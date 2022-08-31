Costco is a multinational corporation based in the United States. They own and operate several warehouses and retail stores. They are the big box retailers who provide their services only for exclusive members of their warehouse club. Costco is the third largest retailer in the world. It is also listed in the Fortune 500 in 10th rank as the largest corporation in the United States. It also has some exclusive in-house brands such as Kirkland Signature.

Costco warehouses and clubs provide their customers with several resources at their stores. These help the physically challenged customers and others get the necessary help. They also act as assistance to physically disabled people around the Costco store. Does Costco also provide motorized carts and wheelchairs at their stores? I have read a lot of articles about this and included all the information in the below article. Kindly take a look to know more about the Motorized Carts & Wheelchairs at Costco.

Does Costco Provide Motorized/ Handicapped Carts and Wheelchairs for Its Customers in 2022?

Yes absolutely. Costco provides both motorized carts and handicapped wheelchairs. They are detachable carts also for the customers who need them. All these services are free of cost for Costco customers. Also, their customers are also provided with a shopping assistant from Costco who help individual shoppers at stores who do not have any help. These shopping assistants help the customers in the stores by navigating them.

For all the related information about the Motorized/ Handicapped Carts and Wheelchairs for Its Customers at Costco read this article completely till the end. This will help you find relevant answers.

Does Costco Have Motorized/ Handicap Carts?

Yes, Costco provides its customers who are physically challenged or disabled with electric carts. These electric carts help them to shop around the store by navigating them easily. They are basically electric scooters with a cart in the front of the vehicle. So that customers will easily roam around the store and shop for items.

If you want a motorized or handicapped cart then you need to ask for a cart and also shopping assistance at Costco. It is also recommended to contact the nearest Costco store before visiting them. You can even book an electric cart beforehand.

Does Costco Provide Wheelchairs?

Along with electric carts, Costco is also known to provide wheelchairs at its stores for its customers. This facility can also be attached to the front of the store for customers to shop. They help in shopping at the store easily. Also, it is free of cost at the stores to use this facility. If customers do not have any support with them while shopping they can also opt for physical assistance.

Can Someone Accompany You While Shopping at Costco?

Costco allows 2 extra persons with the shopper while shopping at their stores. But this is only applicable to customers who are already membership holders at their warehouses. This is to have a friend or someone to accompany you while shopping at the Costco stores and warehouses. So, you can take any 2 persons with you and Costco will allow them if you have a Costco membership card. However, if you are a Costco shop card user then you will not be able to take any shopping help with you to the store as Costco does not allow them. A Costco shop card is a gift card at Costco.

Does Costco Provide Shopping Assistance by Their Employees to Its Customers?

If customers are shopping alone (single shoppers) at the Costco stores then they may need some assistance for shopping. This assistance may include an electric vehicle such as a wheelchair. Additionally, a Costco employee can help you while shopping and act as an assistant.

To get these services at the Costco store, you can request the employees at the Costco store at the entrance itself. So, they will arrange for an employee to assist you. You can also call them to schedule an employee for your shopping at Costco.

Are Customers Allowed to Bring in an Assistant Animal With Them to Shop at Costco?

According to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in the United States, Costco allows its customers to bring an animal for assistance while they shop at Costco. So Costco ensures that the customers can have an assistance animal with them while shopping. However, they will ask for ownership confirmation with the customer for the assistance animal they bring. Also, they will be inquired about the role of the service animal, and also if the animal is trained to be an assistance animal.

Additionally, Costco only allows animals that are eligible for assistance and not domestic pets. They do not even allow emotional support pets to be as assistance animals to shop at Costco. Domestic pet animals and emotional support animals are not trained enough for them to act as assistants while shopping.

Does Costco Have an Accessibility Parking for Handicapped and Disabled?

They have motorized carts, handicap carts, and wheelchairs at their stores for physically challenged customers. Additionally, Costco also has accessible parking for them. This is to make their shopping experience easy. They can get easy access to the parking without any difficulty.

Does the Costco Website Have Accessibility Features on It?

Costco has always ensured its customers of accessibility both at their physical stores and also on their official website.

Their official website, costco.com also includes videos with captions, ratios for color contrast, text equivalent, labels for better understanding by customers, and a better interface of the site for customers who need assistance.

Do Costco Sell Motorized/ Handicap Carts and Wheelchairs at Their Stores and Online?

Costco provides electric carts, wheelchairs, and handicap carts for assistance to needy shoppers at their stores for free. Additionally, they also provide their customers with electric scooters and wheelchairs for purchasing at their stores and on their official website.

You can search for these products on the Costco website under the section “Health & Personal Care”. You can find the “Wheelchairs, Walkers & Medical Alert Devices” department under that section. Most of Costco’s reviewed products have a 4-star rating on their website.

Costco sells wheelchairs which are provided by some brands at their stores. These wheelchairs are FSA eligible and cost around $174.99 both in their stores and online. Costco is also well known for their Rolling Walker and Wheelchair combo. This is also FSA eligible and costs around $189.99.

Customers can purchase wheelchairs, motorized electric carts, and handicap carts from Costco either from their physical stores nearby or on their online official website.

Final Thoughts

Costco provides wheelchairs, electric scooters with carts in the front, and motorized or handicapped carts at their stores for people with disability. These people need these for assistance while shopping at their stores. Additionally, you can even take a person with you while shopping at the stores. This is only allowed for Costco membership holders at their warehouses.

They even provide employee assistance for single shoppers. Customers can carry an assistance animal provided with minimum training which is mandatory at Costco. All the wheelchairs, electric carts, and employee assistance facilities are free of cost at Costco. Also, customers can purchase wheelchairs in their stores and online. All the wheelchairs at Costco are FSA-eligible.

