to printing. Files, which are supported by Walgreens for printing, are,

.doc (Microsoft Word) .ppt (Microsoft PowerPoint) .bmp (Microsoft Paint) .tiff (Adobe Systems) .psd (Adobe Photoshop) .ai (Adobe Illustrator) .txt (Notepad) .rtf (WordPad) .pdf (Adobe Acrobat) .xls (Microsoft Excel)

What Is the Cost of Getting Things Printed at Walgreens?

Walgreens divides its prices into a few different types. They divided it into 4 types, Economy, Standard, Expedited (2 Days), Rush (Overnight). Let us discuss the prices for each of these types.

Economy

This is the cheapest type of printing that is offered by Walgreens. The prices vary depending on the quantity of the print, which is obvious. 1 to 10 prints cost $1.99. 11 to 20 costs $2.99. 21 to 30 costs $3.99. When it comes to larger volumes of printing, such as 31 to 50, it would cost $5.99. 51 to 100 costs $7.99. Prints that are 101 to 200 will cost you $9.99. Now, huge volumes such as 201 to 300 prints will cost $11.99. Anything above 300 will also cost $11.99.

Standard

The maximum amount of points that can be done in the standard type of printing is a little over 100. When it comes to the prices, the standard type 1 to 25 prints cost $3.99. 26 to 55 costs $6.98. Next, 56 to 99 prints cost $8.97. If the prints are at 100 or above, it will cost you $8.97 plus.

Expedited (2 days)

The expedited option is for the prints that will be ready in 2 days. The prints in this option are, 1 to 5 which have a price of $5.99. 6 to 15 prints will cost you $6.99. 16 to 25 prints cost $7.99 and anything more than 25 prints will also cost $7.99.

Rush (Overnight)

This option is for the people who want their prints to be ready by the next day. In the rush option, 1 to 5 prints cost $8.99. 6 to 15 are $9.99. When it comes to 16 to 25 is for $10.99 and prints above 25 cost $10.99. These prices are slightly more than expedited as these prints are prepared overnight.

What Are the Different Types of Printing You Can Get Done at Walgreens?

Walgreens can give you a lot of options when it comes to printing. They print various types of formats and various types of prints. The types of format that Walgreens prints are mentioned in the previous sections. The types of printings that Walgreens offers are,

Single or double-sided, black and white or colored

Wallet prints

Posters, 11×14, 16×20, 20×30 and 24×36

Collage prints, 4×4, 4×6, 5×7, 8×8, and 8×10

PrintBook, 4×4, 4×6

Designer prints, 8×8, 8×10 and 12×12

How Long Will It Take to Get Your Documents Printed at Walgreens?

Now, that you have seen the different types of prints, the different types of printings and how they cost. Let us see how long they take to give these prints out. When you go to the website for printing in Walgreens, you can select between 2 options for the time it will take to print. The 2 options are same-day pick-up or 3-5 business days. The same-day pick-up option is not available for all the locations, so you will have to contact the nearest store to your place and find out. You can also choose whether you want to go to the store and pick it up or you want them to be delivered to your place.

What Are the Types of Bindings Offered by Walgreens?

There are various types of bindings that are offered by Walgreens. To be more accurate, they have 5 different types of bindings, Plain, Single-stapled, Hole punch, 3-hole punch, and Wire-bound. Plain does not have binding, but it still comes under this section, and we don’t have an answer for that.

Does Walgreens Offer Lamination Services?

We have mentioned this at the beginning of this article. But here we go again. Walgreens does not offer any services when it comes to laminating your documents.

Conclusion

Walgreens offers printing services with various types of file formats and various types of printings. The types of file format and the types of printings are mentioned in the above sections. When it comes to the prices of the prints, Economy, Standard, Expedited (2 Days), Rush (Overnight). We have explained each of these price types in a comprehensive section above. We have also given explanations for how you can print your documents on the Walgreens website for printing. In the final sections, we have answered how long they take to print your documents and the bindings that are offered by Walgreens. For the last time, Walgreens does not offer lamination services.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can I use my phone to print at Walgreens? Yes, you can print your documents at Walgreens by using your phone. You only have to download the app on your phone, select the documents you want to print and how many you want. Next, you have to make the payment. It is that simple. 2. Can my documents be scanned in Walgreens? Walgreens not only provides printing services, but they also provide services related to scanning and film development, etc. Walgreens also offers services for binding your documents once they are printed. 3. Where can I get my documents once they are printed? Once the documents are printed, you can either choose to go to the store and pick them up from the store, or you can choose to have them delivered to your address.