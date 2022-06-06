Every time you need any prescribed or non-prescribed drugs, you must have come across the two most popular drug stores, CVS and Walgreens. CVS and Walgreens are the busiest and the most popular drug stores in the US that offer various other products and services, including financial services, apart from selling drugs. Also, if you have noticed, you always find the two drug stores near each other. This might have made you think about whether CVS has bought Walgreen or vice versa? To clear your doubt about CVS owning Walgreens or vice versa, and to know the reason behind the two stores complimenting one another, keep reading the article

Did CVS Buy Walgreens in 2022?

No, CVS didn’t buy Walgreens. CVS and Walgreens are two independent stores and are not owned by one another. You can always find the two stores located together, but that doesn’t mean they are owned by CVS, the stores are always located close due to multiple reasons that benefit both the store. One of the reasons is that it helps both the store to get the maximum market share, additionally, if one store already exists in a particular location, the other doesn’t have to struggle for the location and can get the store opened near to the other. Also, both the stores can benefit from each other’s advertising.

What Is CVS?

CVS pharmacy is a popular drug store in the US. It offers a number of other products and services in addition to the drugs. Let’s get to know in detail about this pharmacy chain, right from the history to the number of stores and subscriptions it has in the US.

History Of CVS

The first CVS (Consumer Value Store) was founded in Lowell, Massachusetts in 1963. The founders of the store were brothers Stanley and Sidney Goldstein and partner Ralph Hoagland. Within a year, CVS managed to expand its stores and had a total of 17 stores in 1964. From there, CVS started growing and opening its stores at various locations. In 1969, CVS was sold to Melville Corporation. During the 1970’s CVS started acquiring different drug stores that included 84 Clinton Drug and Discount Stores, and 36-store New Jersey-based Mack Drug chain. It made a mark in the market by achieving $100 million in sales in 1974.

Within 10 years, CVS grew and managed to reach $1 billion in annual sales. In 1988, CVS has 750 stores across the US with $1.6 billion in annual sales. In 1990, it acquired 500 stores from People’s Drug, and established its business in Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia. Later on, it acquired 2500 stores of Revco, 200 stores from Arbor Drugs, and 1600+ Target drug stores. The chain kept on acquiring the different stores over time and has also expanded its business in health care. One service it provides is CVS Health which helps the needy get the high-cost medications at reasonable prices.

Additionally, CVS has supported many social causes by providing financial aid.

Number of CVS stores in the US and Its Revenue

CVS has grown over the years and has acquired a lot of drug stores to make its mark across the US. The store has made a remarkable growth from 2005 to 2022 which can be seen from the increase in the number of stores. In 2005, CVS had 5,474 stores, which increased to 9,932 in 2021. As of 2022, CVS has 10,000+stores across the US.

Moving to the revenue, Its revenue has increased from $37 billion in 2005 to a whopping $292 billion in 2021. The pharmacy business is touching the sky in terms of growth.

Services Offered by CVS

In addition to prescribed and non-prescribed drugs, CVS sells a number of healthcare products, beauty products, grocery items, etc. It also offers various health services under CVS Health, which include Health plans, Health and Wellness services, Virtual care services, Pharmacy care services, etc.

What Is Walgreens?

Walgreens is one of the largest drug stores in the US and merged with Alliance Boots in 2014 and has then worked as a subsidiary of the new company. Walgreens is not just a drug store, it offers various other products such as grocery items, general merchandise, food products, health and beauty products, etc. Let’s just dig into its history and know about its growth over the year.

History of Walgreens

Walgreens was started by Charles R. Walgreen Sr in 1901 by purchasing the drug store in Chicago where he worked as a pharmacist. He then started exploring and bringing new ideas to expand his business. He started manufacturing his own drugs to provide high-quality drugs at low prices thereby attracting customers. By the end of 1926, Walgreen has reached a total of 100 stores and its stock went public in 1927. Walgreens grew over time with its third generation handling the store, it reached $1 billion in sales in 1975.

Walgreens opened its online drug store called Walgreens.com in 1999. Also, the number of its store reached 5000 in 2005. In 2014, it merged with Alliance Boot, to expand its business across the World. In addition to various products, it also offers health services called Find Care, Walgreens Health Services, etc.

Number of Walgreens stores in the US and Its Revenue

Walgreens has 8800+ stores across the US in all the 50 states including, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Walgreens offers its service across the world and has a total of 18750 stores.

Though there is a gradual increase in the revenue of Walgreens, it has faced a decline of 8.71% in 2019 with a revenue of $120 billion. Its revenue for the twelve months ending in February 2022 is 135.94 billion, which was 12. 8% higher than the previous year.

Services Offered by Walgreens

In addition to prescribed and non-prescribed drugs, Walgreens provides a number of products that includes grocery, personal care, beauty, electronics, and office items, household essentials, toys and baby care items, fitness and nutrition products, gift cards, etc.

Additionally, Walgreens provides various healthcare called Find care through which you can connect to doctors, therapists, dermatologists, etc. within minutes. They also provide test kits for colorectal cancer screenings.

Which Chain Fills More Subscriptions, CVS or Walgreens?

CVS and Walgreens are two drug stores that are widely used by people in the US. Though CVS has higher revenue than Walgreens, the number of subscriptions that CVS has is 74 million, which is less than the subscriptions Walgreens has which is 85 million.

Is CVS Bigger Than Walgreens?

Walgreens has its stores spread across the world, and cover 25 % of the health service in the US. But speaking about the revenue and capitalization, CVS has a larger hold than Walgreens. CVS had revenue of $292 billion in 2021 whereas Walgreens had just 13.94 billion.

Why Are CVS and Walgreens Always Located Near to One Another?

We have observed that the two stores are mostly located near to one another, one of the reasons for this is that they want to benefit from Hotelling’s Model of Spatial Competition. This model states that the business that sells similar products must be located close to obtain maximum market share.

This strategy will help both the stores, as the customer unhappy with the service of CVS store will move to Walgreens and vice versa, thereby holding the maximum share in the market.

Conclusion

CVS didn’t buy Walgreens, they are two independent stores and are not owned by one another. Both the stores are always located close due to multiple reasons that benefit both the store. One of the reasons is that they want to benefit from Hotelling’s Model of Spatial Competition, which states that the business that sells similar products must be located close to obtain maximum market share.

Frequently Asked Question(FAQs)

