Big Lots stores are shortly called Big Lots! It is an American retail company that has its headquarters in Columbus, Ohio. It has stores located in almost 47 states of the country with a little over 1400 stores. The store’s history dates back to 1967 and is founded by Sol Shenk. It is run as a wholesale market that provides its customers with products in bulk at reasonable prices. It is also listed and started as a trading company on August 18, 2006.

Furthermore, it is one of the most famous close-out retailers in the United States. It has some special programs for its customers which are run by them to encourage their customers to take up their store membership. This might lead to a very common question among you: Does the Big Lots store needs a membership for shopping? To get answers to this question and also related information continue reading further.

Is There a Membership for Big Lots in 2022?

No, there is no need for any special memberships for you to shop at Big lots in 2022. This means that you are free to visit the store anytime you want to shop and pay without any exclusive membership card. But they do have a loyalty reward program for their customers. This Big Lots reward and loyalty program is named Big Rewards. For this, you need to have an exclusive membership card. Through this, you can enjoy the rewards which are gained through the program.

This might not be clear, so I am going to explain this in a more detailed way. For that, you need to read this article completely which will include topics such as the process of getting the Big Lots membership, using that card in their stores and online, etc. So kindly keep reading further.

What Is the Big Lots Reward Program?

Big Lots has different reward programs for the customers who shop with them at their stores. One such free shopper loyalty program through which they provide customers loyalty points is the Big Lots reward program. Additionally, they even provide other added benefits through this reward program. These benefits are provided with every shopping experience at Big Lots.

However, not everyone who shops with them is eligible for this reward program. Only customers who are over 18 years are eligible for this Big Lots reward program. Also, only the members of the loyalty program are eligible for this program.

Hence, to get eligible for this Big Lots reward program and get all the benefits under it, they need to have a Big Lots Rewards card.

What is the Process to Get the Big Lots Rewards Card?

It is simple and easy to get the Big Lots Rewards Card. You can just sign up for the Big Lots Reward program to get one of these cards. This sign-up can be done either at the Big Lot stores or else on their official online website. At stores, you can just take help from any Big Lot store associate to get information. The online website where you can get the membership card is biglots.com/rewards.

If the signup process is done at their stores then you will receive a physical card from the Big Lots store. However, if you sign up for the card online then it is highly possible that you will get a virtual card for use while shopping with Big Lots. But there is absolutely no need to worry as both the physical and virtual cards serve the same purpose. So all the benefits under this card are the same with both types of cards.

All the customers who get the digital card on their Big Lots account, will get an image of the reward card with all its information. So, when the customer shop at Big Lots they will have to show this card online to get the benefits and rewards. Only then the purchases will be qualified for the credit.

Also, there is a chance for you to convert to a digital (virtual card) card from a physical one anytime you want. For this, you have to visit the official website of the Big Lot retailer and open their account. Then choose the option “Create Digital Card” on your account.

How Can You Use the Big Lots Card?

To get the Big Lots reward card you have to sign up on their official website for the reward program. By this, you will be eligible for the benefits which are provided by the Big Lots reward card. You can avail them with every shopping visit at the retail store.

Some of the benefits under this membership provided by the Big Lots retail store for their customers are listed below:

Furniture bonus reward of $10 per $200 spent on a single Furniture Qualifying Purchase Exclusive Coupons $5 reward after 3 qualifying purchases made within 12 months Birthday surprises 20% off savings for Big Rewards members during VIP shopping days

How Will You Receive Your Rewards From Big Lots Reward Program?

After shopping with Big Lots your purchase will be credited to your Big Lots account. Then you will be notified by the retail store app within 7 to 14 days if there is any reward for your account.

Most of these notifications are received by the customers who shop with them on Fridays. They send the reward notifications through the email address which is provided by you on your Big Lot account. So, keep in mind to give the right information about the email ID on your account which is working and is used by you.

Also, remember that the reward provided by the Big Lots retailer for their customers is only valid for a 17-day period from the initial day when they are issued.

Can You Use Your Big Lots Card on the Official Website of Big Lots?

You can clearly use the reward which is provided by Big Lots on their online website. You just have to enter all the details of your Big Lots reward card on their website after shopping. They can be added while you checkout. This will result in receiving credits for all your purchases.

Can You Use Your Big Lots Card in Their Stores of Big Lots?

Shopping at the Big Lots retailer store is easy when you have a Big Lots reward card either a physical one or a digital one. You can just walk up to any store associate to get help from them. They will provide you with all the information related to the purchases with the reward card.

Also, if you have a digital Big Lots reward card then you can show it at their store which can also be printed from the Big Lots account on their website if you want.

Can You Get a New Big Lots Reward Card if You Lose One?

You don’t have to worry if you lose your Big Lots reward card. It can be easily applied once again. You just have to log in to your Big Lots account and select “replace or add a card”. Then you have to select from “create a card or sync your account with a physical card”. This is for a digital card.

However, if you want a physical reward card then kindly visit the nearest Big Lots store and take the help of a store associate.

Final Thought

If you are a customer who shops at Big Lots then you might get doubt about their membership card. You don’t need any special membership card in order to shop at Big Lots. However, in order to get the additional benefits with the reward and loyalty program, you need to have a Big Lots membership card.

Only customers who are over 18 years are eligible for this Big Lots reward program. There are many benefits that are provided by Big Lots for its customers who have this card. The rewards will be given to your account which can be used within 17 days of issuing it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the Big Lots reward program? The Big Lots reward program is a free shopper loyalty program through which they provide customers with loyalty points. What are some benefits provided to the customers with the Big Lots reward program? some benefits provided to the customers with the Big Lots reward program are exclusive coupons, birthday surprises, furniture bonus rewards, and other rewards. How can you get a new big lots reward card (a physical one) if you lose one? If you want a physical reward card then kindly visit the nearest Big Lots store and take the help of a store associate. How can you use the Big Lots reward membership card online? Yes, the Big Lots reward membership card can be used during the checkout after shopping on their official website. How to get a physical Big Lots membership card from a digital one? visit the official website of the Big Lot retailer and open their account. Then choose the option “Create Digital Card” on your account.