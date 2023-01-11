Dave Matthews Net Worth: Career, Age, Biography, Achievements, Awards

The famous American rock band “DMB”, which stands for Dave Matthews Band was started by the singer/actor, David John Matthews. He is most popular among people by his stage name i.e, “Dave Matthews”. Born in 1967, Dave Matthews started “DMB” in the year 1991 and served as the songwriter and singer of the band. One of the things that makes DMB one of the most successful rock bands in the world, is that they managed to give 7 consecutive albums that went on to grab 1st place on Billboard’s list. Not only this, but Dave Matthews’s band DMB also held the record of selling the most tickets and also making the most money in a decade i.e, from 2000 to 2010.

Aside from being a world-famous musician, Dave Matthews is also a popular actor who has appeared in many movies and television shows. And many might not know that before starting his career as a singer, Dave used to be a stage actor. So, technically, Matthews is an actor turned singer. Some of his most notable acting roles are in Because of Winn-Dixie, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, and Lake City. He also appeared in The Other Side, In the Woods, Just Go with It, episode “Half-Wit” of the television drama “House”, Saturday Night Live, and many more.

What is Dave Matthews Worth?

As per our reports, the American actor & singer, Dave Matthews net worth is a stunning $300 million as of this writing. He derived a major part of his fortune from his career as a songwriter and a member of the Dave Matthews Band (DMB). For his musical and acting works, Dave Matthews has received numerous nominations and has also won many of them. He was nominated for an Academy of Country Music Award for “I’m Alive”. In addition to this, he also received an ASCAP Film and Television Music Award for his song “Where Are You Going” in 2003.

Not only this, but Dave Matthews also won the prestigious Grammy not once but twice i.e, in 1997 for “So Much To Say” and in 2004 for “Gravedigger”. Dave and his group released their first album “Under the Table and Dreaming” in 1994. DMB went on to release albums Crash, Before These Crowded Streets, Everyday, Busted Stuff, and Some Devil. They also released Stand up, Imagine We Were, Big Whiskey & the GrooGrux King, Away from the World, and Come Tomorrow. Let’s check out how much does Dave Matthews make? in the following paragraph.

Name Dave Matthews Net worth $300 million Birth 9 January 1967, Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality American Age 55 years Height 6ft 2in Weight 70 kg Partner Jennifer Ashley Harper Profession Singer, Songwriter, Actor Career 1976-Present

How Much Does Dave Matthews Make?

From his works as an actor and musician, Dave Matthews reportedly earns over $50 million a year. Most of his fortune comes from record sales, merchandise sales, concerts, tours, digital streaming, royalties, etc. He also makes money from brand promotions, commercials, business ventures, and guest appearances. From social media handles like YouTube, Instagram, etc.

Dave makes thousands of dollars. You will be stunned to know that per month earnings of Matthews is more than $4.17 million. It is reported that Dave’s weekly income is almost a million dollars. While an average American earns $100k annually, Dave Matthews on the other hand earns at least $136k a day. Read in detail about Dave Matthews’s income and earnings in the below section.

Dave Matthews Earnings

Dave Matthews Band currently consists of Dave, Carter Beauford, Stefan Lessard, Tim Reynolds, Rashawn Ross, Jeff Coffin, and Buddy Strong. Though DMB was formed in the year 1991, it wasn’t until 1994 that the band released its debut album. However, in 1993, Dave and his group performed a live album titled “Remember Two Things” that generated revenue of over $1 million. Then in the following year, DMB released its debut album titled “Under the Table and Dreaming”. Under the Table and Dreaming charted at 11th place on US Billboard 200 and the band is reckoned to have made over $6.06 million from album sales.

In 1996, the group released their second album “Crash”, which peaked at second place on US Billboard 200. Crash recorded over 7 million record sales and DMB reportedly made between $7 million to $8 million from it. Not only this but this album is considered DMB’s best album so far. Then in 1998, the group released its 3rd album “Before These Crowded Streets”, which marked DMB’s first number 1 Billboard charting album. From the record sales, Dave and his team made over $3.1 million. DMB released “Everyday” in 2001 which also peaked at 1st place on Billboard 200. The album reportedly generated over $3.1 million in profits.

Later Releases

Matthews released “Busted Stuff” in July 2002 and “Stand Up” in 2005. Both albums charted at number 1 after release. Dave Matthews and his group reportedly made over $2 million and $1 million respectively from album sales. After this DMB dropped “Big Whiskey & the GrooGrux King” in November 2007. And at this point, I don’t think I have to tell you it’s peaking position at Billboard. DMB became $1.04 million richer from the record sales. Later in 2012, the band released “Away from the World” which marked their 6th consecutive number 1 Billboard charted album. As per reports, Dave earned $500k from it.

Dave Matthews Real Estate

Matthews is the owner of numerous real estate properties throughout the United States. It is reported that Dave is among the few who own most personal land in Virginia State. Back in 1999, he bought a farm named “Blenheim”. The farm dates back to the 18th century and Dave named it “Blenheim Vineyards” after taking over. He uses this farm to produce varieties of wines, and it is reported that the farm generates at least 5,500 wine stocks a year.

As far as Dave is concerned, he and his family reside in Wallingford, Seattle. The abode occupies 2,000 square feet of land, and it consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. According to records, the home was constructed in 1922 and Dave bought it in 2001 for $360k. Dave’s house has many facilities like a fireplace, basement, garden, swimming pool, and much more. As of this writing, Dave Matthews’s house is evaluated to be worth over a whopping $1.06 million.

Dave Matthews Early Life and Career Beginnings

The American singer, Dave Matthews is the second last child of the couple, John Matthews and Val Matthews. Val Matthews gave birth to Dave on the 9th of January 1967 in Johannesburg, South Africa. When Dave was 2 years old, his parents relocated to Yorktown Heights, New York. By profession, John was a physicist. Though Dave was born in South Africa, he acquired United States citizenship in the year 1980. He started playing guitar when he was 9 and began performing in public at the age of 19 years. Around the early 90s, Dave befriended Tim Reynolds, and the former established a music group called “Dave Matthews Band” or DMB in 1991.

Dave Matthews Personal Life

Matthew and his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Ashley Harper tied the knot in 2000. In the following year, the pair welcomed twin girls namely Stella and Grace in August. Then in June 2007, Jennifer gave birth to her third child, a son named August. There is no record of Dave Matthews having a romantic relationship other than with his wife, Jennifer.

Conclusion

Dave Matthews and his group DMB gave numerous hits, and it is very difficult to break their record of giving 7 number 1 Billboard hits. Dave Matthews Band’s last album “Come Tomorrow” was released back in 2018 and since then the group didn’t release any new album. DMB’s fans are eager for the release of its 10th studio album.

Frequently Asked Questions About Dave Matthews

