Dave Bautista Net Worth: Age, Height, Career, Assets, Acheivements, Family

While growing up it gave me chills whenever the theme song of “Dave Bautista” was played in WWE. And on top of this, his entrance was one of the best in the whole roster (admit it, you loved his entrance too). People from the 2000s era know him for his run in the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) as The “Animal” Batista. While today’s youth know him as “Drax the Destroyer” from MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Dave Bautista worked with WWE from 1999 to 2010, 2014, and 2018-19. As for his acting career, Dave made his debut on the big screen in the movie Relative Strangers. He went on to act in big movies like The Man with the Iron Fists, Riddick, Blade Runner 2049, Army of the Dead, Dune, and many more.

Dave Bautista appeared as Drax in the MCU movies, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 & 2, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and recently released, Thor: Love and Thunder. He is going to reprise his role as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. (However, I feel that MCU hasn’t used Dave’s character Drax to its full potential, instead they made it a joke).

What Is Dave Bautista Worth?

The former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood actor, Dave Bautista net worth is a stupendous $16 million as of this writing. Dave Bautista built his enormous empire by fighting as a wrestler both in WWE and MMA. In addition to this, he also made a fortune by doing Hollywood movies and television programs. During his time in WWE, he won the World Heavyweight Championship 6 times. In addition to this, he also won World Tag Team Championships (3 times), WWE Tag Team Championship, and Royal Rumble (2 times).

For his acting works, Dave Bautista has been nominated for a PFCS (Phoenix Film Critics Society Award) and COFCA (Central Ohio Film Critics Association) Award. He won an Action on Film Award in 2011, the DFCS (Detroit Film Critics Society) Award, and NFCS (Nevada Film Critics Society) Award in 2014. Let’s check out how much does Dave Bautista make?

How Much Does Dave Bautista Make?

Dave Bautista takes home up to $2.1 million every year from his acting works. A major part of his takings (currently) comes from films and television. Before this, Dave Bautista’s primary source of income was the paychecks he received from WWE. Also, he gets plenty of money from merchandise sales for his work as a wrestler and the role of Drax in MCU. Big renowned brands pay Dave handsomely for brand promotions and endorsements. It is estimated that Dave earns almost $185k a month from his various endeavors. Dave Bautista, every week is assumed to take home at least $45k. Have a look at the following section to know more about Dave Bautista’s earnings.

Dave Bautista Earnings

The legacy left by the likes of Stone Cold, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, etc., was taken forward by the likes of HHH, John Cena, Randy Orton, and of course, Dave Bautista. Bautista started his career as a wrestler in the year 1999, and he managed to earn a whopping $1 million in that year alone. After this, Dave Bautista signed with WWE in the following year. According to the contract stipulation, Dave Bautista received an amazing salary of $813k. These takings of Dave Bautista continued for many years. Later at WrestleMania 23, Dave went on to defend his WWE title against The “Deadman” Undertaker.

This nail-biting match went on for several minutes and many from the audience (including me) thought Dave would break the streak of Undertaker. However, the Deadman thrived and thus took home the WWE championship with him. According to reports, Dave Bautista was paid a whopping $500k to headline WrestleMania. Later around 2014, Dave Bautista started making occasional appearances on WWE due to his commitment to acting roles. Thus, as a result, his payments were lowered to $432k. Let’s take a look at some big payments received by Dave for his acting roles.

Dave Bautista Movie Earnings

The Animal made his debut on the big screen in the year 2006 in the movie, Relative Strangers. After this, Dave Bautista went on to act in several movies like My Son, My Son, What Have Ye Done? Wrong Side of Town, and House of the Rising Son. Later in the year 2011, Dave was cast for the role of Argomael in the fantasy film, The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption. According to sources, Dave Bautista was paid a salary of $693k for this role.

Then in the year 2013, Bautista appeared as Diaz in the science fiction film, Riddick. The film was made with a budget of $38 million, and it grossed over $98.3 million at theaters. Bautista reportedly took home a sum of $811k for playing Diaz in the movie. In the following year, Dave Bautista was seen as the fan favorite, Drax the Destroyer in MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The film was made with a massive budget of $232 million and to everyone’s surprise, the film collected more than $772.8 million at the box office.

For playing the role of Drax, Dave charged a whopping $1.4 million and for the sequel, he got a massive $3 million. Thanks to the success of Guardians of the Galaxy, Dave Bautista earned a prominent role in Spectre. In this film, Dave played the role of an assassin named, Mr. Hinx and reportedly charged more than $1 million for it. After this, Dave Bautista was seen playing the role of a Drug Dealer in the slasher movie, L.A. Slasher. Bautista received $1.7 million for the role.

Dave Bautista Tattoos

One thing that grabs our attention is Dave Bautista’s tattoos, he has numerous on his body. The former wrestler has tattooed the words “iMagine” on the right side of his midsection. For the love of his pet dogs, he tattooed the portrait of his 3 pet dogs on his thigh. And of course, he has the most famous design of the sun around his belly button. Later on, he got the “Filipino Flag Symbol” over his belly area.

Not only this, but he has “Filipino” tattoos on his left elbow and left arm. He also has inked the face of Medusa on his abdomen and Sarah Jade on his left forearm. Also on the same arm, he has tattooed the face of later Marilyn Monroe. On the other hand, he has the words “Washington D.C. is not a state, It’s a state of mind”. On the back of his palms, he has the words “Passive By Nature, Violent By Choice”.

The actor has a portrait of a dragon on his back. In addition to this, he has many more body arts such as Stars (left torso), an Illuminati tattoo (upper chest), words “Love is Louder” (right chest), words “DREAM CHASER” (left Bicep), American flag (both shoulders), and triangles (left forearm and right elbow). Dave Bautista has many more body arts on his body. It is reported that he has a total of 33 body art on his body.

Dave Bautista Early Life

The wrestler turned actor, Dave Bautista was born to David Michael Bautista and Donna Raye. According to reports, Dave Bautista’s father used to work as a hairdresser to make a living. Donna gave birth to Dave Bautista on the 18th of January 1969 in Washington D.C., United States. Dave Bautista’s childhood was filled with hardships, as his father’s earnings weren’t sufficient to meet his ends. By the time, Dave attained 13 years, he started robbing cars. A few years later, Dave Bautista started living on his own and started working as a bouncer at a club. Later on, he took up a job as a lifeguard and afterward pursued a career in bodybuilding. Later in 1999, Dave Bautista started his career as a wrestler and a year later signed with WWE. And the rest is history.

Dave Bautista Personal Life

The Hollywood actor, Dave Bautista has tied the knot three times. His first marriage was to Glenda from 1990 to 1998. During their union, Bautista fathered 2 daughters with Glenda namely, Keilani (born in 1990) and Athena (born in 1992). After their disunion, Bautista tied nuptials with Angie in October 1998. Angie and Bautista stayed married till the year 2006 and during this time welcomed a son named, Oliver. Later in the year 2015, the actor married Sarah Jade, who is a professional pole dancer. However, the pair went their separate ways in the year 2019.

Conclusion

Dave Bautista had an amazing journey with the WWE. He entertained the audience as a wrestler for more than a decade. After retiring from wrestling, Dave Bautista continued to amuse the audience through his acting roles. Over the years, he has appeared in numerous hit movies. And in the following year, he will feature in 3 big movies. He will appear as Leonard in “Knock at the Cabin”, Drax the Destroyer in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, and Glossu Rabban in “Dune: Part Two”.

Frequently Asked Questions About Dave Bautista

1. What is Dave Bautista worth? A. According to reports, Dave Bautista net worth is estimated at $16 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Dave Bautista? A. The American wrestler turned actor, Dave Bautista is currently 53 years old. 3. What are Dave Bautista’s upcoming films? A. The American actor, Dave Bautista is going to be featured in the upcoming movies namely Knock at the Cabin, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Dune: Part Two. 4. How tall is the WWE star, Dave Bautista? A. The “Animal” Batista a.k.a. Dave Bautista is reported to stand 6 feet and 4 inches tall.