Do You Get Gluten-Free Menu Options at McDonald’s? – All That You Need to Know

McDonald’s is a fast food restaurant chain which is based in the United States. It is a franchise model store and has outlets all across the world in different countries. It started off as a hamburger stand and has seen huge success. Based on its revenue it is the largest restaurant chain in the world. Its menu has a popular fan base among its customers which includes french fries, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, salads, sides, desserts, and other beverages.

There are many people who are cautious about their diet and avoid the intake of gluten or else they might just avoid it because they are sensitive to it. Also, it is difficult to find restaurants to find gluten-free options available with them. Does McDonald’s also come under the same category and provide its customers with gluten-free food? McDonald’s is famous for its fries and other food options. Are McDonald’s fries gluten-free? To know more details regarding this topic read this article completely.

Do You Get Gluten-free Fries at McDonald’s in 2022?

If you are looking for gluten-free fries then McDonald’s is not the option for you in 2022. As McDonald’s does not provide their fries gluten-free at their stores and online. The fries served at McDonald’s contain both milk and hydrolyzed wheat in them which are additionally included in the potato fries at the processing plant McDonald’s. In addition to them, they also have natural beef flavoring which gives the standard taste for their fries. By now it is clear that the french fries at McDonald’s are not gluten-free.

If you need to know more about the french fries at McDonald’s and much more information about it in detail then read this article completely. This article will also include other information such as if Mcdonald’s serves any gluten-free options on their menu. So, kindly keep reading.

What Does McDonald’s Add to Their French Fries?

The wheat and milk present in the french fries do not make them gluten-free at McDonald’s. So, it is pretty hard to conclude that their french fries are gluten-free. The potatoes which are used to make fries have wheat and milk derivatives that are added to the processing plant of McDonald’s.

In addition to wheat and milk McDonald’s french fries also have natural beef flavoring in them which is added by them to give them the classic french fries taste which is loved by their customers. Also, they have vegetable oil, hydrogenated soybean oil, sodium acid pyrophosphate, salt, and dextrose.

Do You Get Gluten-free Hash Browns at McDonald’s?

McDonald’s uses the same potatoes which are used for making their french fries in their hash browns too, so it is clear that even their hash browns are also not gluten-free. The above-listed ingredients are also present in the hash browns which makes them both the same. In addition to this, they use the same oil for frying both their french fries and hash browns. Also, they are fried in the same fryer.

Can You Find a Gluten-free Menu at McDonald’s?

Customers have no luck here as Mcdonald’s does not have a designated menu for gluten-free options with them. So, it would be quite difficult for them to get information about the ingredients in the item they want to order. This might be dangerous for customers who are sensitive/ allergic to gluten food.

But it is not a difficult task to know about the items gluten-free options at the McDonald’s outlet. You can simply take the help of the McDonald’s worker and also can customize your order with them to get a gluten-free order. By this, they will carefully prepare your food as per your preference.

Do You Get Any Gluten-free Options at McDonald’s?

You might be happy to hear that McDonald’s does have some gluten-free options with them for their customers. This is highly possible with the customer’s modifications for the orders at McDonald’s which their workers are happy to do as per your preferences.

Take, for instance, if you want to enjoy your burger at McDonald’s in a gluten-free way then it is possible. You just have to modify the burger and order it without any bread which can be replaced with lettuce.

Also, if you want to have a Big Mac, then you can easily customize it without any Big Mac sauce. This will make sure that your Big Mac is gluten-free. But you might not be able to escape the cross-contamination risk in burgers at Mcdonald’s too.

You can also order from the wide range of salads at McDonald’s which are gluten-free. However, you have to avoid crispy chicken and tortilla strips in the salad for them to be gluten-free. This is easy to be customized by asking a McDonald’s worker.

When it comes to desserts, you can happily go for McFlurry options, but they have to be without any brownies, cookies, and Oreos. Avoiding the above options makes the McFlurry the best gluten-free sweet. You can happily have the caramel or hot fudge sundae at McDonald’s.

To go with all the above orders, you can order beverages of your choice such as coffee, smoothies, and Frappuccino which are available as gluten-free options at McDonald’s.

Are Buns/ Bread at McDonald’s Gluten-Free?

In the present day, there are no bread and bun options in McDonald’s. They are also not planning to add them in the near future. This is because a usual standard bun or bread anywhere has wheat in it which is of very high proportion.

However, there is always an option to get gluten-free bread or bun packets which can be carried to McDonald’s while you are planning to visit them. This will not confine you from enjoying burgers at McDonald’s. Also, you can order the sandwich or burger at McDonald’s without a bun or bread which makes them gluten-free. The bread or bun can be replaced with lettuce, but that might taste different.

Are There Any Gluten-Free Breakfast Options at McDonald’s?

There are some limited gluten-free options available at McDonald’s which can be happily consumed if you want gluten-free food. They are eggs, sausage, and bacon. But these items have to be ordered separately in order to avoid any cross-contamination with other gluten products.

Along with eggs, bacon, and sausage you can get fruits, yogurt parfait without granola and fruit, and maple oatmeal. These are good for people who are sensitive to gluten. You can also get a great breakfast option in the form of apple slices at McDonald’s.

Does McDonald’s Provide Any Gluten-Free Dressing to Their Customers?

If you are sensitive to gluten or avoid taking it due to dietary issues then you have good news. McDonald’s is known to provide many different dressing options that are gluten-free. Some dressings are listed below for you:

Newman’s Own Creamy Caesar Dressing Newman’s Own Ranch Dressing The Newman’s Own Cobb Dressing Newman’s Own Low Fat Balsamic Vinaigrette

All the dressings mentioned above go well with the salads available at McDonald’s. You can use them and have the salads with the type of dressings you want. These can be good gluten-free options for lunch and dinner.

Are There Any Gluten-free Options at McDonald’s in Other Countries Outside the U.S.?

There are no particular gluten-free options available at McDonald’s all across the world. There are no gluten-free options that are always available always on McDonald’s menu in the United States. However, there are some countries that provide gluten-free options on their menu. Some such countries are listed below for you:

Spain Portugal Switzerland Sweden Finland Italy Netherlands Austria Denmark Norway Hungary

Also, there are many countries that also provide gluten-free buns and bread at the McDonald’s outlets in their locations. This will maintain the good experience of the burger/ sandwich which can be experienced by customers who are sensitive to gluten.

Final Thoughts

McDonald’s does not provide their fries gluten-free at their stores and online. The fries served at McDonald’s contain both milk and hydrolyzed wheat in them which are additionally included in the potato fries at the processing plant McDonald’s. In addition to the fries, their hash browns are also not gluten-free. This is because they both are made in the same fryer. So people who are sensitive to gluten might want to avoid them.

To enjoy the burgers and sandwiches at McDonald’s without any worry you can simply ask them for customization by avoiding the bun and bread. Along with this they also have gluten-free menu options such as salads, dressings, McFlurry options with brownies, cookies, Oreos, and several other beverages.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are the types of dressings available at McDonald’s which are gluten-free? The gluten-free salad dressing available at McDonald’s are Newman’s Own Creamy Caesar Dressing, Newman’s Own Ranch Dressing, Newman’s Own Cobb Dressing, and Newman’s Own Low Fat Balsamic Vinaigrette. What are some countries which have gluten-free options on their menu at McDonald’s? There are quite a few countries where you can get gluten-free options. Some such countries are Sweden, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, Austria, Denmark, etc. Do you get gluten-free hash browns at McDonald’s? No, just like french fries their hash browns are also not gluten-free at McDonald’s as they are both made from the same potatoes and also fried in the same fryer. What are the gluten-free breakfast side options available at McDonald’s? Eggs, bacon, and breakfast sausages are the gluten-free breakfast options available at McDonald’s.