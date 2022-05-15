We all love KFC, McDonald’s, Burger King, and all other fast food that not only helps to quell hunger but also put us on the fast track to obesity. Do you know that more than 42% of the American population is Obese! That means 1 in 3 people wear XXXL shirts. This is caused by the increased intake of sodium and fat, which is what most of the restaurants and fast-food chains offer. But compared to most fat-generating centers, Subway acts as a way better option.

The combination of bread, meat, cheese, and veggies is a treat that you shouldn’t miss, and Subway has a wide variety of options to choose from. Their tasty sauces, succulent meat, and most importantly fresh veggies provide an avenue for many people to eat meat in a healthy way. Although Subway’s no better than most fast-food chains, it at least enables you to take fiber and vitamins in addition to fat and sodium.

With the range of toppings and sauces that Subway offers, their sandwiches(otherwise known as subs) appeal to most people’s palates. So just read on to find out the various types of toppings, sauces, bread, cheeses, and veggies that Subway has to offer.

What Types of Toppings Does Subway Offer?

There is no shortage of different toppings to choose from at Subway. It has a wide selection of toppings for Meat and veggies. It comes as no surprise that Subway is not only popular in America, but in many parts of the world. Subway has made healthy food fun by offering fiber and vitamin-rich veggies in their sandwiches.

This abundance of toppings and veggies at Subway is also a go-to place for health-conscious people and fitness freaks to have their cheat meal. Just continue scrolling to know the various types of bread, Veggies, Meat, and sauces.

What Are the Various Types of Veggies Offered at Subway?

As the awareness regarding the dangers of High Fat and Sodium food is becoming more prevalent, more people are in search of healthier options. This led joints like Subway to receive increased traffic in its stores. One of the main reasons people choose Subway is Because of the wide variety of veggies they have to offer. So, here’s a list of veggies that are available at Subway stores.

Tomatoes

Sweet Corn

Shredded Carrots

Grilled Onions

Avocado

Banana Peppers

Guacamole

Jalapeño

Lettuce

Pickles

Red Onions

Spinach

Sweet Peppers

Black Olives

Green Chilies

Cucumber Slices

Mushrooms

Mixed Peppers

Which Meat Toppings Does Subway Offer?

The most important part of a sandwich is meat, though it isn’t a necessity to have meat. But many people, excluding vegans, prefer to put meat in their sandwiches. The variety of meat is no less than the Veggies that Subway offers. Continue reading to know their options for meat.

Chicken (Cali Fresh)

Chicken (Shredded)

Chicken (Teriyaki)

Chicken (Rotisserie Style)

Steak (Cali Fresh)

Steak (Baja Style)

Steak (Shredded)

Steak (Shaved)

Original Beefsteak

Roast Beef

Pepperoni

Tuna

Turkey Salami

Turkey Breast (Roasted)

Turkey (Bologna)

Bacon

Black Forest Ham

Honey Ham

Meatballs

Genoa Salami

You have the option of selecting from any of the above-listed meats as toppings for your Sub. Also, take note that these meat options are only standard in America. Every other country has its own selection of meats. With these many non-veg options, it comes to your decision on how you’ll have your protein intake.

Which Sauces Does Subway Offer?

Sauces are the main ingredient in a subway sandwich. It is common sense to have sauces as a flavoring in your Sub or sandwich. Subway is popularly known for its tasty sauces, which enhance the flavor of your Sub to a whole new level.

Apart from Subway Toppings, sauces are the next essential ingredient. It doesn’t matter if you want spicy or sweet, Sour or creamy, they’ve got it all. You can instruct the Subway worker who’s preparing your order to put in whatever sauces you want.

Options for sauces are as follows:

Mayonnaise

Mustard

Oil & vinegar

Tzatziki Cucumber

BBQ sauce

Buffalo sauce

Creamy Italian

Chipotle Southwest

Fat-Free Italian Dressing

Ranch

Savory Caesar

Subway Vinaigrette

Sweet chili Sauce

Sweet Onion Sauce

Golden Italian

Honey Mustard

Red Wine Vinegar

Keep in mind that although these sauces are the standard sauce options at Subway, the availability of sauces might differ from each store.

What Are the Various Cheeses That Subway Offers?

We all love cheese, it doesn’t matter if it’s on pizza or burger or whatever other dishes, Cheese makes everything tasty. Keeping this in mind, Subway gives a range of cheese to choose from for your Sub.

Cheddar Cheese

Feta Cheese

American Cheese

Pepper Jack Cheese

Provolone Cheese

Swiss cheese

Parmesan Cheese

Monterey Cheddar Cheese

plain cheese

These cheeses vary in both taste and texture. It is up to you to determine which cheese you want to accompany your sandwiches

What Are the Different Types of Bread Offered at Subway?

There are 6 types of bread offered at Subway. The person who makes the sandwich will ask you what type of bread you wish to eat. Once you’ve selected your bread, you can have it toasted first or choose to directly stuff it with your preferred meat, veggies, and sauces.

Select from this list of bread to choose from:

Italian

Italian Herbs & Cheese

9-Grain Wheat

9-Grain Honey Oat

Monterey Cheddar

Flatbread

There are also healthier options for eating bread. 9-Grain wheat and 9-Grain Honey oat are said to be healthier options as they have a higher percentage of Fiber compared to other bread variants. Subway states that its beard is a good source of calcium and vitamin D.

What Are the Seasonings That Subway Offers?

If sauces aren’t enough for you, then just choose seasoning as an addition to your sandwich to enhance the flavor. Subway has both herbs and spices to choose from. Keep in mind that seasoning options vary for each store location

Here’s a list of spices and herbs that Subway offers:

Crispy Onions

Herbs & Lemon Seasoning

Chili Flakes

Mustard Seed Spread

Oregano

Provencal Herbs

Sea Salt

Black Pepper

Seed Mix

Signature Herb Garlic Oil

Sub Spice Blend

Mixed Peppercorns

If you still find the taste of your sandwich bland despite adding Seasoning to your already sauce flavored sandwich, then I recommend you visit a doctor and get your palate checked.

How to Choose Your Subway Toppings?

You can choose whatever toppings you wish to have in your sandwich as the Subway sandwich artist prepares your order. The sandwich maker will ask you the veggies and sauces you prefer and only follows whatever instructions related to the sandwich you give. You will have to choose the type of bread, cheese, and meat beforehand.

Once you’ve selected the meat, bread, and cheese, you’ll have full autonomy over what sauces and veggies you want to have in your Sub. If you don’t know what sauces you want, then just decide whether you want a spicy or sweet flavor and state it to the sandwich maker.

What Else Can You Get at Subway Apart From Sandwiches?

There are many other dishes served at Subway other than Sandwiches. You can get Wraps, salads and even cookies. You can select your preferred veggies, sauces, and cheese just like you do with a Subway sandwich.

If you wish to cut down on carbs, then a Subway salad is the best option. Although it’s just a salad, the taste is way better when compared to other salads because of their sauces.

Subway also offers cookies and lays as sides. So, there are options if you wish to have a snack in addition to your sandwich or salad. Finally, just like any other food chain restaurant, soft drinks are also there to wash down that tasty sandwich down your throat.

Conclusion

There are more than 21,000 subways across America. With such a huge no of stores, it is fairly easy to find a Subway in your locality. In fact, there are more subways than Mcdonald’s in the United States.

If you are either allergic to or dislike a vegetable, then don’t worry because it’s entirely in your hands about what veggies you want to eat. The sauces that you wish to have is also up to you. With the wide range of toppings that are present, you won’t be disappointed. You can also add extra toppings for your Subs, Wraps, and Salads.

It has been nearly 60 years since the establishment of Subway and despite the presence of many other healthy food chains, Subway is still the most popular option among people.

FAQs – Subway Toppings

What types of toppings does subway offer? Subway has a variety of veggies, and meats to offer. Just Select what veggies you wish to have to the sandwich maker and he/she will tailor the Sub, wrap, or salad to your liking. Can you add extra toppings to your sub? Yes, you can add extra toppings to your sub, but it may cost you some extra bucks. Is there a limit to the number of toppings you can have? No, there is no limit to how many toppings you can have in your sub, wrap, or salad. You can wish to add all the sauces and veggies present in your order.