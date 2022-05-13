Walgreens is the second-largest pharmaceutical retailer in the United States of America. They are just behind CVS and have more than 9000 stores operating in the United States of America. They offer various products and services in their stores. One of the products that are being sold at Walgreens is balloons. They sell a few varieties of balloons at their stores. But, the question here is, what kind of balloons are sold at Walgreens? If you have the same question in your head then you have come to the right place.

As here we are not only going to be discussing what type of balloons are sold at Walgreens, but we will also be seeing a few related topics. Such as, Can you purchase helium balloons? What are a few different retailers that have balloons for sale at their local stores? Can you get these balloons blown up at Walgreens? What are Latex balloons and Mylar balloons? Etc.

What Kind of Balloons Can You Purchase at Walgreens?

There are various types of balloons that are sold at Walgreens stores and on their official website. A few types of balloons that are sold at Walgreens are Latex balloons, Mylar balloons, light-up balloons, water balloons, party balloons, etc. These are just a few types of balloons that are sold in Walgreens stores and on their official website. To check more types of balloons that are sold at Walgreens, a customer can visit their website or go to one of their locations.

Can You Purchase Helium Balloons at Walgreens?

Yes, amongst the wide range of balloons that are sold at Walgreens, helium balloons are also a type of balloon that is sold at Walgreens stores and on their official websites. Not only do they sell helium balloons at their stores, but the company also sells a wide range of other balloons which we have mentioned in the above sections.

What Are a Few Different Retailers That Have Balloons for Sale at Their Local Stores?

There are various retailers that sell balloons not only in their stores but also on their official websites. A few retailers that sell balloons at their stores are,

Dollar Tree

Albertsons

Party City

Party Depot

Smith’s

Ralphs

Zurchers

Wally’s Party Factory

Publix

Target

Amazon

These are just a few local stores that sell balloons at their stores. You can even purchase balloons from any of the local stores near your locations.

What Are the Different Kinds of Balloons One Can Purchase?

There are various types of balloons that are sold in the market these days. Whit comes to what the balloons are made of. There are 4 types,

Latex

Mylar

Vinyl

CloudBuster

Let us discuss these types of balloons in brief, so we have a better understanding of them.

Latex Balloons

This is the most common type of balloon that one can find at any store. If you have ever been to a party or get together, or a place where you say balloons. There is a big chance that you have seen latex balloons. This is the most common type of balloon because it can be customized easily. Not many people know this but latex balloons are made of recycled latex products. These recycled latex products are given an oval shape and the size of these balloons typically ranges from 9 to 18 inches. The best part of these balloons is that they can be inflated with or without helium. This is the reason latex balloons are the most popular type of balloons.

Mylar Balloons

Mylar balloons are also known as foil balloons. These types of balloons are shiny and metallic, and they are considered to be much better in terms of quality when compared with Latex balloons. These balloons last longer and have more float time. Mylar balloons can also be customized. You can add images, text, designs, etc. These balloons usually have a self-sealing valve which gives these balloons a longer float time.

Vinyl Balloons

These are special balloons that are made of PVC and Vinyl. These balloons are very strong and can last for a very long time. Furthermore, these balloons are a lot stronger than regular latex balloons and have a longer float time and life. Vinyl balloons can also be filled with either helium or air.

CloudBuster Balloons

CloudBuster balloons are also known as Chloroprene balloons. These balloons are considered to be the strongest types of balloons. CloudBuster balloons can be 10 times stronger than latex balloons. These balloons are the most durable and long-lasting party balloons. CloudBuster balloons can not be customized as they are very large-sized balloons. These balloons have a very long float time, and they are composed of strong latex that repels UV rays as well.

Which Retailers Sell These Balloons?

As we have mentioned in the above sections there are quite a few retailers who sell balloons not only at their stores but also on their official websites. Let us the list of retailers who sell these 4 types of balloons.

Target

Dollar Tree

Walgreens

Duane Reade

Party City

Balloon Saloon

Albertsons

Amazon

Publix

Smith’s

Can You Get These Balloons Blown Up at Walgreens?

No, Walgreens does not blow up any of these balloons in any of their stores. Walgreens sells balloons at their stores and on their official website. So, if you want to blow up your balloons, then you can go to other stores. Such as Party Depot, Party Planet, Dollar Tree, Albertsons, Party City, Wally’s Party Factory, Dollar General, Walmart, etc. The cost of blowing up the balloons at these stores would be anywhere from $0.75 to $8.

What Are Concerns to the Environment When You Purchase These Balloons?

When it comes to purchasing balloons and using them, it can get quite harmful to the environment. As most of us know balloons are not biodegradable. This is a concern because most people do not know how to dispose of these balloons once they finish using them. They might be great for decorating a party, but these balloons can be very harmful to not only the environment but also to the animals.

The Animal can eat these balloons mistaking them for food which can cause indigestion and other problems to them. Now if you are wondering are there any eco-friendly balloons? Then the sad answer is no. Balloons can not be eco-friendly as they are not biodegradable. Balloons can not be recycled as well. This shows how dangerous balloons can be for the environment. The only thing one can do with balloons is to reuse them. There is nothing else apart from this that one can do with balloons. They are not biodegradable, they can not be recycled. So, you should use a safer party decoration.

What Are a Few Steps You Can Take to Ensure That the Environment Is Not Impacted Heavily?

As we have mentioned in the previous section, balloons are not eco-friendly. They are not biodegradable and can not be recycled. So, the best thing to do in this case is to use safe party decorations. In this manner, the environment and the animals will be much safer. So, if you are wondering what are the eco-friendly items that can be used for decorating, here is a list.

Plants

Ribbon Dancers

Streamers

Flags

Banners

Biodegradable Confetti

Lights

Pin Wheels

These are just a few eco-friendly alternatives to balloons, there are various other alternatives that can be found online.

What Is the Cost of Purchasing and Blowing Up a Balloon at Walgreens?

As we have mentioned in the above sections Walgreens does not blow up balloons in their stores. If you need to blow up your balloons you can choose any of the stores such as Party Depot, Party Planet, Dollar Tree, Albertsons, Party City, Wally’s Party Factory, Dollar General, Walmart, etc. The cost of blowing up your balloons at these can range from $0.75 to $8. But, when it comes to selling balloons, Walgreens sells them in their stores as well as on their official website. The cost of balloons at Walgreens range from $2 to $30 or more. This will depend on how many balloons a customer is buying and what type of balloons are being purchased. You can check out the list of prices on Walgreen’s official website, or you can call the store and find out.

Conclusion

Walgreens is the second-largest pharmaceutical company in the United States of America. They offer various products and services in their stores. One of the products that are being sold at Walgreens store and on their website is balloons. The company sells a wide range of balloons. In the initial sections, we have mentioned all the different types of balloons that are sold at Walgreens. If you are wondering who are the other retailers that sell balloons at their stores, we have provided a list of the names as well. For those of you who do not know, Balloons come in different types. We have given details on the types of balloons that are available in the market and discussed them in brief.

The list of retailers who sell these balloons who sell these balloons in their stores as well as on their websites has also been given. In the later sections, we have provided details on whether one can get balloons blown up at Walgreens. The details on the Concerns to the Environment When You Purchase These Balloons have also been given. In the final sections, details on the steps one can take to ensure the environment is not impacted and the cost of purchasing and blowing up balloons have been provided.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Which is the most durable balloon? CloudBuster which is also known as the Chloroprene balloon is considered to be the most durable and long-lasting balloon. These balloons are 10 times stronger than latex balloons and have a long float time. 2. What is the best alternative to balloons? There are a lot of alternatives to balloons that can be eco-friendly and can be equally attractive as a decoration. A few of the things that can be great alternatives are plants, flags, lights, Biodegradable Confetti, Pin Wheels, etc. 3. What is the price of blowing up balloons? The price of filling balloons will depend upon where you are filling them up. If you are going to stores such as Party Depot, Party Planet, Dollar Tree, Albertsons, Party City, Wally’s Party Factory, Dollar General, Walmart, etc. The cost would be around $0.75 to $8. This will vary depending on how many balloons a customer is getting filled and where he/she is filling it from.