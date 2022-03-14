If you ever see the list of wealthy sportspeople, you are sure to find the name of Derek Jeter in it. Derek is a baseball player turned businessman. He has served the Yankees, for more than 20 years. His service for the Yankees, got him a place in the Hall of Fame of Baseball. If you want to know how much does Derek Jeter make? what is Derek Jeter salary, Derek Jeter’s career, and how old is Derek Jeter now? All the information is given in this post.

What Is Derek Jeter Net Worth?

The 47-year-old former baseball player, Derek Jeter net worth is $200 million. The Yankee player was in the game for a couple of decades, and gained a humongous amount of money from his career. Apart from this, he has also stepped into the world of business, and he was also CEO of Miami Marlins. Below are his salary details.

Name Derek Jeter Net Worth $200 million Birth 26 June 1974 in New Jersey Nationality American Age 47 years old Height 6 Ft and 3 In Weight 195 pounds (approximately) Spouse Hannah Davis Jeter (married 2016) Profession Former Baseball Player and Businessman Career 1992-2014

Derek Jeter Salary

It is stated that the former sportsman takes home a check of massive $25 to $30 million every year. Coming to Jeter’s earnings from his baseball career it is said that he earned more than $260 million. Not only this, but he also made a massive amount of over $150 million from advertisements and endorsements.

As per reports, it is stated that he was signed by the Yankees for just $800k in 1992. In just 3 years, his salary was hiked to $5 million for each season. Later in 2000, it went to $10 million, and in the following year, Derek signed a contract with the Yankees for $189 million.

After the contract expired, he again renewed his contract for 3 years for $50 million. Then in 2014, Jeter signed a deal for a year for $12 million. If we add all of his earnings from his career and endorsements, he earned a colossal amount of more than $400 million. Let us have a look at his earning sources…

Jeter Publishing and Other Ventures

After bidding adieu to his sports career, Derek partnered with Simon & Schuster publishing house. Derek launched an imprint under the banner of Simon & Schuster called “Jeter Publishing”. The Jeter publishing house started releasing varieties of books like non-fictional for adults, picture books for children, fictional books for kids in elementary, and children’s books in 2013.

In the following year, Derek incepted a website called “ThePlayersTribune.com” in October. The website is focused on publishing sports gossip and interviews of famous sports persons online. Later in 2015, it was reported that Derek was in talks with Tampa Airport to grant a place to start a restaurant.

He also serves at Luvo Inc company as a development officer for their brand. Not only this, but he has also invested his cash in a sports broadcasting company called “Whistle Sports Network”. Last year in April, Derek Jeter joined the Capital Management of Rockefeller as a board member.

Miami Marlins

Back in 2017, Derek joined hands with Bruce Sherman to purchase a major league baseball team called “Miami Marlins”. It is stated that Jeter and Sherman bought Miami Marlins for a whopping amount of more than 1 billion dollars. Jeter was declared as the C.E.O of the team and is stated to have invested around $20 to $25 million.

Overall, Derek used to own a 4% stake in Miami Marlins, but had control over the day-to-day activities of the team. As per reports, in 2021, the Miami Marlins value dropped to $990 million. Last month it was Derek stated that he resigned from his C.E.O’s post in Miami Marlins, and has sold his shares. It is stated that Jeter got twice the amount he invested in the team i.e. $45 million.

Derek Jeter Real Estate

The professional player has a knack for living in luxurious houses. Jeter has been the keeper of many expensive mansions. Perhaps you may call his investments in real estate, as most of the time, Derek has sold his properties in millions of dollars. His earliest known investment in real estate is a mansion in New York City, which Derek bought back in 2001.

It is said, that he bought the grand house in East Manhattan by paying a hefty sum of over $12 million. Later in 2010, the businessman listed his house in the market for $20 million. It was sold in 2012, for $15 million. Then in 2005, Jeter bought yet another place in New York for $1.2 million. It is reported that the property is spread over an area of more than 4 acres, and he also spent huge sums of money on restoring the place. In 2018, the ex-baseball player put the house on sale for $14 million, but the house is still unsold. Derek also owned a property in Tampa, which is said to have an area of more than 22,000 square feet.

The grand mansion is fondly called “St. Jetersburg”. Later in 2020, Jeter asked $29 million for his house, however, the house was sold for $22 million in May 2021. Last year, Derek acquired another property for a whopping amount of $16 million in Miami, Florida. It is reported that the mansion is under construction and also has a front water view. Currently, it is reported that Derek resides in a mansion that he bought for more than $6.5 million back in 2018.

Earnings From Endorsements

If it wasn’t for his success in baseball, Derek wouldn’t have gotten endorsement offers. If it wasn’t for the endorsements, Derek couldn’t have collected his huge fortune. Derek has endorsed many reputed firms like Nike, Gatorade, Gillette, and VISA. In addition to this, he has also endorsed Discover Card, Fleet Bank, Ford, XM Radio, and many more. It is estimated that Derek Jeter earned around $150 to $160 million from endorsements alone. He was even declared as the most marketable baseball player and also the second most paid endorser in baseball in 2011 and 2006 respectively.

Television Shows and Charity Works

Thanks to his partnership with Simon & Schuster publication, Derek found a way into the entertainment industry as well. He has appeared in several television shows like Seinfeld, Saturday Night Love, Finding Your Roots, Bronx Bombers play, etc. Jeter also made a guest appearance in comedy movies like Anger Management and The Other Guys. Apart from this, Derek has also been featured on many video games covers like MLB 2K5, MLB2K6, and MLB2K7. He was also in Derek Jeter Pro Baseball by Gameloft.

Charity Works

Derek has also donated millions of bucks to charity. He started an organization called “Turn 2 Foundation” in the year 1996. The foundation was concerned with providing help and support to the youth to fight drug and alcohol habits.

In 2011, he joined hands with Hideki Matsui, and organized a charity game for the victims of the Tohoku disaster at Tokyo Dome. Then in 2018, he supported many families, who had to leave their homes due to the Irma hurricane, by providing free household items. In the following year, he gave away more than $3 million to a district school called Kalamazoo public school for baseball and softball developments in school.

Personal Life

Derek Jeter is the child of Sanderson Charles Jeter and Dorothy Jeter. He was born on the 26th of June 1974 in New Jersey. His father Sanderson Charles Jeter, was a counselor, while his mother, Dorothy was an accountant. Jeter was brought up in New Jersey, and at the age of 4 years, his family relocated to Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Since his childhood, Jeter was a fan of baseball, and often watched the Yankees playing with his grandparents. Derek was deeply influenced by Dave Winfield, and he went to the Central High School in Kalamazoo. He got many accolades for his performance in baseball, which led him to earn a baseball scholarship. He was offered to join the Michigan Wolverines team at Michigan University. Derek caught the eyes of the Hall of Famer “Hal Newhouser”, and was drafted in the New York Yankees in the year 1992.

Relationships and Marriage

Derek has a notorious image in the media for dating many women. It is reported that he used to have a romantic relationship with the likes of Mariah Carey, Vida Guerra, Lara Dutta, Joy Enriquez, Vanessa Minnillo, Joranda Brewster, Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly, etc.

Later in 2012, he met Hannah Davis and started a romantic relationship with her. After dating for 3 years the couple finally got engaged in 2015, and in the following year, got married in July. A year later the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter in August. Then in 2019, the couple became parents for the second time to a daughter in January. Derek and Hannah welcomed their third child, a daughter in December last year.

Conclusion

Derek Jeter has earned loads of money from his baseball career. He also made huge chunks of money from endorsements and by appearing on television. His wealth further increased, when he diversified his income in various ventures. If it hadn’t been for his battle with injuries, Derek might have still played for Yankees even today. Unlike, many sportsmen who lose their cool after making it big in sports, Derek on the other hand, invested his money in ventures, which worked as a passive income for him. Derek’s huge earnings from baseball and endorsements, added him to the list of one of the richest baseball players. Jeter is a proud father of three daughters, and now leads a comfortable life with millions of dollars in his bank.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How much does Derek Jeter make each year? A. According to reports, it is estimated that Derek Jeter salary is around $30 million every year. 2. How old is Derek Jeter? A. Derek Jeter is 47 years old. 3. What is Derek Jeter’s full name? A. Derek Sanderson Jeter is the full name of Derek Jeter. 4. What is Derek Jeter’s height? A. Derek Jeter is 6 Ft and 3 In tall.