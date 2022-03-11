Diana Ross is one of the most successful singers, song composers, and actors from The United States. She started her music career with one of the well-famed music groups from 1960, called “The Supremes”. The actress’s career has been tremendously successful both as a solo performer and as a part of a duet and trio artist’s group. In addition to that, she has also appeared in various films that earned her solid recognition in the film industry along with a massive fan base. Have you ever wondered that with such an expansive journey, what is Diana Ross net worth today? Well, between her highly prolific music career and acting projects, Diana Ross net worth is pegged to be close to $270 million.

The legendary artist has a career that’s extended for more than five decades. It initially began with the Band called “The Supremes” but she later carved out her profile with an attractive solo career. During this time, she has made significant contributions to the entertainment industry, especially in the music arena. The singer not only gave her audiences some amazing work to cherish, but it has also helped her accrue a sizeable amount of fortune. Right from the beginning of her career that started with the vocal group, her songs and albums have created a sensation worldwide.

Ross is one of the renowned names from the 1960s music groups who rose to fame after landing with “the Supremes” as a lead singer. Most of her songs were received well by the audiences across the industry and outside as well. Several of them got their laurels and their group got charted as the best girl group in the history of the United States.

Diana Ross Net Worth and Salary:

‘The Supremes’ was one of the vocal groups of Motown Record Corporation and Ross was its most successful singer and actress. Her very first song as the lead vocalist, “When the Lovelight Starts Shining Through His Eyes”, earned the 23rd position in the Billboard Hot 100 pop chart getting her a solid amount of earnings. Right after that, she went on to give several more hits like “Where Did Our Love Go” in the very next year, which topped the list of hits and was charted for several weeks.

The success of this song was never-ending when she dropped more single hits through the band that made the audiences go crazy. While she had already started building a huge fan following across the globe, it also started elevating Diana Ross Net Worth resulting in what she has today.

Ross’ first self-titled album released in 1970 saw good success. But her second self-titled one “Diana Ross” dropped in 1976 obtained rank 5 in the USA Hip-Hop / R&B. In addition to that, the album had over 700,000 copies sold that significantly raised how much is Diana Ross worth today. And why not, it was the singer’s highest-selling album.

Earlier than that, in 1973, the single “Touch Me in the Morning” had grabbed 5th place on the US Billboard 200 album chart, number 4 on the US Billboard R&B Album Chart, and peaked at number 5 in the UK. More than 100,000 copies were sold because of which it received the Gold Disc. There is a long list of hits with the band that has helped her with her income.

Leaving “The Supremes”

At the time of leaving, after being associated with the Motown group for almost 20 years, Diana Ross reportedly got a sum of $250,000 in the form of severance pay. During the late ’80s and early ’90s, she had also signed a deal of 7 years of extended contract with RCA Records and got a paycheck of $20 million. It was considered one of the most high-profile recording deals of its time. Naturally, this was yet another big addition to what is Diana Ross net worth in the present day.

With her various singing projects, there has been a total sale of over 100 million records worldwide which has helped Ross gain a respectable stature in the industry in addition to giving her a giant bank.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name: Diana Ernestine Earle Ross Celebrated Name: Diana Ross Date of Birth: March 26, 1944 Age: 78 years as of 2022 Place of Birth: Detroit, Michigan Parents: Fred Ross (father) and Ernestine Ross (Mother) Spouse: Arne Næss Jr. (m. 1985–2000)

Robert Ellis Silberstein (m. 1971 – 1977)

Children: Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Tracee Ellis Ross, Chudney Ross, Evan Olav Ross and Ross Naess Profession: Singer, Songwriter, Actress Net Worth: $270 million

Diana Ross was born Diana Ernestine Earle Ross on March 26, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan. Born to Fred Ross (father) and Ernestine Ross (Mother), she is the second eldest of the six siblings the singer had. Ross grew up with two brothers (Wilbert, Arthur Ross, and Fred Jr.) and two sisters (Rita and Barbara).

The singer lived in Belmont St. with her family initially for a few years. Later, when she turned 14 in 1958, they relocated to a working-class housing residential in St. Antoine Street. Ross went to Cass Technical High School in downtown Detroit. She took up a fashion designing course to include clothing design, millinery, pattern making, and tailoring and graduated from there in 1962. She was also known to take courses in cosmetology and modeling in the evening and during the weekends. Ross took up a job at Hudson’s Department Store to support herself and her family while she was studying.

Audition with Motown

Diana’s passion for music began from a very early age and by the time she turned 15, she became a part of the Primettes which was a stem of the male vocal group called the “Primes”. Later, after they won a music competition in Windsor, Ontario, they were invited to audition for Motown Records. Diana had approached William “Smokey” Robinson, her neighbor and founder of the vocal group “Miracles” associated with Motown records. Robinson agreed to help her in exchange for their guitarist, Marv Tarplin to join Miracles.

The Primettes impressed Motown’s hiring team with their performance, but the Founder Berry Gordy told them to complete their high school graduation and then come back. Ross and her group did not give up, and they would often go to the Motown office to volunteer with background vocals and other kinds of support needed. They finally signed a contract with the record company but on the condition that they change their name Primettes. one of the vocal group members left after a year, and they were left with the trio – Diana Ross, Florence, and Mary Wilson. They named their group “the Supremes” and their journey began from there.

Career that contributed to Diana Ross Net Worth

Diana Ross’s music career began with forming the band “The Supremes” while with Motown Records. They released their first album “Meet The Supremes” in 1962 that received a lot of appreciation and reached #13 on the UK Albums Chart. In 1963, the group appreciated a massive hit on their song titled “When The Lovelight Starts Shining Through His Eyes” which grabbed the 23rd position on the US Billboard Hot 100 pop chart. After enjoying their initial successes, Gordy designated Ross as the lead vocalist of the group.

Between 1964 and 1967, “The Supremes” scored 10 top hits making a place for themselves as the most successful vocal act of Motown during the ’60s. Gordy changed the group’s name to “Diana Ross and the Supremes” after one of the members, Florence Ballard was terminated from the group. This, however, did not affect the success of the group. They dropped in their second album “Where Did Our Love Go” which also charted well on all the billboards attaining the #1 rank everywhere.

Solo Career

Diana Ross had her debut solo with the Album called “Diana Ross” that peaked the United States R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. after this Diana Ross started taking up more solo projects independently outside the Motown. Some hit solos works during the ’70s include “Everything is Everything”, “Surrender”, “The Boss” among others.

She also decided to leave the Motown brand and to get associated with the RCA Records and signed a 7-year contract with a $20 million salary. With a career even more prosperous than ever, by this time, Diana Ross Net Worth took a prominent upturn. Her first album with the newly signed record company released in 1981 was the album titled “Why Do Fools Fall in Love”. It became very successful with over 1 million copies sold.

As a solo performer, Diana Ross offered more than 30 albums including live, soundtrack, and studio with studio alone being more than 20 in number. The legendary singer has also given more than 90 singles. Out of these 6 have topped the charts ranking #1 and around 12 of them grabbed a position among the top 10. Close to 18 of them were successful in getting a place among the US Billboard Top 40.

Acting Career

Other than her highly successful career in music that is worth drooling over, Diana Ross was also screened in 13 odd television series and movies. Her on-screen presence got her a lot of popularity. As an actress, Ross made her debut appearance in a musical drama film, “Lady Sing the Blues” in 1972. Her exceptional performance in the movie brought her nominations for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award. Some other movies where Ross starred were “Double Platinum”, “Out of Darkness”, “The Wiz”, and “Mahogany”.

Other than this, Diana has a huge list of soundtracks added to her credit. She has contributed to more than 120 television shows, video games, and movies.

Awards and recognition

Ross has bagged several awards like “American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock Album”, “Golden Globe Award for New Star of the Year” and many others for the biographic film “Lady Sings the Blues”. The singer has also received twelve Grammy Award nominations throughout the course of her career. In 2012, she was honored with the “Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award”.

In addition to these, the legendary singer, Diana Ross has also received the American Music Lifetime Achievement Award and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The latter is considered to be one of the highest civilian awards in the United States.

With such a vast career, there is no doubt that the legendary actress has heaps of award nominations and titles to her name. She has hit a 100 or even more combining all the awards and the nominations through the course of her career. It is obviously difficult to list out all of them in this posting, but we have mentioned some prominent ones here.

Personal Life

Diana Ross got married two times and has five children. Unfortunately, none of the marriages were successful. But before getting married, she was in a relationship with the founder of Motown Records, Berry Gordy, and had a daughter named Rhonda Ross Kendrick with him. However, Berry did not help raise Rhonda.

When Diana was 2 months pregnant with her, she got married to a businessman and music executive named Robert Ellis Silberstein in 1971. Robert raised Diana and Berry’s Child Rhonda and the couple also had two more daughters together- Tracee Ellis Ross (the popular Television host and model-actress) and Chudney Ross. Diana and Robert were together for almost six years after which they parted ways in 1977. after their divorce, she moved to New York.

Immediately after that, the singer started dating the guitarist and singer Gene Simmons, and they were together from 1980 to 1983. In 1985, Diana ran into Arne Næss Jr., a Norwegian shipping tycoon, and entrepreneur, and they got married the same year. The couple together had two sons – Evan Olav Ross (the actor and musician) and Ross Naess. Diana and Arne got divorced in 2000.

Diana Ross is an extraordinarily talented singer who has ruled the industry for decades with her innumerable soundtracks and albums. Between her thriving music career and a considerable amount of contribution in acting, the actress has earned both respect and a massive bank balance. Her net worth is $270 million at present which she has worked hard for.

Ross has been a star in the ’80s and the pop queen still continues to shine to date. Not only has she gathered so much wealth but has also gained millions of fans and admirers across the globe who love to listen to her voice and cherish her work. Her music is continuing to be performed worldwide, and she is still leaving a trail herself for the next generation of aspiring artists to get inspired.

What is Diana Ross age and net worth? Diana Ross was born on March 26, 1944, which makes her step on her 78th birthday in 2022. her net worth is evaluated to be $270 million at present. Is Diana Ross is still married? No. Diana Ross is not married now. She and her ex-husband Arne Næss Jr. separated in the year 2000. Where does Ross live now? Diana has several properties but where she lives permanently is unknown. The actor-singer has a beautiful waterfront mansion in Greenwich, CT with 12 bedrooms, six bathrooms, and other amenities. She also owns a luxurious house in Los Angeles, California. How did Diana Ross get so rich? Diana has earned most of her wealth through her music career and record sales. in addition to that, her roles in various films have also got her a decent amount to add to her cumulative net wealth.