Musicians and singers make a boatload of money. From signing to record deals to endorsements and other investments, some of them are worth millions of dollars. It is the same with Dave Grohl. He is one of the leading musicians and singers in the world. If you do not recognize him, then you must be living under a rock, as Dave Grohl has been the drummer for very popular bands such as Nirvana and Grunge. Dave Grohl has also been a part of Scream and is currently the guitarist for the Foo Fighters. Now, being such a big musician, it is quite certain that Dave Grohl has made a lot of money. Here, we are going to find out how much is Dave Grohl worth, how much he earns, etc. But, first, let us look at his early life and his achievements in his career.

About Dave Grohl

Dave Eric Grohl was born on 14 January 1969 in Warren, Ohio, United States of America. His family would move to Springfield, Virginia, where he was raised. Dave Grohl had great skill and a love for music. He learned to play the guitar at the age of 12 all by himself. After learning to play the guitar, he would start playing it in bands with his friends.

Introduction to Punk Rock

Dave Grohl and his sister went to their cousin’s house one day when she introduced them to Punk rock. She would introduce them to the genre by taking them to various shows where punk rock bands were performing. Did you know? The first concert David Grohl attended was in 1982, and it was of the band Naked Raygun. They were playing in a club in Illinois when his cousin took him and his sister there. Dave Grohl said that after he attended the concert, he was immersed in punk rock and was in love with it. Dave Grohl fell in love with drumming when he purchased Rush’s album 2112 and heard Neil Peart play. He considers Neil Peart to be one of the early influences on him. Dave Grohl also considered John Bonham as his biggest influence during his early stages of becoming a drummer.

Joining a Band

Dave Grohl joined a band called Drain Bamage in the year 1985. Together they made an album called I Scream Not Coming. After launching the album, Dave Grohl left the band after 2 years, so he could go join Scream. Dave Grohl would regularly go to the 9:30 Club, which is located in Washington, D.C. A few of his biggest influencers performed in that club. He has even stated that he has seen many shows there which would change his life completely.

Starting His Career With Scream

At the age of 17, Dave Grohl was looking for opportunities to join a band. He considered joining GWAR as they were looking for a drummer. He later went to audition for the band Scream, who also required a drummer, as their drummer Kent Stax has parted ways with the band. As we all know to be a part of a band you will have to be at least 18 years old, but during this time Dave Grohl was only 17. How did he join the band? He lied about his age and to his surprise, he was accepted into the band.

After he got into the band, he dropped out of high school. Post joining the band, Dave Grohl started touring with Scream for 4 years. He even recorded 2 studio albums with the band such as, No More Censorship which was their fourth studio album, and Fumble which was their fifth studio album. In the year 1990, Scream would part ways after their bassist Skeeter Thompson left the band.

Joining Nirvana

When Dave Grohl was performing for Scream, he would meet and become good friends with the band Melvins. One day, Buzz Osbourne took Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic, so they see Scream perform. It was here that Buzz Osbourne told Dave Grohl that the band Nirvana was looking for a drummer. Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic invited Dave Grohl to come over to Seattle and audition for the drummer position in the band. Dave Grohl went to Seattle, gave the audition, and the rest is history. Nirvana had already recorded their first studio album, which was titled Bleach, and released it in the year 1989.

When Dave Grohl joined, the band traveled a lot and would look for record deals to sign and finally signed a deal with DGC Records, after which they started to record the band’s second studio album titled Nevermind. They released the album in the year 1991 and got international success. The album sold more than 30 million units worldwide and was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The band would also record their third and final studio album, which was titled In Utero. The album was released in the year 1993. In Utero was a huge success commercially. It was listed at number 1 in the Billboard 200. In Utero sold more than 15 million units and was certified platinum 5 times by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). They recorded their final single You Know You’re Right in the year 1994 after which Kurt Cobain had passed away.

Forming Foo Fighters

After Kurt Cobain passed away in 1994, Nirvana had fallen apart. At this point, Dave Grohl did not know what to do with his career, and everything seemed vague to him. During this year in October, Dave Grohl started going to the Roberts Lang Studio and started recording a demo that had 15 tracks, in which all the instruments were played by him alone. Dave Grohl got many offers from bands such as the Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, which he declined. He was also offered to join as a replacement for Dave Abbruzzese in the band Pearl Jam. He performed a few songs with them in their Australia Tour in the year 1995. Later the band would take Jack Irons as their drummer and Dave Grohl also had other plans with his career.

Dave Grohl presented his demos and was gaining the attention of Capitol Records. The record label was now being headed by the Gray Gersh, who was a representative of Nirvana. He made Dave Grohl sign a record deal with Capitol Records. Dave Grohl was not ok with the idea of starting a career as a solo artist, so he started to recruit previous band member of Nirvana, Pat Smear as the guitarist. He also recruited Nate Mendel and William Goldsmith, who were from the band Sunny Day Real Estate. After forming a band, they did not record another album, but Dave Grohl’s demos were remixed and used as their demo album, which was titled Foo Fighters.

The Colours and the Shape

After touring for their first studio album. Foo Fighters would begin working on their second studio album. While working on the album, there would be many disputes between Dave Grohl and the band’s drummer, William Goldsmith. There were arguments about how William Goldsmith had to take several retakes because Dave Grohl was not pleased with his work. After many trials and a lot of work, Foo Fighters would finally release their second studio album titled The Colours and the Shape in the year 1997. The album was a big hit and was listed at number 10 on the Billboard 200. The album would eventually be certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). After The Colours and the Shape, Foo Fighter started to work on their third studio album.

There Is Nothing Left to Lose

With the massive success of their albums, Foo Fighters gained a lot of recognition. This resulted in the band touring a lot. After they finished touring, Foo Fighters started recording their third studio album. The album was released in the year 1999 and was titled There Is Nothing Left to Lose. The album was listed at number 10 in the Billboard 200 and sold more than 100,000 units in the first week of its release. Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified the album as platinum.

One by One

Later, a few band members of the Foo Fighters were replaced. Dave Grohl recruited Taylor Hawkins as their drummer and Chris Shiflett as their guitarist. After they recruited the new member of the band, they started to work on the band’s fourth studio album, which was going to be titled One by One. The album was released in the year 2002 through Roswell Records and RCA Records. One by One was very successful and debuted at number 1 in the Billboard 200. It sold more than 122,000 units in the first week of its release. The album sold more than 1.3 million units by 2011. One by One was also certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

In Your Honor

Before Foo Fighters could start to work on their fifth studio album, they were busy relocating Dave Grohl’s house based studio to a new studio, which was named Studio 606 which is located in a warehouse in Los Angeles. After relocating, the band recorded and released their fifth studio album in the year 2005. The album was titled In Your Honor. The album was a big success and was nominated for 5 Grammy Awards. In Your Honor, featured at number 2 in the Billboard 200 and sold over 310,500 units in the United States of America. By 2011 it had sold over a million units. In Your Honor, also certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

More Albums

Foo Fighters released five more albums after In Your Honor. They released, Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace which was their sixth studio album in the year 2007. Their seventh album Wasting Light came out in 2011 and their eighth album Sonic Highways was released in 2014. All of these albums have been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and have sold more than 100,000 units each in the first week of their release. They released their ninth studio album Concrete and Gold in the year 2017 and has been certified gold and sold more than 100,000 units in the first week of its release. Foo Fighters released their tenth studio album Medicine and Midnight in 2021 and has been listed at number 3 in the billboard 200.

Dave Grohl Net Worth

Looking at the number of platinum albums, Dave Grohl has achieved with his band, Foo Fighters. He has also been a part of the band Nirvana, which is considered to be one of the most iconic bands in the world even today. Dave Grohl has created many albums and singles with the Foo Fighters from the year 1995. Apart from releasing platinum albums and singles, there is the touring. Dave Grohl toured around the globe with the Foo Fighters.

All this should make one thing clear, Dave Grohl has made a lot of money. Now, coming to the question of what is Dave Grohl’s net worth? He is estimated to have a net worth of $320 million as of 2022. If you are wondering he has such a massive net worth then read this article again and not to forget that he is one of the biggest rock stars in the world. Not to forget that punk rock had a very big influence and popularity back in the 90s and still has to this day. This is why Dave Grohl has such a massive net worth.

Full Name Dave Eric Grohl Date of Birth 14 January 1969 Age 53 years Birthplace Warren, Ohio, United States of America Height 6'0" Weight 172 lbs Net Worth $320 million

Dave Grohl’s Assets

As we have seen, Dave Grohl has boatloads of money and is rolling in a lot of dough. In this section, we shall see what he spends all his money on. Starting with his cars. We are not sure of how many cars he owns but a few cars he has been spotted in are, the Ford Falcon Van which can cost nearly $22,000. He also owns a BMW M5 which can be priced at nearly $65,000 and a BMW 750 LI that can cost more than $70,000. Dave Grohl also has a Smart Car, which costs more than $23,000. When it comes to his house, Dave Grohl owns a $2.2 million house in Los Angeles. The house is spread across 2.18 acres and boasts 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms and comes with a private pool and 2 fireplaces. Dave Grohl also owns a waterfront island home in Hawaii, we are not sure how much it costs, but it should have cost him a few million dollars.

Conclusion

Dave Grohl is one of the biggest names in punk rock. He has given many platinum certified albums with his band Foo Fighters. We have listed all the albums that have been made by the Foo Fighters. We have also given the net worth of Dave Grohl and have given the reasons why he has such a massive net worth. Finally, we have detailed how he spends his money, where he lives, and what he drives.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How old is Dave Grohl? Dave Grohl was born on 14 January 1969 which makes him 53 years old. 2. what is the Foo Fighters net worth as a band? The Foo Fighters have an estimated net worth of $50 million as a band. 3. Who is Dave Grohl married to? Dave Grohl married Jordyn Blum in the year 2003 and has 3 children with her, Violet Maye, Harper Willow, and Ophelia Saint. They currently live in Los Angeles.