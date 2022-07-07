DJ Envy Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Career, Earnings, Family, Car Collection

RaaShaun Casey or popularly recognized by his stage name “DJ Envy” is a known DJ (Disc Jockey) in America. The DJ is known for presenting a famous radio show called “The Breakfast Club”, which is also hosted by famous personalities like Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God. The radio show is broadcasted on the radio station called “Power 105.1”. Apart from this, DJ Envy also works as a record producer. The American DJ has also been part of projects, which included big music stars like Jay-Z, 50 Cent, etc. Also, the radio show host has done some acting roles in TV and movies as well.

What Is DJ Envy Worth?

According to our research, DJ Envy net worth stands to be at least $7 million as of this writing. The American personality, DJ Envy makes his money from his DJ and radio hosting works. In addition to this, he also makes money by performing at concerts, live events, clubs, etc. The host of “The Breakfast Club” makes money through endorsements on his social media handles and business ventures as well. You should take a look at how much does DJ Envy make?

Name DJ Envy Real Name RaaShaun Casey Net Worth $7 million Birth 3 September 1977, New York, USA Nationality American Age 44 years Height 5ft 10in Weight 78 kg Profession DJ, Actor, Record Producer Career 1994-Present

How Much Does DJ Envy Make?

As per our analysis, DJ Envy makes a sum of at least $4 million every year. Working as a Disc Jockey and Radio show host are the main sources of DJ Envy’s income. Also, Envy’s takings by working on projects with many A-listed celebrities and singers are ample. In addition to this, he has been serving as the C.E.O. and the owner of a record-producing company known as “BLOK Entertainment”.

DJ Envy’s record company BLOK Entertainment has backed the works of artists like Fabulous, Foxy Brown, DMX, and many more. Apart from this, DJ Envy’s social media handles also play a vital role in his massive earnings. The American DJ manages to earn a huge six-figure of at least $250k to $300k per month. As for his weekly income, it is gauged to be around $75k to $85k. Let’s take a look at DJ Envy’s earnings.

DJ Envy Earnings

Thanks to DJ Envy’s post as the host of the famous radio show “The Breakfast Club”, he now receives a colossal paycheck of more than $3 million for his work. Around 2020, DJ Envy was included in the list of “Radio Hall of fame”. As for his work as DJ, the artist changes a fee up to $10k for any event, party, or concert. The American DJ also has a huge fan following on his social media accounts. According to our analysis, DJ Envy can make around $500 for posting a promotional story on his Instagram account.

Earning these kinds of heavy figures for an Instagram story is a piece of cake for DJ Envy, as his account has more than 2.1 million followers. RaaShaun can demand a hefty sum of $1k for uploading promotional content in image form. Any brand will happily pay DJ Envy a sum of $2k for endorsing their product or brand through videos.

In addition to this, DJ Envy also makes a decent $210 for creating a personalized video for his fans on Cameo. Apart from this, DJ Envy also brings money into his pockets through his acting and collaboration with music artists. Envy’s record-producing company “BLOK Entertainment Records” also brings thousands of dollars into his bank account. Below are the details on DJ Envy’s real estate and other investments.

DJ Envy Investments

The American DJ has invested a huge portion of his fortune into real estate and cars. According to records, DJ Envy used to own a large mansion in Kinnelon, New Jersey. Envy and his wife, Gia took over the house way back in 2006 after paying a sum of $2.2 million for it. The mansion is said to have 6 bedrooms and bathrooms.

Unlike most of our houses, the property also consists of a large swimming pool as well. It also has room for a spa, gym, and theater as well. The huge mansion sits on a 7-acre land and in 2014, Envy listed the place for sale for a whopping $2.5 million. However, the price was brought down to $2 million later on. It seems that Envy hasn’t felt any envy for listing his house for less than what he paid.

Apart from this, DJ Envy bought another property in New Jersey. According to reports, the famous music artist, Mary J. Blige was looking for a buyer to sell her 13,000 square feet mansion. Reportedly the house has 8 bedrooms and the mansion is built on a 4-acre piece of land. The 4-acre property also has space for a basketball court, fitness center, and a wine room. Sources reveal that Mary bought the property by paying a massive $12.3 million for it in 2008.

However, in 2020, she was forced to give away the property to avoid foreclosure. Eventually, DJ Envy took advantage of this situation and got Mary’s property just for $5.5 million. If we take a look at this transaction, it’s a pretty profitable deal for DJ Envy.

DJ Envy Car Collection

Aside from spending millions of dollars on real estate, the radio host has also invested huge money in cars. Sources reveal that he reportedly has a Grand Cherokee SRT-8 Jeep, which is said to have cost him around $25k to $50k. Around 2013, Envy paid a sum of $48k for a Dodge Challenger SRT-8 Yellow Jacket car. Also in the same year, the radio host paid a sum of $95k to purchase a Fisker Karma car.

He is also the proud owner of a Dodge Durango car, which is said to be worth around $69k. DJ is also the keeper of two Ferrari cars i.e, Ferrari California and Ferrari 458, which approximately cost him a whopping $198k and $239k respectively. DJ Envy paid more than $92k to purchase a Porsche Panamera, and he also paid around $160k for a Mercedes-Benz G-Class car.

Casey also has a Rolls-Royce Ghost and Rolls-Royce Wraith worth $340k and $305k respectively, in his possession. Furthermore, he is the keeper of 2 Range Rover cars worth approximately $104k each. Last but not the least, DJ Envy is the owner of a Bentley Mulsanne car, which is said to be worth more than $296k.

DJ Envy Early Life

The American DJ, DJ Envy was born to a woman named Janet Casey on the 3rd of September 1977 in the city of New York, United States. After her son’s birth, Janet named him “RaaShaun Casey”, who went on to become famous as “DJ Envy” in the future. Unfortunately, there is hardly any information on DJ Envy’s childhood and his father. However, we do know the fact, that DJ Envy went to the University of Hampton and took business management as his major. 3

In 1999, DJ Envy completed his graduation. During his time at Hampton University, DJ Envy used to work as a gardener for DJ Clue. One day, DJ Envy caught the eye of DJ Clue while doing beatboxes and thus, DJ Clue decided to guide Envy. Initially, Envy adopted the stage name “DJ Shrimp” and later on, changed it to what it is today. Around 1995, Clue exposed Envy to mixtapes and DJ works. By the end of 2000, DJ Envy ended up doing commercials and working with rappers like Jay-Z, 50 Cent, The Lox, etc.

A few years later, DJ Clue hired DJ Envy into his record company called “Desert Storm”, which was founded by Clue and his friends in 1997. In February 2003, DJ Envy released his first album under the banner of Desert Storm Records titled “The Desert Storm Mixtape: Blok Party, Vol. 1”. The debut album of DJ Envy secured 57th and 8th spots on the list of Billboard 2000 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums respectively.

DJ Envy Career and Personal Life

After the release of his first album, DJ Envy started working for a radio station called “Hot 97”. He started mixing on “Takin’ it to the Streets”, which was presented by Angie Martinez. Later on, he started co-presenting a morning show called “Morning Show with Miss Jones” and later in 2008, Envy got his mixing show titled “The People’s Mix” and “The People’s Choice Hit List”.

Then in December 2010, DJ Envy started presenting Power 105’s show titled “The Breakfast Club” with Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God. Apart from this, he also appeared in TV shows like Entourage, Tha Corner, 106 & Park, etc. In addition to this, he also appeared in the movie “Blood of a Champion”, and wrote a book called “Real Life, Real Love: Life Lessons on Joy, Pain, and the Magic That Holds Us Together”. Apart from this, he also inaugurated an auto show called “Drive your Dreams Car Show” in November 2018.

DJ Envy has been married to Gia Casey since 2001. Gia and Envy used to study together in high school, and soon they fell in love with each other. The couple went on to give birth to 5 children namely Madison, London, Brooklyn, Logan, and Jaxson.

Final Thoughts on DJ Envy

DJ Envy or should I call RaaShaun Casey has had a humble beginning like most of us. He went on working from working as a gardener to a record producer, DJ, actor, and author. Envy received recognition for his radio works which even got him a place in the “Radio Hall of Fame”. DJ Envy is active doing his radio works auto shows.

Frequently Asked Questions About DJ Envy

1. What is DJ Envy worth? A. As per our reports, RaaShaun Casey a.k.a. DJ Envy net worth is $7 million as of 2022. 2. How old is DJ Envy? A. The American Dick Jockey, DJ Envy is 44 years old. 3. Who is DJ Envy’s wife? A. DJ Envy is married to a social media personality Gia Casey since 2001. The pair has 5 children. 4. What is DJ Envy’s height? A. The height of American DJ, DJ Envy is 5 feet and 10 inches.