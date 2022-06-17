Desi Arnaz Jr Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Assets, Family, Cars

If you are a “I Love Lucy” fan then Desi Arnaz Jr. surely doesn’t need any introduction to you. For the rest, Arnaz is a popular actor, drummer and singer from America who has entertained people for years. Born to the celebrity parents – Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball (the legendary actors), Arnaz Jr. already became a star right from when he came into this world. His mother’s pregnancy was included in the plot of the show “I Love Lucy” which created sensation. More so, the birth of Arnaz Jr. was narrated in popular sitcom which became the most publicized events in the history of television. So what is Desi Arnaz Jr net worth?

Well, as of 2022, Desi Arnaz net worth is reportedly between $40 to $50 million. While he has earned much of this fortune from his successful entertainment career, the actor has inherited a big chunk of wealth from his parents as well. He is best known for shows and films like “Here’s Lucy”, “Billy Two Hats”, the actor has numerous television and film projects to his credit. In addition to that, Desi also served as the Vice President of the board of the Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Center located in New York for a few years.

If you want to know more about this actor, what is Desi Arnaz Jr worth, his professional and personal life, how much does Desi Arnaz Jr make, then read on.

What is Desi Arnaz Jr Worth

Desi’s parental background in addition to his own contributions to the television industry often makes people wonder what is Desi Arnaz Jr Net Worth. As mentioned earlier, several sources online have reported his worth to be $40 million which he has partially inherited from what both of his parents left for him and partly from his acting career.

How Much Does Desi Arnaz Jr Make

Born of the stars, Desi Arnaz Jr. first made his public appearance with his mother Lucille on the cover page of TV Guide soon after his birth. In fact, the magazine also addressed him as “Lucy’s $50,000,000 Baby”. The reason was, this event and his feature on the page attracted so much attention that they expected a revenue from the advertisements to cross that mark. And after that… well its the history.

Desi Arnaz Jr is wealthy and given his stardom and the family he comes from, he sure earns much more than what an normal person makes a year. That said, the actual figure of his earnings is unknown as he hasn’t revealed much to the public. Also, the fact that the now-retired actor came to the spotlight shortly after his birth, he has sure had an extended exposure to his audiences that has helped rake in an impressive fortune.

Several television series have continued for multiple seasons and episodes. The earnings from these sitcoms had been a major source of his income.

His multi-million dollar bank balance also indicates that he might have other investments outside his acting career which likely gives a prominent boost to Desi Arnaz Jr Net Worth.

Inheritance From Parents

Desi Arnaz Jr’s late father was reportedly worth $60 million at the time of is decease. Some sources say that he wanted all his wealth to be distributed equally among his children. In addition to that, the profits his production company “Desilu”, and the royalties generated from the rerun of the famous “I love Lucy” also go to Desi Arnaz and his sibling. Similarly, Arnaz Jr’s mother, the legendary actress Lucy, was worth $40 million at the time of her passing. The actor and his sister inherited all of her wealth and assets equally. Undoubtedly, these have a major role to play in Desi Arnaz Jr net worth.

Now that you know most of details about how and where did Arnaz Jr. make so much of money from, let’s move on to see what his childhood was like.

Biography and Early Days

Real Name Desiderio Alberto Arnaz Jr. Popular Name Desi Arnaz Jr. Date of Birth 19 January 1953 Age 69 years Place of Birth Los Angeles, California, United States Parents Mother: Lucille Ball

Desi Arnaz Spouse Amy Arnaz (m. 1987; Deceased 2015)

Linda Purl (m. 1980, Div.1981) Children Julia Arnaz, Haley Arnaz Profession Actor, Entertainer, Musician Net Worth $40 to $50 million

How Old is Desi Arnaz Jr? Arnaz was born Desiderio Alberto Arnaz Jr. on the 19th of January, 1953 in Los Angeles California. So the actor is 69 years old as of 2022. His birth was one of the sensational events of his time. He is the son of the late veteran actors Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball who are both best known for starring in the popular television series “I Love Lucy”. Desi Arnaz was a Cuban American and was a producer, musician, and bandleader as well side from being an actor. This clearly shows that Arnaz Jr. did not just get his urge for acting from nowhere; it runs in his blood.

As unique as it can be, Arnaz Jr became a part of the entertainment industry, rather, became a television star as a new born baby. The reason was his mother, Lucy’s pregnancy became a part of the script and his birth was telecasted on national television as a part of the television sitcom. Desi Arnaz grew up with his elder sibling, Lucie Arnaz who was born two years before him. She is also an actress. Both the children subsequently appeared in “I Love Lucy” along with their parents.

Desi Arnaz Jr’s Parents

Meanwhile, Lucille Ball wanted to end her marriage with her husband Arnaz in 1944 because of infidelity and alcohol abuse. However, thinking over it they realized that the if both of them worked together on-screen, they could make more money than individual projects. Even though they decided to patch up their relationship for a while, it did last long. Ball ultimately filed for a legal separation and they split. The duo remained in a cordial relationship despite separation and Ball reportedly even visited her ex-husband a few days before he passed away.

Career

Early Career

Arnaz was a performer right from his childhood. He started appearing in numerous television sitcoms wit his parents, especially mother as a guest star from when he was a toddler. The actor’s passion for drumming made him create a band along with two others from his school when he was just 12 in the year 1964. In 1965, the band released two singles – “Not the Lovin’ Kind” and “I’m a Fool” which became very successful. The group remained in effect from 1964 to1969 but they later came together to perform in between 2008 and 2010.

Acting Career

As he grew, Arnaz Jr. found himself more interested in acting and performing. Even though he appeared on television a few times, his first had his proper appearance was in the series “Here’s Lucy” along with his sister and mother. In 1970, the actor appeared in one of the episodes called “The Possible Dream” of the series “The Brady Bunch”. Arnaz almost never had to struggle for work because of the on-screen fame he had garnered right from his birth. After these projects, he bagged a lead role in the 1974 film “Billy Two Hats”. He followed this with “Joyride” in 1977 and acted along side Melanie Griffith, Anne Lockhart and Robert Carradine.

From the mid 70s to the end of the decade, Desi Arnaz Jr worked in shows like “The Street of San Francisco”, and even hosted an episode of the popular “Saturday Night Live” along with his father.

Arnaz then went on to sign more films and shows during the 80s and 90s. One of the most notable ones include “Automan” which aired from 1983 to 1984. In the early 90s, the actor also played the character of his father in an award-winning novel-based film called “The Mambo Kings”.

Career Since 1998

During this time Arnaz Jr. focused more on other ventures outside his acting career. He resumed back his musical career and between 1998 and 2010, he revived his long-formed musical group but this time a reconfigured one. Instead of Dino, Desi & Billy, it was Ricci, Desi & Billy. The group started touring and performing and also featured the reunion of Desi and Billy. Instead of Dino, the third member who joined was Ricci Martin. They performed both their original work as well as the ones that the original band performed.

In addition to that, he made several appearances in various award shows with his mother. But in 2007, Arnaz along with his sister Lucie attended the 5th Annual TV Land Awards to receive the “Legacy of Laughter award” on behalf of his mother. The actor also made news with his performance in “Babalu: Celebrating the music of Desi Arnaz with his orchestra. The audiences showered the same love on him like his father when he performed. Along with him, his sister Lucie, and a couple of others also hit the headlines.

Simultaneously, in 2002, he also took the position as the Vice President for the board of director of “Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum & Center for Comedy, also known as Lucy Desi Museum. The museum is located in New York’s Jamestown. Arnaz Jr. remained in that capacity for almost 5 years after which he resigned owing to a conflict of interest with one of the executive directors over the center.

Personal Life

Desi Arnaz Jr. had been into quite a few relationships. The actor reportedly had a relationship with model Susan Callahan (Howe) when both of them were just 15. He has a daughter named Julia Arnaz from their relationship back then which came to limelight only after a paternity test was conducted in 1991.

At the age of 17, Arnaz got into a relationship with Patty Duke, who was six years elder to him. He escorted the Emmy Awards ceremony of 1970 and this later became the headlines of a local newspaper there. Arnaz’s mother, Lucy did not approve of them being partners and they eventually broke up. After their split, a few years later, he started dating Liza Minnelli who was also much older that him. His mother did not accept this relation as well because firstly she was too old for his son; secondly, her unpredictable lifestyle might have a negative impact on Arnaz.

In 1979, the actor married Linda Purl, an actress, but the marriage was very short lived. She filed for a divorce the very next year in 1980 and the couple separated. After leading a single life for 7 years, Arnaz tied the knot with Amy Laura Bargiel. The actor lived in Nevada’s Boulder City since 1986 with his wife and a daughter named Haley in Nevada. There is no information about who Haley’s mother is though. Sadly Amy succumbed to cancer in 2015, when she was 63.

Desi bought the iconic Boulder theatre and renovated it. He has directed many shows and short films there and paid tributes to many who were close to him and his family.

Wrapping Up

Desi Arnaz is a versatile performer who has entertained people not only with his incredible acting skills but also as a musician. The actor might have been born a star kid with a silver spoon, but he has also earned a name through his own talent. As of 2022, his net worth is estimated to be between $40 to $50 million which he has accrued from from his career that is spread over different ventures. Arnaz’s wealth is also partially attributed to what her parents have left for him. Nonetheless he is both wealthy and talented which makes him famous after all.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

What is Desi Arnaz Jr worth? Desi Arnaz Jr net worth a the time of writing this article is between $40 to $50 million. How old is Desi Arnaz Jr? Born on 19th of January, 1953 in Los Angeles California, the actor is 69 years old as of 2022. Who are Desi Arnaz Jr’s parents? Arnaz was born to a parents who were legendary actors of America. His father is Desi Arnaz and mother is Lucille Ball. Both of them are best known for starring in “I Love Lucy”. Where does Arnaz live? Arnaz has been living in the Boulder City, Nevada since 1986.