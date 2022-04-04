Piercing is one of the ancient fashions that are still alive. You can find different types of people having different earrings or studs around the world. This varies from one region to another. This legacy is continuing in America as well. Are you thinking of piercing your ear? Well, you may be looking for the best place to pierce your ear. Since Walmart offers different types of services, it is normal for you to think if any of the Walmart stores near you are offering this service. Is that the case? Well, continue reading the article to know the answer.

Ear-piercing Near Me Walmart in 2022?

Recently, in the year 2022, Walmart stated that it would be offering ear-piercing service at over 5000 stores located at different locations. Furthermore, they have hired over 10,000 people who are specialists in ear-piercing. The specialists maintain the highest safety and hygiene standards to ensure there is no infection after piercing. They use a sterile ear-piercing system that prevents infection. Are you the one who is conscious about health and hygiene, yet you want to pierce your ear? If that is the case, the best place for you to go is Walmart. I will talk about the Walmart Ear piercing service in detail. Continue reading to know the answer.

Which Walmart Offers Ear-piercing Service?

As I mentioned earlier, around 5000 Walmart stores are offering this service. Do you want to know if your nearest Walmart store is offering this service? How to know if they are offering this service? In case the store doesn’t offer this service, where is the next nearer Walmart store located around you? Well, for this case, you have to make use of the Inverness search tool. This would show you the nearest Walmart stores where the ear-piercing service is available. In the search tool, you have to enter the details of your location such as your state, city, zip code, and street. However, you should keep one thing in mind while using this search tool. You will get to know the locations of, 3400 Walmart stores only.

Now that, you know the way to locate the Walmart store where you can pierce your store, the next thing you should focus on should be the opening and closing hours of this service. You don’t want to drive all the way to Walmart and return home without finishing the work you aimed to do, right? I will give you the information regarding the opening and closing hours of Walmart’s ear-piercing services.

Opening and Closing Hours of Walmart Ear Piecing Service

The Walmart ear-piercing service hours are the same as the opening and closing hours of the Walmart store. In other words, the service is available between 7 am to 11 pm. However, this can vary according to the location. At some locations, the service hours are 24 hours a day. Furthermore, the service is available throughout the week.

Walmart Ear-piercing Price

The price depends on the certain types of studs or earrings you are purchasing at Walmart. You don’t have to pay the service fee if you are purchasing particular varieties of studs or earrings. Generally, a basic earring stud or earring would cost around $10. Furthermore, Walmart sells earrings whose price range is between $20 and $40. Nevertheless, earrings or studs whose price is above $40 are sold as well. Walmart has a myriad of earring collections in the store. You can find more information about the Walmart ear-piercing price when you visit the nearest Walmart store.

Does Walmart Have an Age Limit for Ear-piecing?

If you are an adult, there is no issue in getting your ear pierced. However, this is not the case for babies and old people. They are more sensitive than adults. Hence, you may be wondering if your kid can get his/her ears pierced at Walmart? Well, your concern is appreciable. Generally, there is no age restriction for ear-piercing at Walmart. However, there are a few Walmart stores where the ear-piercing specialists would refuse to pierce the ears of anyone who is below 5 years. Therefore, I would appreciate it if you call the Walmart store priorly and ask if the ear-piercing specialist is willing to do it.

Furthermore, there is ear-piercing law. Check it out before you reach out to the specialist. It is important to keep in mind that the law varies from state to state. If you are below 18, it is better to take an adult with you. It would be best if you are taking your parents.

Does Walmart Sell Hypoallergenic Earrings?

As a person who is allergic to most things, I know how careful one should be when interacting with any objects in the world. In my case, you cannot make a list because they are so many things that I am yet to find out to which I would be allergic. There are so many people out there like me. So, it is important for allergic people like me if the earrings/studs are Hypoallergenic. So, does Walmart have Hypoallergenic earrings? Luckily, yes. Walmart sells hypoallergenic crystal earrings, whose prices range between $9.99 and $26.

Ask the employees, particularly by explaining your problem. They would get you the best hypoallergenic earrings. You have plenty of options to choose from Hypoallergenic earrings. For example, you have metal options like 24KT, 18KT, 14Kt, and 10KT that are made up of Gold plates, medical-grade stainless steel, and titanium. Furthermore, these earrings are available in different designs such as flowers, butterflies, gemstones, and plain studs.

What Are the Dangers of Getting Your Ears Pierced?

If you don’t take enough precautions, there are high chances of experiencing bad health effects. Especially, the below people should be extra-precautious.

Diabetic People

Pregnant women

Allergic persons

People who have an autoimmune disease

People with blood disorders such as Hemophilia

Will It Pain When Getting Your Ears Pierced at Walmart?

Definitely. Wait. Don’t fret. When you are getting your ears pierced, the pain is inevitable. This is the case everywhere. However, if the person piercing your ears have the knack of distracting you while piercing, you will hardly feel any pain. The pain is actually short-lived, however, the fear of experiencing the pain makes you more terrified. Luckily, most of the people who are piercing the ears are specialists. Hence, you don’t have to worry about the pain.

How to Get Your Ears Pierced at Walmart? What Is the Process?

Select the Earrings

The first thing you have to do in the ear-piercing process is to pick the most suitable earring or stub. In addition to design, you should consider the material of the earrings. Because certain materials can cause irritation while wearings. Earrings or studs made up of materials such as titanium and niobium would cause less irritation. Additionally, silver and gold are also good options. When you are getting your ear pierced for the first time, it is better to start with a stud. You should get used to the earrings or studs. You should be extra careful while selecting the earrings or studs for kids. Using small earrings is encouraged in this case.

Put Your Sign on the Consent Form

After choosing the earring/stud, you will be asked to sign a consent form. In addition to the signing, you have to answer some health-related questions(yours). This consent form is to make sure that you are pre-informed about the small risks involved in the piercing of the ear. Furthermore, the staff would get to know your health background. If they have found something risky, you would be informed about that priorly. In another way, it also helps Walmart to protect itself legally if something bad happens.

Show the Spot

Now it is time for you to choose the spot. You would be sitting in a chair while the staff marks the exact spot where your ear would be pierced. The staff would show you the marked spot through a small mirror. You can confirm the spot after checking it in the mirror. Please make sure, you check it correctly. It would be hard to adjust.

Antibacterial Solution

After the piercing process is complete, the staff would apply the antibacterial solution to your ears. The antibacterial solution is made up of disinfecting constituents such as alcohol. This, in turn, would prevent the infection that may occur in the future. This is one of the important steps in the process. Make sure the staff doesn’t miss this. Adding this antibacterial solution reduces the potential risks significantly.

Piercing Using FDA-approved Gun

The time has come for you to get your ear pierced. Walmart uses one of the safest piercing machines available in the market, which is the Inverness piercing gun. The process of piercing would be completed quickly as the gun pierces the ear with an earring/stud with the right force. It is high-precision equipment and the chances of piercing at the wrong spot are low.

Prevention of Infection

You should keep an eye on your ear after piercing and look for symptoms of infection. At the same time, you should also follow certain steps to prevent infection, such as,

Prevent contact between your ear and liquids such as dirty water, and liquid with high chemicals.

Do not remove your earrings for least six weeks

Sanitize your ear with the solution three times a day.

Do not touch the earrings

Conclusion

In this article, I have given an answer to the question of how to search for shops that does ear-piercing near me Walmart. Additionally, I have explained the process of ear-piercing at Walmart. Lastly, I have explained the preventive steps one should follow to prevent infection. I hope the information provided in the article was helpful to you.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Ear-piercing Near Me Walmart

1. Does Walmart provide the service of ear-piercing? Yes. Walmart offers the service of ear-piercing. 2. Are the staff at Walmart trained enough for ear-piercing? Yes. Walmart has over 10,000 specialized ear-piercing specialists. 3. Does Walmart use an FDA-approved gun? The piercing guns used by Walmart are FA-approved.