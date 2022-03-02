The movie industry is filled with a lot of actors, and every year a lot more join the ranks. One such actor that today we are gonna talk about is John Whitfield, better known as DC Young Fly. Whitfield has had an interesting portfolio of roles since he first started acting in 2015. Now, in this article, we shall see what kind of career DC Young Fly has had so far, how much is DC Young Fly’s net worth.

What is DC Young Fly’s Net Worth?

Without beating around the bush, let me tell you that DC Young FLy’s net worth is $2 million. His major breakthrough was his very first gig in Wild ‘N Out. This is an improv comedy game show that started airing in 2005 on VH1, MTV, and MTV2. DC Young Fly joined this show in 2015 and had been in it till 2020. He was in a total of 80 episodes. This was the start of his career in showbiz. In the following year, he also starred in a movie called “Almost Christmas”.

DC Young Fly is known to have a great sense of humor, which is also the reason why he got the role on Wild ‘N Out. He has also a unique style and energy that instantly differentiates him from the other people on the show. Another thing that proves this is his YouTube channel that has some interesting and funny videos. He is also a rapper and singer with quite a few music videos on his channel. Make sure to check them out.

Did you know that DC Young Fly has 16 tattoos on his body, one of them is right on his face? You can see a tattoo on his forehead that says “DC”. This is short for Da Crew, which represents the brotherhood he is part of. He ain’t the only one that has this tattoo though, everyone in his brotherhood does but not right on their face. This tattoo is also in the memory of his late brother, Richie Whitfield who died in 2010.

He charges $30,000-$50,000 for an event or a show. This includes personal events, performances, and keynote speeches for an event. He also does online events. Based on that, and his other income, DC Young Fly’s salary is around 500,000 every year.

Name John Whitfield Age 29 Nationality American Profession Rapper, Singer, Actor, YouTuber Net Worth $2 million Date of Birth May 2, 1992 Place of Birth Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Children Nova Whitfield, Nala Whitfield

Dc Young Fly YouTube Channel

When you are a rapper, singer, and songwriter, one of the best platforms to showcase your talents is YouTube. So almost every aspiring and established singer has their own channel where they post their video and interact with their subscribers. Well, so does Whitfield. His YouTube channel currently has more than a million subscribers. This ain’t just for music, but he also has some funny videos on them.

His channel has a total of 204 video uploads with a total of 48 million views for all his videos. If stats from SocialBlade are to be believed the rapper/comedian earns around $94 – $1.5K from this channel every month. Based on this, his yearly earnings are going to be $1.1K – $18K. Then again, these ain’t 100% accurate but rather just a ballpark number. In this age of social media, some videos go viral instantly, so there’s that determining factor too.

Other than his YouTube channel, the comedian also has Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok accounts. While Twitter’s following is around 601k, his TikTok and Instagram accounts have 1.9 million and 11.4 million followers respectively. This just shows how popular he is on social media platforms. His songs are also available on Spotify, where he has a verified channel. Currently, his channel has 72,045 monthly listeners.

DC Young Fly Assets and Car Collection

Well, we know that he used to live in Atlanta, Georgia, but the details about this house are unknown. There’s also no information on how much does his house cost. Currently, he is living in Los Angeles with his wife and kids. Recently, he had also bought a new house for his mom and posted the same on his Instagram account. A year ago, his wife Jacky Oh had posted a video on her YouTube channel sharing their lake house birthday party.

If we talk about this car collection, then the young rapper has some impressive wheels in his garage. Many of them are luxury Mercedes Benz, and the rapper is said to have a fondness for the said brand. He even gifted his mother a Mercedes before he got her a new house.

Early Life

The 29-year-old rapper/singer/actor John Whitfield was born on May 2, 1992. He comes from Atlanta, Georgia. His parents, Solomon and Betty Whitfield had 6 other kids before Dc Young Fly was born. When he was a kid, he was known to be a very mischievous one, and always had fun at Benjamin E. Mays High School, which is where went to school.

As mentioned earlier, John had 6 other elder siblings, 3 of them were his brother and the other 3 were his sister. Of them, one of them was killed in 2011. This is one of the reasons why he stepped into the music industry. The death of his brother inspired him, and he also has a tattoo on his forehead, right between his eyes to honor him. Before he became famous for his acting and comedy in the “Wild ‘N Out” show, he was known for his Vine videos. Whitfield was making a lot of videos on that video-sharing platform.

Apart from that, he was also establishing his social media presence through Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. He first dropped his YouTube video on April 16, 2014. While the video didn’t reach a million views, the ones that watched it, found it funny. His videos were mostly about roasting celebrities, and they were all hit among the audience. This is one of the reasons why he got the Wild ‘N Out gig.

Whitfield’s most-watched video was the “Roasting Session pt2”, where he roasted Michael Black’s son. This video has 1.3 million views on his channel. By this time, he was already working in Wild ‘N Out and had a few other projects.

DC Young Fly’s Career

Whitfield has had an impressive career so far and is known for many things. His music career started before his acting career when he released his first mixtape in 2004. This was called “Industry Most Wanted”. With this mixtape, he took the stage name Dc Young Fly. So far, the rapper/singer has released 9 albums. Some of his most popular tracks include 24 Hrs, No Weed, Good Thang, No Choice, With You, and a few others. From this, his 24 Hrs song is the most-watched one on his YouTube with 10 million views.

John Whitfield’s hilarious video and his comic timing in Wild ‘N Out had got him a good number of movie roles too. He had roles in movies like Hollywood Hearts, Almost Christmas, Armed, The Trap, She Ball, For the Love of Money, among a few others. Some of these roles were also from TV movies. Speaking about TV, he had guest appearances and minor roles in many TV Series as well. Mann and Wife, In The Cut, American Soul, Scream The TV Series, et cetera are a few of the TV series he was seen in.

The year 2022 also seems to be a busy year for him as he was 3 other movie projects in the pipeline. he will next be seen in movies like House Party, Bosco, and Caught Up In.

Personal Life and Family

It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that Dc Young Fly is a family man. By this time, you already know that he is in a relationship. He met his girlfriend Jacky Oh in 2015 while working on Wild ‘N Out. She was his co-star in the show. For those who don’t know her, she is also an actress and a model. They started dating while working together and after a few years in 2017, became parents to a daughter, Nova Whitfield.

Then on August 7, 2020, the couple announced that their family has grown to four with the birth of their second daughter, Nala Whitfield. So far the couple seems to be a happy family, and are not thinking about getting married anytime soon.

Wrapping Up

Dc Young Fly is still going strong in his career and has a long way to go. Since cannot predict the exact future, we have discussed his past and current life. That includes talking about “what is Dc Young Fly’s net worth?”, “What are his sources of income?”, and his personal & professional life. Even though most of his finances aren’t public knowledge, we did our best to dig the information and provide it here.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

How much is Dc Young Fly’s worth? In the year 2022, his net worth is estimated to be around $2 million to $3 million. All thanks to his talent as a rapper, actor, and comedian. What is Dc Young Fly’s salary? Thanks to his acting career, YouTube channel, and album sales, he earns around $500,000 in a year. Is Dc Young Fly married? No. Dc Young Fly is not married but he is in a relationship with his girlfriend Jacky Oh. The couple also has 2 daughters. Who are John Whitfield’s parents? Betty Whitfield and Solomon are John Whitfield’s parents.