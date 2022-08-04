What’s the best way to kill boredom when you can’t sleep at night? Well, some take a walk around the locality, while some prefer to read a book. However, most people (like me) prefer to watch late-night talk shows. When you are talking about late-night shows, David Letterman tops the list. He holds the record of serving as the longest late-night talk show presenter to date. He has run as the host of “The Late Night” program for more than 33 years, recording over 6,000 episodes. David started his journey to entertain people way back in the year 1970, and he continues to do so. Aside from hosting shows, David Letterman is also a talented writer and comedian. Not only this, but at the peak of his career, he started producing movies and TV shows as well.

There are many more amazing facts about the entertainer in this article. You will also find information on the American host like What is David Letterman net worth? How old is David Letterman? David Letterman’s career earnings, and How much does David Letterman make?

What Is David Letterman Worth?

The American TV presenter/producer, David Letterman net worth is a jaw-dropping $400 million as of this writing. The artist has built his massive bank balance by working as an entertainer for more than 5 decades. David Letterman has inspired the then newcomers like Conan O’Brien and Stephen Colbert. Interestingly enough, David Letterman has also influenced the modern late-night talk show hosts like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Jon Stewart, Seth Meyers, etc. He has been awarded honors like Online Film & Television Association (OFTA), American Comedy Awards, and Primetime Emmy Awards not once but multiple times.

He has also been the recipient of the Aftonbladet TV Prize, Daytime Emmy, Gold Derby, Mark Twain Prize (for American Humor), People’s Choice Award, Television Critic Awards, The Kennedy Center Honors, and The Webby Award. David Letterman has also received numerous nominations for several awards throughout his career. He is currently serving as the presenter of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman”, a Netflix talk show. Let’s check out how much does David Letterman make?

Name David Letterman Net Worth $400 million Birth April 14, 1947, Indiana, USA Nationality American Age 75 years Height 6ft 2in Weight 78 kg Partner Regina Lasko Profession Host, Priducer, Comedian Career 1970-Present

How Much Does David Letterman Make?

You will be stunned to know that David Letterman used to make more than $68 million a year at the peak of his career. A large share of his income consisted of the stipend received by hosting “The Late Night”. As I have mentioned before, David Letterman also started a production company during his career. His production company is named “Worldwide Pants”, which has back a huge number of movies and TV projects (which also include David Letterman’s own shows).

Not only this, but he is also entitled to receive royalties and an ample share of profits from syndication runs of his shows. He has also managed to negotiate huge payments for endorsements, brand promotions, and events. Letterman has also increased his wealth ten folds by investing his wealth in stocks, real estate, etc.

It is estimated that David Letterman currently earns half of what he used to make at the peak of his career i.e, $30 million a year. David Letterman’s monthly income for all of his works combined is reported as around $5 million. Letterman earns at least $1.3 million each week.

David Letterman Earnings

Initially, David Letterman used to host a daytime talk show called “The David Letterman Show” from June 1980 to October 1980. The show proved to be a huge hit and by October the program was canceled due to low ratings. Impressed by the performance on “The David Letterman Show”, the makers offered David $20k a week to co-present a late-night talk show called “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson”. Soon, David Letterman started getting praise from the audience and the makers decided to give Letterman a show of his own.

Thus, in February 1982, David Letterman appeared on the TV screen as the presenter of “Late Night With David Letterman”. This show too proved to be a huge hit and David Letterman went on to serve as the presenter till June 1993. According to reports, David Letterman took home a massive paycheck of a whopping $7 million a year for serving as the presenter of the Late Night Show.

David Letterman wanted to present “The Tonight Show” but the job went to Jay Leno. Due to this, David Letterman quit “Late Night With David Letterman” and joined CBS, while David’s post was filled by Conan O’Brian.

Late Show With David Letterman

After bidding adieu to “Late Night With David Letterman”, David joined CBS to host “Late Show With David Letterman”. According to reports, CBS was in turmoil due to the falling ratings of their talk shows. After it was reported that Letterman left NBC, CBS took advantage of this and hired David Letterman by offering him a stipend of $14 million a year, for 3 years.

The Late Night with David Letterman became a colossal hit leaving behind Tonight Show with Jay Leno. David Letterman’s run with CBS was profitable because CBS offered him a better stipend and on top of this, Late Night with David Letterman was backed by David’s production company. For instance, David Letterman made more than $17.5 million from show licensing and viewership profits in 1993.

As per reports, David Letterman’s total takings in the year 1993 were calculated to be around $45 million. David Letterman reportedly received around $40 million (on average) every year till his retirement from The Late Night with David Letterman in April 2014. Let’s see how David Letterman spends his money.

How Does David Letterman Spend His Money?

David Letterman has spent an immense part of his wealth on real estate, cars, and investments. According to reports, he is said to be the keeper of 12 pieces of land. Also, he is said to have 3 yachts and several cars in his possession. David Letterman’s investment value in stocks is appraised to be at least $17 million. He has invested his wealth in companies like FedEx, Intel, Mastercard, PayPal, Netflix, etc. His car collection includes supercars like Audi RS Q8, BMW X7, Lexus GX, Range Rover Sport, etc.

Real Estate

In the year 1994, David Letterman spent about $5 million to purchase 88 acres of land. Later on, in 2007, David paid another $5 million to acquire a 20-acre property. According to reports, the real estate holdings of David Letterman are located in Westchester County, New York. The property reportedly consists of a 7,000 square feet abode, which was constructed way back in 1986. It is said to have 6 bedrooms and bathrooms. The 7,000 square feet mansion also features 6 fireplaces, a swimming pool, a private lake, and a garage. As per our estimation, the cost of the abode is computed to be over $6.2 million.

Car Collection

Over the years, David Letterman is said to have owned several cars. He is said to have owned 10 Ferraris, 8 Porsches, Austin Healeys, 2 Honda motorcycles, and much more. The TV host reportedly spent more than $33.8k on a 1960 Austin Healey Bugeye Sprite. He also possessed a 1973 Chevrolet C20 Cheyenne, and its value is estimated to be around $34k. David Letterman has also owned an MGA Twin Cam 1959 model and the cost of the car is around $57k. Letterman also spent over $84k to acquire a Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe 1988 model.

He spent around $97k and $130k respectively on an Austin Healey 1961 and 1956 Austin Healey. Not only this, but the American producer also blew away $137k out of his pockets to purchase a 1955 Jaguar XK 140. David purchased another Porsche car for $173k, and he also owns a 1961 Porsche model that is worth at least $275k. Letterman shocked his fans after it was revealed that he purchased a Ferrari BBi 1983 model for a whopping $300k.

Another notable purchase of David Letterman is a 1969 Ferrari Dino GTS and 1963 Ferrari 250 GTE. The former costs around $369k, while the latter is worth around $531k. The Late Night Show host is also said to be the keeper of a 1956 Ferrari 356 and a Ferrari 250 GT 1963 model. According to reports, David Letterman spent around $855k on the former and a whopping $1.85 million on the latter. The overall valuation of David Letterman’s car collection is reported to be more than $3 million.

David Letterman Early Life

David Michael Letterman, son of Harry Joseph Letterman and Dorothy Marie Letterman was born on the 12th of April 1947 in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States of America. Letterman’s father, Henry Letterman used to work as a florist, while his mother became a public figure after she appeared on David Letterman’s show. David Letterman was sent to Broad Ripple High School and later on to Ball State University. After completing his academic studies in 1969, David Letterman started to work as a radio talk show presenter and thus, his journey began.

David Letterman Personal Life

Before completing his college graduation, David Letterman walked down the aisle in July 1968 with his classmate, Michelle Cook. After being married for nearly a decade, the pair went their separate ways in 1977. David Letterman soon started seeing Merrill Markoe in 1978. He dated Merrill till 1988 and during this time he also had a romantic relationship with Regina Lasko around 1986. In November 2003, Regina gave birth to Letterman’s child, a son named Harry Joseph Letterman. Regina and David tied the knot in March 2009. There have been reports stating that David Letterman has had numerous romantic partners throughout his entertainment career.

Conclusion

It takes a lot of creativity and talent to entertain the audience for more than 50 years, and David Letterman has performed this feat easily. He has been the presenter and producer of numerous shows and movies. Over the years, David Letterman has spent a large share of his fortune on real estate and cars. He is currently serving as the presenter of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman”, which is streaming on Netflix.

Frequently Asked Questions About David Letterman

1. What is David Letterman worth? A. The Former Late Night Talk Show presenter, David Letterman net worth is a stupendous $400 million as of August 2022. 2. How old is David Letterman? A. The American host/comedian, David Letterman turned 75 on April 12 this year. 3. How many times David Letterman has been married? A. David Letterman has been married twice. His first marriage was to Michelle Cook i.e, from 1968 to 1977. Letterman walked down the aisle for the second time with Regina Lasko in the year 2009. 4. How tall is David Letterman? A. The height of David Michael Letterman is 6 feet and 2 inches.