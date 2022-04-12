If you are planning to purchase an Amazon Fire Stick 4k in the near future, you must go to Walmart Stores. Here in the below article, we will explain why you should purchase Fire Stick 4k Walmart, as well as its various benefits. In addition to this, we will verify whether the Amazon Platform is currently selling fire sticks or not. Besides, we will share a detailed price range of the Fire Stick, and its various varieties available at these stores, as well as list their various functions. Furthermore, we will provide a brief description of the monthly payment fees for the Amazon Fire Stick. And lastly, provide comprehensive information on the various shows available on the Fire Stick.

What Is a Fire Stick?

The Amazon Fire Stick is a device that is offered by the Amazon Company, which is used by people to transform their normal television into a smart one. Besides, many people use this device to access and watch their favorite TV Shows and Movies, from multiple popular streaming platforms such as Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney, and HBO Max. Furthermore, the fire stick also offers cable services for the customers, if they are interested.

Does Amazon Sell Fire Sticks?

Yes, the Amazon company sells its own product, Fire Stick to customers located across the world. Besides, the streaming device can be purchased on the Amazon E-Commerce Platform itself easily. And not just that products are very popular among people around the world, which is why they can be found at various different types of stores, including Walmart as well as on the Online Platforms. However, if you want to get the best discounts on the Fire Stick device, for more savings, then the Amazon Platform itself is the best option for you.

What Is the Cost of a Fire Stick? What Are the Types of Fire Sticks?

First of all, you must know, that the Amazon Fire Stick is currently available in various types of varieties. Currently, there are six varieties, that range from the basic price range of $29.99 to $279.99. Each of these varieties offers different features, and benefits, and the customers can choose from them easily based on their budget.

Different Types of Amazon Fire Sticks

Amazon Fire Stick Lite

This is the most basic fire stick offered by the Amazon company, and it costs just $29.99. Although it’s a basic variant, it has its fair share of features, such as In-Built Alexa, Voice Control, Full HD up to 1080p, and storage space of 8 GB. Besides, this fire stick was recently introduced, and it helps users or customers to watch TV Shows and Movies on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Video, and many more. Furthermore, you can use the now Alexa-built remote to browse through thousands of channels, adjust volume, and launch apps or TV Shows/Movies.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Another Budget-Friendly option offered by the said company can be bought at the online platform or other retail stores for a price of $39.99. In addition to this, this Fire Stick offer various type of features such as Voice Control, In-Built Alexa, Full HD(1080p), etc. And not just that the remote given with this fire stick is easy to use, and the interface is also easy to navigate. Besides, this also comes with a storage of 8 GB, and to connect the device to the TV, you must have an Additional Adaptor. However, the main feature of this variant is that it comes with Dolby Atmos Sound Experience, unlike the Fire Stick Lite.

Amazon Fire Stick 4k

As the name itself suggests, this Amazon Fire Stick comes with a 4K HDR10+ picture quality. Besides, similar to other sticks, it also offers many features like 8 GB Storage, Voice Remote, and In-Built Alexa, and it comes in a price range of $49.99. Moreover, as this is a 4K Fire Stick, it supports multiple types of TV Quality, such as HDR+, HDR, and Ultra HD capability. It also features a Dolby Atmos Sound System to make the streaming experience much better.

Amazon Fire Stick 4k Max

If you are a person who is not satisfied with the 4k Fire Stick, and you are willing to spend more on it. Then the Amazon Fire Stick 4k+ might be the best suitable one for you. Through this Powerful Fire Stick, users can get multiple perks like Dolby Vision Support, Dolby Sound System, 4k HDR 10+ Capability, In-Built Alexa, Storage Space of 8 GB, Wi-Fi 6 Improved Connectivity, etc. This fire stick costs almost $54.99. Moreover, the main feature of this fire stick is the new quad-core 1.8 GHz processor, which is said to be offering 40% more power compared to other Fire Sticks.

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Are you a person who wanted to have a product that has both the Fire Stick and the new Amazon Dot in it? Seems like the company has heard your suggestions, which is why they recently released Amazon Fire TV Cube. This is one of the best Fire Stick you can buy right now, as it comes with various amazing features such as Voice Remote, Dolby Vision and Sound Support, 16 GB of RAM, Ethernet Port, and Hands-Free Streaming, 4k Ultra HD, HDR+, etc. Furthermore, the main benefit of this TV Cube is that now the customers can control all compatible smart home devices such as Speakers, Security Cameras, Thermostats, etc easily. And because of this all additional features, the Amazon Fire TV Cube costs $119.

Amazon Fire TV Recast

For all the people who would love more additional space on their Fire Stick, so that they can record all the TV Shows and Movies they stream. Amazon Fire TV Recast might be the best one for you. Furthermore, similar to the other Fire Sticks listed out, it comes with various features like, Multiple Tuners, Alexa Enabled, Voice Remote, HD Picture Quality, Amazon’s Own DVR, an Ethernet Port, etc. Besides, the main feature of the Fire TV Recast is its 500 GB to 1 TB Expandable Space, which supports 75/150 Hours of HD TV Content. Furthermore, this Fire Stick Product is the most expensive one, as it costs, $229.99 to $279.99, and it is also compatible with all Alexa In-Built Devices.

What Is The Amazon Fire Stick Monthly Fee?

As you know, there is no type of monthly additional fees needed to be paid for the Amazon Fire Sticks. instead, the customers might have to spend money on the Amazon Prime Membership, as well as other Streaming Platform memberships if they are not included in the Fire Stick Pack. Furthermore, currently, the Amazon Prime Membership charges a monthly fee of $12.99. However, if the customers want to save some money on this membership, they should choose the annual membership plan, which charges $119 per year.

What Channels Are On The Amazon Fire Stick?

The Amazon Fire Stick Device offers thousands of free and paid TV Channels for the customers to choose from. This list includes the top channels in the country, such as HBO GO, CBS ALL ACCESS, COMEDY CENTRAL, ABC, HULU, Fox Now, A & E, Hallmark Movies Now, AMC, Fox Sports Netflix, Starz, Tubi TV, and many more. In addition to this, the channels offered are of various different categories such as Entertainment, Sports, News, Kids, Lifestyle, Adventure, and many more.

Besides, the Amazon Fire Stick offers various regional or local channels for the customers, based on their location within the country, or particular state/city. If you want to add more new channels to your account, then select the “Apps” Tab in the top left corner of the screen. Here, there are multiple categories shown. By selecting a particular category, the customers can view some of the top channels under that category. And then they simply have to select the respective and add them to the list of favorites easily.

Can You Watch Netflix With An Amazon Fire Stick?

Yes, as explained in the above sections, the users who have an Amazon Fire Stick connected to their TV, can stream and Watch various TV Shows/Films on the Netflix platform. Besides, many people get a free Netflix subscription along with the Fire Stick Purchase, no matter what type of Fire Stick product they choose. However, once the free subscription period ends, then the users must have to pay the subscription fees for the said platform separately, similar to all other stream platforms. Although, the customers with the most expensive Fire Stick device, can get the Netflix subscription for a much longer period.

What Is the Process of Setting Up an Amazon Fire Stick?

If you have recently bought an Amazon Fire Stick Device, and you are wondering how to set up the device to connect with the Television. Then you are in the right place, as we have listed comprehensive instructions for you to follow below.

First of all, First of the Fire Stick Device comes with two cables, one is connected directly to the TV’s HDMI port, while the another is the Power Adaptor which is connected to Power Source.

Now use the USB cable to connect to the TV and the Power Source.

After this, Turn On your TV, and use your remote to change it to the HDMI Port.

However, if the pairing is taking some time, you can click on the “Home” button, and press the “Start or Forward” option.

Then the screen will display some instructions on how to connect the Fire Stick to the TV.

And lastly, log in to your Amazon account, by adding the requested details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you Buy Fire Stick 4k Walmart? Yes, the Walmart Stores across the country, have various types of Amazon Fire Sticks to choose and purchase from based on their requirements and budget. What are the different types of Amazon Fire Sticks? Currently, as explained above, Amazon Company is offering six types of Fire Sticks such as Amazon Fire Stick Lite, Fire Stick 4K, Fire Stick 4K Max, Amazon Fire TV Cube, and Amazon Fire TV Recast, and Amazon Fire TV Stick. Can you watch Netflix on Amazon Fire Stick? Yes, you can watch Netflix on the Amazon Fire Stick device.