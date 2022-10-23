Wardell Stephen Curry debuted as a professional NBA player in the year 1986 and went on to earn fame as “Dell Curry”. Dell was selected by Utah Jazz in the 1986 NBA draft in the first round. Curry went on to play basketball for over a decade, retiring in 2002. During his career he played for Utah Jazz from 1986 to 1987, Cleveland Cavaliers from 1987 to 1988, Charlotte Hornets from 1988 to 1998, Milwaukee Bucks in the year 1999, and Toronto Raptors from 1999 to 2002.

After bidding adieu to basketball in 2002, Dell Curry started working as a color commentator on various sports television networks. He mostly appears with Eric Collins on Charlotte Hornets television shows. You might (or might not) know that Dell Curry is the father of two famous NBA players, Stephen Curry and Seth Curry. Fun Fact: In addition to basketball, Dell Curry is also an excellent baseball player. He is a former state baseball champion and even earned a contract from Texas Rangers in the 1982 MLB draft.

Read more interesting facts and details about Dell Curry like Dell Curry net worth, how old is Dell Curry, Dell Curry's earnings, Dell Curry's early life, Dell Curry's personal life, and how much does Dell Curry make.

What is Dell Curry Worth?

According to our reports, the former NBA player Dell Curry net worth is over $8 million as of this year. Dell obtained his humungous wealth from his career as a basketball player and commentator. Back in his prime, Dell Curry won numerous awards. He was named the “NBA Sixth Man of The Year” in 1994. His name was also included in the “Consensus second-team All-American” and “Metro Conference Player of the Year” in the year 1986. Dell Curry was also named the “First-team All-Metro Conference” for three consecutive years i.e, in 1984, 1985, and 1986.

Curry also received the honor of being on the list of “Parade All-American” and “McDonald’s All-American” in the year 1982. Also in 1982, Dell Curry was declared the “Virginia Mr. Basketball”. At the time of Dell Curry’s retirement in 2002, he had 12.670 points in his name. In addition to this, he had 2,617 Rebounds and 1,909 Assists. Let’s have a look at how much does Dell Curry make?

Name Dell Curry Net worth $8 million Birth 25 June 1964, Harrisonburg, USA Nationality American Age 58 years Height 6ft 5in Weight 93 kg Partner Sonya Curry (ex-wife) Profession NBA Player, Commentator Career 1986-2002

How Much Does Dell Curry Make?

As you have already read, Dell Curry currently earns his bread and butter by working as a commentator and sports analyst. It is estimated that he is paid between $500k to $650k every year for his work. In addition to this, Dell Curry also makes money through brand marketing and promotions. Aside from his job as a commentator and analyst, Dell Curry also works as a basketball coach. Though his earnings as a coach haven’t been made public, we believe he is paid handsomely for his services. The former NBA player is reckoned to bring in at least $40k to $50k a month. Dell Curry’s weekly income gains are reported noted to be around $10k to $12k. Take a look at the details of Dell Curry’s career earnings in the below section.

Dell Curry Earnings

The Utah Jazz picked Dell Curry in the NBA Draft in 1986. Dell Curry went on to play for the team for a year and was later selected by Cleveland Cavaliers in 1987. According to our reports, Curry signed an agreement worth $250k with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Curry played for the Cavaliers for 1 season and was later picked by Charlotte Hornets in 1988. The Hornets offered him a deal of $285k for 1 year, which the player accepted. Then in 1989, Curry’s contract was extended to another year and was paid a stipend of $900k.

Curry and the Hornets renegotiated the agreement in 1991 and settled for an extension of 1 more year for a whopping $1 million. Dell Curry continued to play for the Charlotte Hornets till 1993 for an annual stipend of $1 million. Then in 1994, his stipend and contract were extended. He was now making a yearly salary of $1.3 million. In the following year, his takings were hiked from $1.3 million to $1.5 million, and later in 1996, it was $1.8 million. The Hornets offered a contract extension to Dell Curry with a double stipend.

Curry accepted the contract, and he was paid over $3.6 million in the year 1997 alone. Dell Curry was released by Charlotte Hornets in 1998, and he was later selected by Milwaukee Bucks. Dell played for the 1998 season and took home a salary of $1 million. After this, Dell Curry joined the Toronto Raptors in 1999 and played for them until his retirement in 2002. During this period, Dell Curry was taking home a yearly salary of $2.1 million.

Career After Retirement

After bidding goodbye to the NBA, Dell Curry started working as an assistant coach for Charlotte Bobcats in 2007. However, Curry left his post before the 2007 season commencement. The former NBA player preferred to watch his son’s matches instead of working as a coach. Two years later, Dell Curry started appearing as a commentator with Steve Martin. The duo mostly appears in Charlotte Hornet’s related events and matches. Dell Curry’s name was included in the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame list in 2004.

During his NBA career, Dell Curry and his former wife, Sonya Curry started working for noble causes. They established a Christian school in 1995. Three years later, the pair inaugurated a charity organization called the “Dell Curry Foundation”. The organization is mainly concerned with catering to the youth in Charlotte, North Carolina. Dell Curry Foundation’s priority operations are (but are not limited to) running education centers and providing free counseling for substance abuse or addictions.

Dell Curry Early Life

The former NBA player, Dell Curry is from Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States, and was born on the 25th of June 1964. Dell Curry spent most of his childhood in Grottoes and completed high school at Fort Defiance High School. Curry was part of the school’s basketball team and often used to hone his skills at his coach’s barn. While in school, Dell Curry broke many previous records set by his seniors and was declared “McDonald’s All-American” in 1982.

As stated earlier, in addition to playing basketball, Dell Curry also excelled in baseball. He graduated from Fort Defiance High School in 1982 and joined Virginia Tech. At Virginia Tech, Dell Curry shared the ground with the likes of Bobby Beecher, Perry Young, Al Young, Keith Colbert, etc. At the same time, Dell continued to play baseball and eventually received offers from Baltimore Orioles. However, Curry chose basketball over baseball.

Dell Curry Personal Life

During his time at Virginia Tech, Dell Curry met a student named Sonya. Both Sonya and Dell took a liking to each other and eventually got into a romantic relationship. After dating each other for a few months, the pair finally walked down the aisle in 1988. In March 1988, Sonya and Dell welcomed their first child named, Wardell Stephen Curry II. Like his father, Stephen Curry went on to become an NBA player. As of this writing, Stephen is playing for the Golden State Warriors.

Later in 1990, Dell Curry welcomed another son named, Seth Adham Curry. Like his father and elder brother, Seth also chose basketball as his career. He is currently playing for Brooklyn Nets. Then in October 1994, Sonya gave birth to a girl named, Sydel Curry. Sydel is the wife of NBA player Damion Lee, and she was a college volleyball player. After being married for more than 3 decades, Sonya and Dell broke their union in 2021. Both parties alleged each other of having an affair, which ultimately led to their divorce.

Conclusion

Though Dell Curry is not counted among the greatest basketball players, he still holds a respected position in the NBA. Dell Curry is currently working as a commentator and sports analyst. It was recently announced that Dell Curry will present an original series developed by Pixellot.

