There are a lot of ways to earn money in this world, and very few of them are fun methods. Not everyone gets to make ends meet by doing something that they love. Only a few lucky ones get to that, and one such profession where you can earn a substantial amount of money and have fun at the same is gaming. Specifically, if you are a streamer. There are a lot of streamers on YouTube and Twitch who monetize their gaming time, and we are here to talk about Steven Kenneth Bonnell II or “Destiny“.

What is Destiny’s Net Worth?

If you are an avid follower of streamers and often wonder, how much do these guys earn while having fun? Then you aren’t the only one my friend. Destiny has been a streamer for more than a decade now, which means he has accumulated a pretty good amount for himself. Now, there is no concrete evidence on how much is destiny worth because various sources have different numbers. So his net worth could be around $2 million.

Destiny’s net worth is generated from multiple sources which as Twitch and YouTube. On his streams so far, he had played games like Starcraft II, Dungeons & Dragons, League of Legends, CS: GO, and a few others. His channel often brings in guests with whom he then debates on various social and political topics. He also has a few brand endorsement deals that should get him a decent income.

In this article, we will shed light on Destiny’s net worth income source and how much does he earn from these sources. We shall also discuss the controversies that the streamer got himself into and why he was banned from Twitch multiple times.

Name Steven Kenneth Bonnell II Age 33 Nationality American Profession YouTube/Twitch Streamer Net Worth $1-$3 million Date of Birth December 12, 1988 Place of Birth Omaha, Nebraska Spouse Melina Göransson

Destiny’s Earnings and Income Source

We have already mentioned that Bonnel has been streaming for more than a decade now, even though he might not be as successful as the other steamers, he does have pretty good earnings. From multiple sources like streaming, ads, donations, etc, he earns around $4 million every year. This is a pretty huge amount for a streamer, though it shouldn’t be surprising as he is one of the first streamers.

When it comes to his monthly income, the exact value is unknown, but it should be close to $32,000, more or less. By this, you can deduce that he earns $8,000 every week. People don’t just flock on his stream not just watch him play games, but hear him discuss various political issues. So if you have been following his political talks then you would know that he supports liberal politics and even religion for that matter.

Now, you have seen many of his videos and streams on YouTube and Twitch, but do you know how much he earns from them? Well, we are going to list that out for you now. So take a look at the info below.

Destiny’s YouTube Channel

YouTube is one of the best places to showcase your talent and even make a living. Bonnel joined the online video-sharing website on July 17, 2013, and since then has been sharing and streaming videos on his channel. Currently, he has 404k subscribers on the platform and there are a total of 254 million views. On average, his videos get around 100k-180k views which ain’t bad.

In the last 30 days, his channel saw an increase of 1,000 subscribers, this again is not too great nor is it too bad. The reason for that is that his increase in subscriber count has seen an 83% dip in the last 30 days. This could be due to his political debates since most people have opposing views. Also, his videos got a total of 5.04 million views in the last 30 days. This means even without a huge subscribers count, people still watch his video constantly. He doesn’t stream games here, he rather has discussions and debates.

According to SocialBlade statistics, his channels draw around $1.4K – $21.6K earnings in a month. If we talk about the annual income from his YouTube channel then the estimated figures are $16.2K – $259.6K. This again doesn’t include any kind of donations. Also, the above numbers are just a minimum estimate, on the other hand, the number is could be way higher.

His Twitch Streams

Even before Destiny joined the video-sharing giant, he had joined Twitch. He started streaming his gameplays on Justin.tv, and his earlier streams were on Starcraft II. Later, he used to stream Dungeons & Dragons, CS: GO, League of Legends, et cetera. He even has casual talks with his viewers on Twitch. The follower count on his Twitch account is more than his YouTube subscribers, which is 695k followers.

While his YouTube channel is for political discussions and debate, his Twitch is mostly for fun as he streams games and casual talks. There are multiple ways to earn from Twitch streams, one is the contract from the Twitch itself that pays you and the other is through subscriber donations. The latter is something that we cannot measure or analyze as many streamers don’t disclose this amount, especially their high-paying subscriber.

If we have to make an estimated guess, then we can say he earns around $2k-$8k, assuming all his subscribers are Tier 1. This will put him in an income stream of $30k-$90k in a year. He could have had a higher income and net worth if he didn’t get banned from Twitch multiple times. Did you know that he wasn’t banned just 2-3 times, but a total of 6 times so far? The reason for this was, in one of his streams he had used derogatory terms towards homosexuals, especially gays.

How Old is Steven Bonnell? His Early Life and Start of His Career

Steven Kenneth Bonnell II is an American YouTube/Twitch streamer who was born on December 12, 1988, in Omaha, Nebraska. Both his parent was American, while his mother was half Cuban, and his family was Conservative Catholic. At an early age, his parents left him at his grandmother’s house to take care of their ill relative. So he grew up most of his teen years with his grandmother.

When he was a kid, he went to a Jesuit school for boys which were called Creighton Preparatory School. After he turned 19, he went to study music at the University of Nebraska in Omaha. While studying, he was also working as a manager at a casino’s restaurant. He was working full-time in night shifts to make his way through college and life. Ultimately in 2010, he decided to quit college. Unfortunately, he was later fired from his restaurant job as well.

After that, he found a job as a carpet cleaner and worked as one, for a few months. In 2011, he decided to quit that job too and started streaming as a full-time job. After a few months of streaming on Justin.tv, he joined Quantic Gaming, which is a professional esports team. This team participated in the “MLG Global North American invitational” in 2011 and came in at 4th place.

If you have seen any of his Starcraft II streams, then you would know that he is an aggressive and annoying style. He used to trash talk his opponents and use it as humor.

Controversies

One of the main reasons for Destiny to gain popularity is through his YouTube streams where he talks politics, and sometimes religion. He was banned from Twitch several times, and his first band was actually suspended in 2018. This was for using homophobic insults. One time he was banned for showing an email address of Twitch’s employee, other time was banned for showing an image as a thumbnail of another streamer that violated the terms and conditions of the streaming platform. This was in January 2020.

In the same year, after a few months in May, he got banned again for a day for the same reason. Last year in April 2021, he was banned for the 5th time, though this time, he didn’t do anything wrong. In one of his streams on Twitch, he was discussing with an influencer regarding a leaked sex tape of Hunter Biden. Unfortunately for Destiny, the influencer showed one of the frames from the said sex tape, which was against the community guidelines.

We all know about the Twitch leak that happened in October 2021. Destiny was talking about this leak in one of his streams, where he read an email address that was violating the personal information guidelines.

Wrapping Up

Well, now you know things like, how much is destiny worth?, How old is Steven Bonnell, and how does he earn? Read the article in its entirety and you will find lots of interesting stuff about his life. If you are only here to read about what is Destiny’s net worth, then just check the earlier sections of this article. There, we talk about his source of income and how much does he earn from his YouTube and Twitch streams. Also, he has sponsors and partners like Nord VPN, Humble Bumble, and America’s Cardroom. To buy his merch, visit the destiny.gg.

