Drinking a chilled beer on a warm summer’s night is something we all enjoy doing. I for one, chug down a bottle of beer after coming home from a long tiring day at work. There are many of us that relieve our tiredness and stress by tasting that liquid confidence. Now, 80% of Americans drink alcohol to either relax or to just plainly forget their problems, at least for some time. In America, even if you do not find water, it is easy to get your hands on some liquor. Every now and then people visit bars to socialize and chill to escape the everyday problems of the world. But some like to drink in the comfort of their own homes, just like me. You can get liquor at many places, but what about Safeway? Do Safeway stores sell liquor? That is the topic this article will address.

There are more than 900 Safeway supermarkets in the United States. Millions of people visit its stores to get what they need. When you go to one of its stores, you’ll find various groceries, meat, junk foods, etc. to satiate your food cravings. Although Safeway doesn’t have as many stores as other major retailers like Walmart, Target, and others, it still has no shortage of customers buying stuff from its stores that are located across America. Established in 1915, it has been more than a century, but Safeway is still the go-to choice of, many people. There are a variety of options to choose from for that people that visits stores.

So, do Safeway stores sell liquor? If yes, then What are the hours of Safeway liquor? Can you order liquor online from its website? These are the questions to which you will know the answers if you read the article.

Does Safeway Sell Liquor at Its Supermarkets?

Yes, you can buy liquor at Safeway stores. These stores have a range of alcohol that people buy every day and get drunk. The retailer’s supermarkets sell various spirits and wines of many brands and labels. When you are thinking of buying some liquor, you must have some label or brands that you prefer to drink. If you go to a Safeway store, you will most likely find that brand, unless you prefer some high-end liquor. So, the next time you think of getting a Budweiser, just go to your local Safeway rather than going to a liquor store in some seedy area. Nowadays, you can find liquor at any supermarket or grocery store, so Safeway selling liquor is very common.

What Are the Timings at Which Safeway Sells Liquor?

Safeway sells liquor on every day of the week from 7 AM to 10 PM. You can go to a Safeway store on Sunday, and you will still be able to get liquor at 9.30 in the night. But these timings entirely depend on the local laws of each state and its constituencies. You don’t have any restrictions on what type of alcohol you can buy depending on the time. Some of the more conservative locations have a few rules on the store timing and some don’t, as I said, it all depends on the liquor laws set by local municipalities.

Does Safeway Sell Liquor Online?

Yes, you can buy alcohol from Safeway’s online shopping platform. You can choose to pick up your order yourself at the designated Safeway store or have the liquor delivered to your doorstep. In case of delivery, you need to show your ID proof of your age to receive the order from the delivery man. By ordering liquor online, you can sit on your couch and wait for the guy to get your spirits without ever needing to go outside. But take note that, Safeway doesn’t let people order liquor at night. You can order any type of liquor you want and add something to crunch on to your order list. But, not all Safe way locations sell liquor both online and in-stores. Only a set of states allow the retailer to get in on the alcohol trade.

Which States Allow Safeway Stores to Sell Liquor?

There are only a few states in America that allow Safeway stores to sell alcohol. These states have a relaxed policy towards retail supermarkets and grocery stores selling liquor. Here’s a list of those states.

Nevada

New Mexico

South Dakota

Arizona

California

Nebraska

Washington

Wyoming

If you live in one of these states, then you can walk into your local Safeway and get any kind of spirit that you want you to burn your throat with. When you are visiting the retailer’s store to get some liquor, then be sure to take an ID proof along with you. There are no restrictions except on age, and the prices are the same or similar to what you find at liquor stores.

What Labels and Brands of Liquor Are Available at Safeway Stores?

Safeway sells multiple types and labels of liquor. You can find spirits like Whiskey, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Gin, Scotch, Wine, etc. Each of us has our own preference for alcohol, at Safeway stores, you can choose whatever you want to drink. Here’s a list of labels or brands that are available for various types of liquor at the Safeway chain of supermarkets across the 8 states.

Whiskey

Crown Royal

Jack Daniel’s

Jim Beam

Signature Reserve, etc.

Vodka

Titos

Grey Goose

Absolut

Vitali, etc.

Rum

Bacardi

Malibu

Parrot Bay

Kraken, etc.

Beer

Corona

Heineken

Pabst Blue Ribbon

Saint Archer Gold, etc.

Wine

Kendall-Jackson

La Marca

Signature Reserve

Bogle Vineyards, etc.

These are just some of the liquor types and brands that I’ve listed, there are plenty of other popular liquor brands. If you want to know what they are, then it is better for you to go on your own and find out. There are plenty of other retailers that also sell alcohol in their stores. If you don’t have a Safeway location near you, then you can always go to one of their stores.

What Other Retailers Sell Liquor?

There are many major retail stores that sell liquor at their various locations across America. In the past, you could only get alcohol from a licensed liquor store, but now, you can get it at almost every place. When you are in the mood for some alcohol, you can just go to one of these retail stores and get what you want. Here’s a list of some other retailers that sell liquor.

Walmart

Target

Kroger

Costco

Total Wine

These are among the top retailers in America that sell liquor. Hundreds of millions of Americans go to these retail stores to buy liquor. They combined own a lion’s share of the alcohol market in the United States. So, if you want some other place to buy your poison other than Safeway, then these are the ones to visit.

Do Safeway Stores in Canada Sell Liquor?

No, as per the law in Canada, grocery stores aren’t allowed to sell liquor. That means you can’t get your vodka at the same place you went to buy some bananas. There are various other places that sell liquor in Canada, and they are called Liquor stores. But Safeway has a chain of liquor stores in Canada, called Safeway Liquor. So, in Canada, you won’t find any alcohol in the Safeway Supermarkets, if you want alcohol then you need to visit Safeway Liquor stores. That is the only way that you can get liquor in Canada, but of course, there are plenty of other retail liquor chain store brands.

Conclusion

Safeway has more than 900 locations across the United sates. And in 8 states, Safeway sells liquor in its supermarkets. You can purchase any type of liquor you want from those stores as long as you are a major. They have a lot of brands and labels that you can choose from based on your preference. You can even order the liquor online to your doorstep without needing to visit a Safeway store. But if you prefer to go to a supermarket to get the liquor, then take note that liquor is sold 7 days a week at Safeway. These stores or supermarkets sell liquor from 7 AM to 10 PM on most days. But the timings may change based on the local municipality and state laws. So, the next time you want to get some liquor while also buying some groceries, then just visit your local Safeway store to get them.

FAQs – Do Safeway Stores Sell Liquor?

