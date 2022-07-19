There are many mail delivery services in the United States. The oldest of which is the United States Postal Service (USPS). The USPS is an organization that is under the federal government’s executive branch. Although you can send emails, and messages through social media and the internet today, some people still prefer to send letters. Not only that, but mail carrier like USPS also delivers packages to all parts of the country. We all know that it is necessary to have stamps on the mails which we are sending. Without the stamp, USPS does not consider the package or mail as valid. You can get the USPS stamps from your local post office or even online. But what if you already have some old USPS stamps that you want to use? Do USPS stamps have an expiry date? Are old USPS stamps still accepted today? Read the article to know.

Do USPS Stamps Expire After Some Time?

No, USPS stamps don’t expire or have an expiry date. You can use a USPS stamp without having to worry about its validity. It doesn’t matter even if the stamp is a century old, of course, no one has a stamp that old unless he/she is a collector. The mail carrier has also been issuing forever stamps since 2007, which can also be used as long as the word “forever” is clearly mentioned on the stamp. Stamps that have a value of $1 also don’t expire, no matter how long. If the stamps are in good condition, then you don’t have to worry about them not being valid. Since 1860, USPS has been the primary mail carrier until other private companies came into play. All the mail carriers, including the private ones, sell stamps and require stamps on the packages they deliver.

Stamps act as proof that you paid a fee for using postal services. Without the stamp, the carrier will not deliver your package to its recipient. So keep in mind to stick the stamps on the package when you are mailing it. If you want to know more about USPS stamps, then continue reading the article.

Does USPS Accept Old Stamps Today?

Yes, you can use old USPS stamps as long as they are in a good condition. In most cases, the carrier will have no restrictions on using vintage stamps. USPS will check the validity and authenticity of the stamps, and if everything checks out, then your package delivery will have no complications. The government-operated mail carrier processes and delivers more than 425 million mails every day. In 2019, USPS has made more than 48 billion deliveries. Each of those packages has USPS stamps. Some of those packages even tend to have old vintage stamps sometimes. If they fulfill the requirements of the agency, then you can expect the package to be delivered. Here is a list of requirements that the USPS stamps need to fulfill for them to be valid.

The stamp should not be torn and needs to be perfectly intact. Even the borders of the stamp should not have any signs of damage.

The value of the stamp should be clearly visible to the eye. The price of the stamp should not be smeared, blurred, or covered in any way.

Stamps should not be taped or glued to the package that covers the stamp.

If your package’s stamps fulfill all the requirements that I have listed above, then you don’t have to worry about their validity.

What Are USPS Forever Stamps?

Forever stamps are a fairly new concept when you consider the time passed since the establishment of USPS. These stamps, as the name suggests, are valid forever. In technical terms, they are called non-denominated stamps or non-value indicator stamps. It means that no monetary value is shown or printed on these stamps. The cost of a forever stamp as of 2022 is 60 cents. You can get these stamps at your local USPS post office or online. With this stamp, you can use the USPS first-class mail service even if the rate of the service changes. Forever stamps help save time and money, even if the price of first-class mail service alters.

Can You Exchange Old USPS Stamps for New Ones?

Yes, USPS does exchange stamps. But generally old stamps cannot be exchanged for new ones as the price of the stamps changes from time to time. You can still use your old stamps without letting them go to waste. All you need to do is purchase stamps of the value that you need after sticking the old stamps to the packages. Just subtract the price of postal service from the value of old stamps, you need to purchase stamps of the remaining value. It is also important to take note that you can exchange your stamps if it’s USPS fault, purchase errors, or if the condition of the stamps is not good.

Is It Possible to Reuse USPS Stamps?

No, you cannot reuse a stamp that has already been used to mail a package. It doesn’t matter if the stamp is in good condition, as long as it’s been used previously, it is not valid anymore. Stamps act as proof of payment for using the postal service. That is why already used stamps are not valid. You can use stamps that are attached to the envelope or package but have not been used yet. But make sure to take cut the unused stamp from the envelope carefully. USPS won’t accept packages and envelopes whose stamps are attached with tapes.

Can You Sell Old Stamps Back to USPS?

No, you can’t sell old stamps back to USPS. Once you buy the stamps from USPS, generally those sales are final. But you can exchange them in case they are damaged. If you are looking to sell your old stamps, then there are various private organizations. Depending on how old the stamps are, and what their value is, you will receive the amount accordingly. But if your stamps are not rare or much old, then you can resell them for 30% to 70% of the face value of those stamps. Many companies need stamps to mail envelopes and packages to their clients or customers. These organizations are always looking to cut costs by as much as they can. So, if you have a lot of old unused stamps, and don’t have any need for them, then just sell them off.

There is no set expiry date for USPS shipping labels. But they are no longer valid after 28 days from the day you print them. Some post offices offer a 2-3 day grace period for these shipping labels, but it isn’t guaranteed. These labels need to be used before the ship-by date issued on them. In case you have a return shipping label from a retailer, then they are valid for up to a year. You can use those labels to return the product within a year from the day you print them. When it comes to the official validity of shipping labels, it is 28 days. But there have been cases where post offices were accepting packed with labels that expired weeks before.

Conclusion

To recap everything in this article, USPS stamps do not expire. You can use them even if they are old. There are many people who use leftover unused USPS stamps from years before. As long as the stamps are not damaged and the borders of the stamps are intact, you can use them for mailing your packages or envelopes. Forever Stamps as the name implies are valid forever. These stamps are non-denominated stamps, meaning that the value of the stamp is not printed on it. The cost of a single forever stamp as of 2022 is 60 cents. This price alters from time to time, so it’s better to inquire about their cost at your local USPS post office. In case your stamps are damaged, you may be able to exchange them for new ones at the post office, as long as they fit the criteria.

Shipping labels are valid for 28 days after you print them. But usually, most post offices give an extra 2-3 days grace period. But I suggest that you use them before their ship-by date ends. A retail company’s return shipping labels are valid for up to 1 year. So, just use the stamps and shipping labels responsibly, if you have any further doubts, then you can clarify them at the post office.

