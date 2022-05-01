In order to compete with the other shipping services, a lot of them have started providing comparatively low shipping rates in addition to providing discounts and free boxes and envelopes of certain sizes to its customer. Also, speed of shipping is something they work on to be the number one shipping service. There are many shipping services across the US, but have you ever shipped your package with UPS? And do you have any idea about UPS offering free boxes to its customer? If not, then keep reading the article to have a brief about free UPS boxes.

Does UPS Provide Free Boxes in 2022?

You would be happy to know that UPS does provide free box service to its customers. But this service is limited to the customers having a UPS account and if they order online as of 2022. So, you can’t get the benefit of a free UPS box and have to pay for your box if you don’t have a UPS account or if you don’t order online. Also, UPS provides a variety in sizes of free boxes and envelopes. So, you can avail of the free box at UPS by creating an account with them

Additionally, if you want to know more about the free UPS boxes, the process to apply for them, and if you want to save your money on your next shipping with UPS, then you have landed at the right place.

How Can You Order Free UPS Boxes?

UPS provides free boxes to its users, but under certain conditions, which is having an account with them and ordering the supplies online from the UPS website. In order to get a free box at the UPS, follow the steps below

Create an account with UPS if you don’t have one.

To create an account with UPS, visit the website wwwapps.ups.com and fill in the required details that include your First and last name, Email ID, User ID, Strong password, and Phone number. Then click on Sign up.

Once you have logged in successfully, click on the ‘Shipping’ and scroll down to find the “Packaging and Shipping supplies” and select it.

Now click on the “Order Supplies” tab available at the bottom of the page.

There are a variety of items available under the category Shipping labels and stickers, Boxes and packaging, Shipping forms and labels, Express envelopes, etc.

Select the items of a particular size that you need from the above categories.

After you are done with the selection, provide the address details.

In the end, confirm your order.

Please note that UPS provides free boxes and shipping supplies only when ordered online, in case you visit the UPS store and request free boxes, they may decline your request or ask you to pay for it.

How Much Does a UPS Box Cost If Purchased From a Store?

You can get UPS boxes for free only when you order online from your UPS account. Also, if you need them immediately, then ordering online is not the right option as the delivery of these supplies may take a few business days after you submit your order. In this case, you can visit the UPS store, but here you have to pay for them.

Also note that UPS Stores are franchise businesses, which means these stores have their own rates as they are owned individually and follow a minimal standardization. So, the rates of boxes may vary from store to store and location to location. While there is a variety in the sizes and prices of boxes available at the UPS store, here is a list of different boxes with their size and estimated price that may change with store and location

8″ x 8″ x 8″ – $1.75

11″ x 11″ x 11″ – $2.50

14″ x 14″ x 14″ -$3.50

12″ x 12″ x 12″ – $3.75

16″ x 16″ x 16″ – $4.00

20″ x 20″ x 20″ – $6.50

22″ x 22″ x 22″ – $7.00

As the above-mentioned rates are estimates, you can get the exact rates at your nearest UPS store. You can locate your nearest store by using the UPS store locator. After you find the details of the nearest store, you can either call them or visit the store to get the details of the different packaging supplies available and their rates.

What Are the Different Sizes of UPS Boxes That Are Available For Free?

If you are planning to order free UPS boxes for shipping your package, you must be wondering what sizes are available and which will be suitable for your package. So, to solve this query, we have listed the sizes of the free boxes that are available on the UPS website along with their use. Please take a look at it before you order

UPS Express Envelope

The USPS Express can be used to mail the documents with a weight limit of 0.5 Kg. The size of such an envelope that is available for free is 9.5″ x 13″.

UPS Express Box

The UPS express box can be used to ship a variety of items, including computer printouts and electronic items. The shipping charge will be based on the weight of the package and the shipping zone. Under the UPS express box, three sizes are available which are mentioned below and are available for free

Small: 13″ x 11″ x 2″

Medium: 16” x 11” x 3”

Large: 18” x 13” x 3”

UPS Express Tube

UPS provides the triangular shipping tube o protect the larger drafts or documents that require to be rolled rather than folded. Hence, it can be used for shipping items such as maps, posters, charts, drawings, blueprints, etc. It is available in only one size, which is 38″ x 7.5″ x 6.5″. This is the best option for shipping the larger documents that need to be rolled.

UPS 10 Kg Box

This box is used for UPS Worldwide Express shipments and the max limit of weight is 10 kg. As the weight of such boxes can be up to 10 kg, you have to take them to the UPS staffed retail location for shipping. The size of this box is 16.5″ x 13.25″ x 10.75″. You have to order a minimum of one pack that consists of two boxes

UPS 25 Kg Box

The UPS 25 Kg box is also used for Worldwide Express shipments, and it holds up to 25 Kg. To ship such a box, you need to take it to the staffed retail location. The size of this box is 19.375″ x 17.375″ x 14″ and you have to order a minimum of one pack that contains two boxes.

UPS World Ease Document Box

This box is best for the World Ease Shipment. You can use the inside of the box to pack slips or other important documents. You can drop off this box at any UPS drop box location. The size of this box is 17.5″ x 12.5″ x 3″. You have to order a minimum of one case that consists of 20 boxes.

UPS Pallet Boxes

These boxes are mainly used for cargo secured to shipping pallets. The sizes available under this are

Small Size – 16.5” x 13.25” x 10.75”

Large Size – 19.75” x 17.75” x 13.25”

The small size has a weight limit of 10 Kg, whereas the large size can hold up to 25 Kg.

What Are the Pros and Cons of UPS Boxes?

While you may be planning to opt for the UPS boxes for your next shipment, it will be of great help if you go through some pros and cons of them

Pros of UPS Boxes

The one major pro of UPS boxes is that there are a variety of categories of boxes that are available for free if ordered online. Secondly, UPS offers different sizes under one category for the optimal use of the boxes. Also, they have described each box, its size, weight limit and its use in detail.

Cons of UPS Boxes

UPS boxes are available for free only when ordered online, when you buy them from the UPS store you have to pay for them, this is one major con of UPS boxes. Also, when you order online, you may not exactly know the size you need for shipping your package, which is possible when you buy from the store. Additionally, you need to have a UPS account to order it online for free.

Conclusion

UPS does provide free box service to its customers, but this service is limited to customers having a UPS account and if they order online as of 2022. In this article, you can see the complete procedure to order the free boxes online from the UPS website. Besides, we have also mentioned the estimated cost of UPS boxes if you buy them from the UPS store. Most importantly, the different boxes that are available for free are mentioned with their specifications. Lastly, we have covered a few pros and cons of UPS boxes.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Does UPS Provide Free Boxes for shipping? Yes, UPS provides free box service to its customers, but this service is limited to customers having a UPS account and only if they order online. Are UPS boxes available for free at the UPS store? No, UPS offers free boxes only when ordered online from your UPS account. If you want to take it from the UPS store, you have to pay for it. What is the cost of a UPS box if purchased from the stores? The cost of the UPS box depends upon the size, the store you are buying from, and the location of the store and is estimated to range between $1.75 to $7.00