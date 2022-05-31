Subway is the go-to place for people trying to shift to eating healthy food while also enjoying the taste of junk food. The sandwich food chain is comparatively better than other fast food stores that offer nothing more than fat and sodium. Although Subway sandwiches also contain sodium and fats, they offer vegetables and meat too. It comes as no surprise that Subway is popular not only in America, but across the world, considering it’s a healthy fast food option. But many people like having interesting flavors other than just tasting bread, meat, vegetables, and cheese. And this is where Subway dressings and sauces come in.

Subway has plenty of dressings and sauces to enhance your sandwich’s taste to a whole new level. As there are many dressings at their sandwich stations, people can manually choose which dressing they want in their sandwich. Customers not only have the option to choose their dressings, but also bread and veggies. The variety in sauces is something that must surely be tried. Even vegetarians have many choices at Subway. So don’t shy away if you are not a meat lover.

If you want information regarding dressing choices at Subway, then you’ve come to the right place. In this article, you’ll not only find out about what dressing options are there at Subway, but also some recommendations for the best Subway dressings you can put in your sandwich. Just continue reading to know which Subway dressing and sauces suit your tastes.

What Dressings and Sauces Does Subway Offer?

As per Subway’s official website, they have an assortment of 13 sauces at their stores. You can choose sauces that suit your taste, whether you want spicy or sweet flavor, you can get both of them. Some of the sandwich retailer’s sauces may vary in each store. These sauces will surely give a tangy taste to your sandwich. I am personally a fan of Subway for its dressings. Here’s a list of dressings you’ll find at Subway.

Chipotle Southwest

Ranch Dressing

Garlic Aioli

House Sandwich sauce

Mustard

Peppercorn Ranch

Savory Caesar

Smoky Honey Mustard

Sweet Onion

Sweet & Smoky BBQ

These are the main arsenal of dressing that Subway packs. Do you want a sweet flavor to your sandwich? Just add the sweet onion sauce, for a more healthy option, go for Smoky Honey Mustard. It all depends on which taste you prefer on your palate. There are some other dressings that you can get at Subway, but not all its locations have these dressings. Here they are.

Buffalo Sauce

Light Mayonnaise Type Dressing

Mayonnaise.

These 3 dressings are not available in all Subway stores, so it’s better to ask your local Subway employees to find out whether they have these dressings or not.

How Many Sauces Can People Have on Their Sub?

There is no limit to how many sauces you can have on your Subs or salads. If you wish to have all their dressing in your sub, then that’s what you’ll get. Even I sometimes made that sandwich maker behind the counter to put all the dressing available in my sub, and nevertheless, its taste was a whole new experience. But generally, not all people like having every dressing in their sub. Customers usually chose between sweet or spicy, and the sandwich maker will put in all the sauces that suit their preference. You can also request the Subway guy to put whatever sauces you want, and they’ll customize your Sub as per your instructions.

Which Subway Dressings and Sauces Are Most Popular?

It all depends on yourself which dressing you may like. As choosing the sauces you want for the sandwich is entirely in your hands, it may be a bit hard to select an option if you don’t know which sauces taste better. But there are some select sauces that many people, and even I like to have in my Sub.

Mayonnaise

Now, this one’s a classic. I believe there isn’t a person in America that hasn’t tasted Mayonnaise at least once in their life. Mayonnaise is such a widely used dressing in this country that it wouldn’t be an overstatement to call it the king of dressings. The texture and its smooth, sweet taste are enough to make people lick their fingers. Mayonnaise is the most widely preferred dressing to have in their Sub, and it’s no surprise for me.

Chipotle Southwest

The Chipotle Southwest dressing has earned a top spot on people’s Subway dressing preferences. As one of the most sought-after sauces, Chipotle Southwest’s usage in Subway stores has become widespread. The combination of Mayonnaise, mustard, lime juice, garlic, and of course, the main ingredient Chipotle, gives the Sub eaters a sweet, zesty, and spicy taste. Many people have this dressing in their subs, regardless of meat or vegetarian sandwiches. Surely try out this dressing when you have a craving for a Sub.

Sweet Onion

Are you craving a sauce that tastes sweet and leaves a tangy aftertaste in your mouth? Then let me introduce you to the sweet onion sauce. This sauce is such a hit at Subway stores that sometimes there is no availability of this sauce due to the huge demand for it. It has such a unique taste that brings a certain flavor to a Sub which is totally out of this world. Sweet onion is also a fat-free sauce that only has about 40 calories per serving. Just as the name states, this dressing is made by combining sugar, onion juice, water, vinegar, corn starch, and a whole other variety of spices.

Ranch Dressing

I have saved the best for last, the dressing which the angles use in heaven, Ranch. This dressing is an American-made salad dressing that is made by combining salt, garlic, onion, buttermilk, mustard, and assorted herbs and spices which are mixed to form the Ranch. As per a study conducted by The Association for Dressings and Sauces (yes, apparently there is such a union) the most famous and sought-after food dressing in the United States is Ranch. A well-made Ranch dressing tastes similar to Mayonnaise, with the freshness of garlic and herbs.

What Other Add-ons Can You Have on Your Sub?

Apart from choosing the dressing for your subs, you can also choose which veggies you want in your sub. There are many options for you to choose from in the veggies section. Here’s their list.

Lettuce

Pickles

Red Onions

Baby Spinach

Sweet Peppers

Black Olives

Green Chilies

Cucumber Slices

Mushrooms

Mixed Peppers

Tomatoes

Sweet Corn

Shredded Carrots

Grilled Onions

Smashed Avocado

Banana Peppers

Guacamole

Jalapeño

These are all the veggies you choose from for your Sub. If you wish to have all these veggies, then you just tell to the Sub Sandwich maker. I, personally, choose to have all the veggies in my Sub. One of the most sought-after add-ons is Lettuce and black olives. This is what makes Subway special from the other generic food chains whose main dish is a hamburger. Subway sandwiches provide us with an avenue for eating healthy as well as fulfilling our craving for meat and fat. So, make sure to put some of the above-listed veggies in your sub to at least me yourself feel less guilty about eating junk food.

Conclusion

To recap, Subway has a selection of 13 dressings to enhance the taste of your sub. You have the complete say in what dressing you want in your sub. Apart from sandwiches, Subway also offers salads at its stores. You can also have any or all of the 13 dressings on your salad. The number of food chains that offer sandwiches and salads the Subway does is low in numbers. You can find a range of fat and sodium-filled foods in almost every corner of the country. This is what led to our country’s 47% population becoming obese. Today, America has the fattest population than any other country! It’s just absurd to even think about it.

Although Subway also has sodium and fat in its food, you at least have the option of adding a whole range of veggies to your Sub. If you don’t find the taste of veggies appetizing, then you can always add various dressings and sauces they provide to make your sandwich tasty. Once you select the type of bread, cheese, and meat you want to have on your sandwich, the next step is to choose your favorite dressing and veggies.

Remember that there are no limits to how many dressings and veggies you can have on your Sub.

FAQs – Subway Dressings and Sauces

