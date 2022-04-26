Military and Veteran discounts have become very common these days. Such discounts are offered by a number of retailers, stores, and restaurants to show gratitude to the active and retired military personnel for their service to the state. As Veterans are provided with discounts are various stores, you must be wondering whether the largest retailer, Walmart, provides Veteran discounts or not? If you want an answer to this query and want to know about the veteran discount at Walmart, Walmart’s policy for veterans, just keep reading the article.

Do Veterans Get Discounts at Walmart in 2022?

Unlike other stores, Walmart doesn’t offer any military discount to the active personnel or the retired Veterans at any of its stores across the US. Also, they don’t offer such discounts on Walmart.com. Though Walmart doesn’t provide discounts to veterans, It helps them improve their economic and overall well-being by proving job opportunities to them. Walmart has hired 3,20,000+ veterans and military spouses to date and helped them economically as well as provided excellent healthcare service to them. Also, it offers community support to active military personnel.

What Is Walmart’s Veteran’s Policy?

Though Walmart doesn’t offer Any discounts to Veterans, it aims at helping active military personnel, veterans, and their families by providing opportunities in employment, education, and entrepreneurship. Walmart announced the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment in 2013 that guaranteed a job offer to any eligible or honorably discharged veteran. It pledged to hire 2,50,000 veterans when it announced the program, but as of 2020, they have hired more than 3,20,000 veterans and military spouses.

Walmart has not only provided employment support but has helped the veterans and their families to pursue education and learn the skills that they crave. Additionally, it also offers support to veterans that want to be an entrepreneur and have helped them in their business.

Through the Find a Future program, they have helped numerous veterans start their careers by acquiring new skills, experience, and education.

How Can Veterans Get a Discount at Walmart?

As Walmart doesn’t offer military or veteran discounts, they can still get huge discounts in Walmart by shopping during the sale. Through this, they can get the costly products at a very low price. Walmart offers sale and offers in-store as well as on Walmart.com on various occasions to encourage its customer to shop more. This is the best time to shop at Walmart as you can save a lot by availing of various offers.

So, veterans can also get huge discounts by shopping during the sale period. Additionally, the veterans that are employed with Walmart gets a 10% employee discount on their purchase from Walmart.

Does Walmart Offer a Military Discount on Veterans Day?

Many stores across the US offer a military discount to the military personnel and veterans on Veterans Day by providing 10% to 30% flat discounts on their products and services. But Walmart doesn’t provide any kind of discounts to veterans on Veterans Day. It may also not withdraw the existing offers if it falls on Veterans Day. In addition to Walmart, there are a number of stores that don’t provide military discounts on Veterans Day. Below is the list of a few stores that don’t provide military discounts on Veterans Day

Amazon

QVC

Sears

Calvin Klein

Macy’s

Ashley Furniture

Harbor Freight

Netflix

Hobby Lobby

Marshalls

What Stores Offer Military Discounts to Veterans?

Walmart shows its support to veterans by helping them grow economically by providing them employment and education, instead of providing discounts at stores that could only save them a few bucks. Though Walmart shows its support to veterans differently, there are a number of stores and retailers that show their gratitude to Veterans by providing military discounts. The stores that offer military discounts are

Target

Best Buy

Verizon

Costco

Walgreens

CVS

Kohl’s

TJ Maxx

Apple

AT&T

Tommy Hilfiger

Newegg

In addition to the above stores, there are numerous stores, restaurants, and attractions that offer military discounts.

What Are the Benefits Offered by Walmart to Its Veteran Associates?

Walmart has constantly supported veterans by providing them with employment, education, and entrepreneurship. The veteran associate at Walmart gets additional benefits as compared to the normal associates. Let’s discuss the advantages to veteran associates working at Walmart.

Walmart not only supports the veterans but also provides equal job opportunities to the spouse of military personnel.

It offers a $1-a-day education program to all its veteran associates. Through this program, the veteran associates are encouraged to complete the debt-free education and upskill themselves for better job opportunities in the near future.

Walmart offers excellent health care services to its veteran associates. Additionally, they are also focused on providing employment to the veterans that are the best suitable for providing service in the healthcare industry.

Walmart has also expanded its military absence of leave for the associates, and now they can take the military assignments that last more than 3 days including the training.

Not only this, but if the associate’s military salary is less than the salary provided by Walmart, they will cover the differential salary for the duration of military leaves.

Additionally, through Walmart’s Military Family Promise, it assures jobs to the military families, at the Walmart and Sam’s Club store that has moved to different parts of the country due to the transfer of their spouse by the US military.

What Are Some of the Pros and Cons of Walmart’s Veteran Policy?

As Walmart has extended its support to veterans by providing them with job opportunities, and education. It has proved to be beneficial to military families. To get a better understanding of the Walmart’s Veteran policy let’s discuss its pros and cons

Pros of Walmart’s Veteran Policy

The improved lifestyle of the families of the veterans due to extended economic support in the form of employment at Walmart

Good healthcare services to the veterans in addition to employment.

Easy access to education and skill up-gradation to the veterans by a $1-a-day education program.

The associates get the benefit of getting differential pay while in military service.

Also, they can opt for military service assignments that last for more than 3 days.

Cons of Walmart’s Veteran Policy

As Walmart offers a good paycheck, it may discourage military personnel to join the military assignments.

The extra benefits provided to military associates may discourage the other associates working at Walmart.

Conclusion

Unfortunately, Walmart doesn’t offer any military discount to the active personnel or the retired Veterans at any of its stores as well as Walmart.com across the US. Though it doesn’t offer any discounts to Veterans, it aims at helping active military personnel, veterans, and their families by providing opportunities in employment, education, and entrepreneurship. Through the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment, Walmart has hired more than 3,20,000 veterans as their employees.

Additionally, we have discussed various advantages of Walmart’s veteran policy. Also, we have listed a few stores that don’t offer military discounts in addition to the one that offers such discounts. Lastly, we have mentioned a few pros and cons of Walmart’s veteran policy.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

