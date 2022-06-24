David Choe is an American artist who has entered the millionaire’s club through painting and artwork. It isn’t always easy for most artists to build that big a bank balance but Choe sure got very fortunate that way. A painter, muralist, graphic artist/ Novelist and Graffiti artist, David Choe came into the public eye when he got an attractive offer from Facebook in 2005 in exchange for his creative and artistic brilliance. This helped the graffiti dauber working on walls of the streets and bridges to step-up prominently in his career. Those who know him and have seen his work might be wondering what is David Choe net worth. As of 2022, Choe reportedly boasts a dazzling worth of $300 million.

While all of Choe works are praise-worthy as his art reflects uniqueness and his passion towards this field, he is mainly known for his character artwork. The artist is often associated with his signature “buck-toothed whale” that he used to paint on the walls around the city of Los Angeles. David has collaborated with many popular magazines like “Hustlers”, “Ray Gun”, “Vice” among others to publish his work on their pages. In addition to his artistic endeavors, he has also extended himself to other directions of entertainment like appearing in television shows, publishing books and hosting podcasts.

By now might probably have grown extremely curious about this Californian artist! Well, keep reading then as this posting uncovers various interesting facts about him. You will learn more on how much does David Choe make, his professional journey, love life, family, how old is David Choe and more.

Choe’s work as a graffiti artist and painter is one of the main reasons he has become so wealthy today. In fact, he is one of the very few street artists who has come this far enjoying an unparalleled success. David Choe started his career very early on and art has always fascinated him. He was, therefore, pretty focussed that he was going to make this a professional career. Little did he know that he would have a multi-million dollar bank balance pretty soon. Much of his financial success is attributed to the offer that Facebook made him years back. David Choe net worth as of 2022 is reported to be $300 million.

It can be rather hard to say how much did he make annually because given his profession, David’s salary drastically varies depending on the type of projects he takes up. That said, Choe decided not to put all the eggs in one basket which is one of the smartest things that got him to the raving net worth he has today. We will get to all the sources of the artist’s earnings but first let’s begin with the role of the social media giant Facebook in his staggering career.

In 2005, Facebook offered the artist a job where he needed to adorn the walls of the entire building of Facebook’s first building in Silicon Valley with his paintings and graphic murals. During the contract negotiation, Choe asked for $60,000 for the complete work.

Sean Parker (then President of Facebook) who identified him as the potential candidate for this job gave him two options. One was that he take the cash he had asked for, and the second option was to accept the payment in the form of company’s shares equivalent to that amount of money. He also suggested Choe to go for the second choice as that was going to benefit him in a bigger way. The artist took his advice and took the payment in shares. This turned out to be the best decision of his life.

David Choe or Facebook did not disclose how many shares did he own. However, the year 2012 proved to be a major turnaround for him after Facebook went public with each stock valued at $38. Choe’s stock options in the company made him a multi-millionaire within a night’s time with his net worth rising to a whopping $200 million back then. This was the game-changing boost to the staggering David Choe net worth today.

Today, considering the further increases in the share prices (163.74 at the time of writing this article), you can only imagine how much would have Choe’s stock holdings’ value increased. According to sources, it is likely worth around $300 to $500 million in the present day.

Before getting the offer from the social media app, Choe had already built quite an impressive bank. His projects as an artist, especially his highly-regarded figure paintings has earned him quite a fortune. David’s artwork is not just limited to concrete walls and bridges but also spread across the pages of reputed magazines. He has also created album cover designs for popular musicians like Jay-Z and Linkin Park.

In addition to that, David Choe is also the creator of several graphic novels and he enjoys the royalties from the sale of those copies. His very first novel “Slow Jams” that he himself published in 1996 helped him pocket a lot of cash. He initially published 200 copies and sold them. Later, in 1998, he handed it over to comic book convention called “Comic-Con”. One year later, in 1999, on submitting it to “Xeric Grant”, Choe reportedly recieved $5,000 to publish 1000 copies of expanded edition. The novel published with a $5 cover price but in the recent times it made a sale of hundreds of dollars online raking him a decent amount of fortune adding to David Choe net worth.

In 2008, “Slow Jams” inspired the creation of a documentary titled “Dirty Hands: The Art and The Crimes of David Choe”. He also starred in the short film which likely got him good pay-off.

Choe’s art creations had far-reaching impact on many and have grabbed the attention of many art admirers and media. He appeared in various television series which not only garnered him fame but also got him significant earnings.

Now that you know what is David Choe worth and what helped him build such an impressive fortune, let’s move on to see how old is David Choe and what his early life was like.

David Choe’s striking net worth comes as a surprise to many especially if they relate it to his profession. Becoming a multimillionaire at such an young age has made people wonder how old is David Choe now and what his family background is. Well, the American-Korean artist was born on the 21st of April, 1976, in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. He is 46 years old as of 2022.

Choe is the son of Jane Choe, and Jimmy Choe who are immigrants from Korea who came to this country to settle down. That makes David the first-generation American in the family. They are also dedicated followers of Christianity so Choe was brought up in the same environment. His passion for art and painting led him to start sketching from a very young age. He began sketching “G.I joe” and “Star Wars” characters and pictures.

As for his education, Choe started going to high school but had to drop out after his family’s business was destroyed during the 1992 riots in Los Angeles. For the next couple of years, he travelled to different countries like Middle East, Europe, Africa and returned to the United States when he was 21. He went on to attend California College of the Arts but quit in two years’ time.

Choe’s graffiti painting began in 1990 after the Los Angeles-based graffiti artists (Mear One and Hex) inspired him. But his passion for spray painting on the walls of the LA streets also landed him behind the bar for almost a week. After coming out of the prison he started his actual career by writing and creating illustrations for various magazines like “Hustles”, “Vice” and more. He later appeared in Vice’s web series titled “Thumbs Up”. As the title goes, the show films the artist and his friend bumming rides around the United States and China.

During the time he was already working with “Vice”, Choe also started getting associated with “Giant Robot” an Asian-American pop-culture magazine. After getting a little recognition for his work and almost no response from art-galleries, David would display his work in “Double Rainbow”, an ice cream store in Melrose Avenue. The customers who visited the place appreciated his work which is why, the shop let him put up the work for two years! He would change the price tags of his paintings everytime there is a sale.

In 2006, David Choe published his graphic novel titled “Slow Jams”. The novel got him some earnings. Then the next 10 years his hitchhiking partner and friend Harry Kim documented numerous hours of the artist’s life. This later came out as a documentary in 2008 called “Dirty Hands: The Art and Crimes of David Choe”. The documentary showed a lot of details about his life including how the graffiti artist made illicit plans to arrange for hitchhiking across the globe.

David began putting up solo shows in 2005 in San Jose and San Francisco. After doing several of them here and there, he finally got a chance to do a proper solo exhibition at the Santa Rosa Museum of Contemporary Art. In 2007, the artist did his solo “Gardeners of Eden” at “Chelsea’s Jonathan LeVine Gallery”. The next year, Choe exhibited his work “Murderous Heart” in U.K. held at the Lazarides Gallery in London and Newcastle. Another significant one among his solo art exhibition was the 2013 show held in Museo Universario del Chopo of Mexico City which was specifically for his watercolor paintings. In 2017, the artist put up an exhibition in Koreatown of L.A. which he named “The Choe Show”.

Among his other artistic ventures are Choe’s design on the cover of Linkin Park and Jay-Z’s 2004 extended Play called “Collision Course”. Outside painting, in 2007, he has also lent his voice for the main character in the animated movie “We Are The Strange”. Chao has appeared in a few television series and documentaries where he got a chance to display his work.

When it comes to his relationship or marriage, David Choe has maintained quite a privacy there. Therefore, it is hard to say much about his relationship status. While he earned a lot of reputation for what he creates, his work has also made him land in controversies and had him end up in jail.

Towards the beginning of the millennium, he knocked a security guard in Tokyo who was on undercover duty. While this happened owing to the language barrier, Choe landed up behind the bars. During his time there, the artist reportedly made more than 600 paintings using the single pen his cell was permitted to use. Some reports state that he also made salacious paintings there using blood, sauces, tea etc. After releasing him, the authorities ordered him to leave the country for good.

Choe once again stirred controversy in 2014 when he mentioned while co-hosting a podcast that he had shown inappropriate behavior towards a masseur. However, he later apologized for this comment and said that he has never had a record of sexuallly assaulting anyone. He got the contract to paint the Bowery Mural Wall and his fellow artist Jasmine Wahi helped in arranging a performance in front of the mural.

David Choe is one of the most affluent artists of this generation and this is definitely attributed to a rock solid combination of hard work and luck playing hand in hand. Since not many artists can get as lucky as him all the time in terms of the financial success, David has been using it for many good causes. The artist actively donates his artwork to various non-profit organizations that raise funds for charitable causes by holding exhibitions. His enthralling art work, unmatchable artistic skills, and creativity has sure made a mark among the admirers of this craft.

As of 2022, David Choe net worth is $300 million and the 46-year old artist if definitely not done here. He is continuing to grow his career and contributing to the world with some masterpieces that are often making a difference in others lives.

What is David Choe worth? As of 2022, David Choe Net worth is $300 million. He has earned his wealth through his art profession and the notable Facebook project that paid him in shares. How old is David Choe? Born on the 21st of April, 1976, in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, David is 46 years old as of 2022. What are some of Choe’s popular paintings? David Choe has created innumerable work of art so far but some of the most prominent ones include “Toxic LA Sunsets and The Dirty Moon”, “Driving Home Alone”, “Untitled”, “Dobeki” among others. Who is Choe’s wife? Choe keeps his private life out of the public eye but as per the sources, he is not married and does not have children.