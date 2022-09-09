Darcey Silva Net Worth: Age, Height, Career, Assets, Earnings, Awards

Most of you might not be familiar with the name “Darcey Silva” unless you have watched the reality television series, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. If you haven’t heard about Darcey Silva and what she does, then allow me to give you a quick introduction about her. Darcey Silva is a known television personality and actress. Aside from this, she is also an established entrepreneur and fashion designer. Darcey has a twin sibling named, Stacey Silva and both together are known as “The Silva Sisters”. Stacey and Darcey worked together to establish their business ventures as well as their television career. Currently, Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva are the main cast of a reality television show (which is also a spinoff of 90 Day Fiancé) called “Darcey & Stacey”.

Keep on reading to find out more about Darcey Silva such as Darcey Silva net worth, how old is Darcey Silva, Darcey Silva career and controversy, and how much does Darcey Silva make?

What Is Darcey Silva Worth?

According to our reports, the 90 Day Fiancé star, Darcey Silva net worth is appraised to be at least $2 million as of this writing. She managed to build her bank balance from her acting career in television and movies. On top of this, she has earned immense cash from her fashion and business ventures. Back in the year 2020, Darcey Silva received a People’s Choice Award for her work in the reality show, Darcey & Stacey.

Aside from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Darcey Silva has also gone on to feature in its spinoff shows such as 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, 90 Day Fiancé” B90 Strikes Back!, 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined. Before 90 Days Fiancé, Darcey Silva worked in the television movie titled “Who RU Wearing” (released in 2017). She was also featured as “Chanel” in White T, where she served as an executive producer. See below to know how much does Darcey Silva make?

Name Darcey Silva Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Age 47 years Height 5ft 1in Weight 63 kg Birth September 23, 1974, Middletown, USA Partner Georgi Rusev (ex bf) Profession TV Personality, Actress, Clothing Designer, Entrepreneur Career 2010-Present

How Much Does Darcey Silva Make?

According to our analysis, the reality television star, Darcey Silva is said to make between $500k to $800k every year. She derives most of her income from her television works and business ventures. In addition to this, Darcey Silva also uses her large social media following to her advantage by endorsing products and brands on them.

Not only this, but she also worked as a producer in movies and is the owner of a production company called “Eleventh Entertainment”. It is estimated that Darcey Silva manages to bring in a little over $75k every month in her pockets. Darcey Silva’s weekly earnings are reported to be at least $15k. Check out how Darcey Silva’s earnings.

Darcey Silva Earnings

Darcey Silva rose to fame after she started appearing in “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” in the year 2017. The show aired its first episode in January 2014 and has successfully completed 9 seasons. The show revolves around couples who met on the internet and want to settle in the United States. The foreigners who have applied for a visa are granted a period of 90 days to tie the knot with their partner, and thus the name, 90 Day Fiancé.

According to our records, Darcey Silva was paid a sum of $15k for every season she appeared in. In addition to this, Darcey Silva went home with a $2.5k check for every appearance she made on the show’s reunions. Given that Darcey Silva was one of the shining stars of the show, Darcey Silva might have walked away with an ample sum in her pockets. Look out for Darcey Silva’s business ventures below.

Darcey Silva Business Ventures

As you have read earlier, Darcey Silva is a clothing designer and so is her sister, Stacey. Both the Silva sisters established a clothing line called “House of Eleven” in the year 2010. Initially, the company was concerned with selling clothes and other clothing accessories. However, by the end of 2021, the company expanded its business operations from selling clothes to home appliances, cosmetics, shoes, and much more.

Not only this, but the sisters also incorporated an online website in the store name, so that the people living outside the state or country can also enjoy the House of Eleven’s products. Though the figures of the Silva sister’s profits are yet to be made public, it is safe to assume that the House of Eleven generates decent profits yearly.

Apart from this, the Silva sisters also established a production company called “Eleventh Entertainment”. Their production company backed the movie, White. T, which featured the Americana actors, Jerod and Jamal Mixon in the lead. Also, the Silva sisters served as the executive producers along with their dad, Mike Silva. Not only this, but the sister also lend their voice to the movie’s background music as well.

Darcey Silva Cameo Earnings

The income sources of Darcey Silva are not only just limited to television and fashion business, she also earns huge money from her social media handles as well. You might have already heard of the online video platform called “Cameo”. In case you haven’t then let me tell you that on this online video-sharing platform one can request the celebrity of their choice to make a personalized video for them or for their loved ones. However, if you are getting an opportunity to connect with the celebrity of your choice, then it’s obvious that it won’t be free.

So, to connect with any celebrity the user will have to pay a certain sum to the celebrity. Let me tell you that the charges may differ depending on the celebrity, his/her popularity, and status. As for Darcey Silva, she charges a sum of $478 to converse with anyone via text messaging. If the user wants her to create a personalized video, Darcey Silva charges a fee of $5,979 each. Presently, Darcey Silva’s Cameo account is followed by over two thousand users from across the globe.

Darcey Silva Instagram and YouTube Earnings

Unlike Cameo, Darcey Silva’s Instagram is followed by 1.3 million people from across the world. As you might already know, influencers make profits from Instagram through paid promotions or by uploading sponsored posts. This is the case with Darcey Silva as well. She is paid plenty of money to endorse products or brands on her Instagram account. According to our analysis, Darcey Silva can get a sum of $500 just for endorsing through an Instagram story. As for Instagram photos, she can get up to $1k to $1.5k for each paid photo that she uploads to her account. Similarly, for video posts, companies pay Darcey Silva up to $2k to $3k for promoting their brand or products through videos.

The television personality, Darcey Silva also has a YouTube channel. When compared to her other social media accounts, Darcey Silva’s income from YouTube is comparatively low. However, I still have to cover this, as earnings from YouTube are counted as income sources. Silva joined YouTube in the year 2010 and has around 1.92k followers. According to our analysis, the channel generates revenue up to $13 every year. On average, the channel manages to garner 275 views per month. Darcey Silva’s monthly earnings from her YouTube channel are reported as between $0.07 to $1.

Darcey Silva Controversy

In terms of controversies both the Silva sisters have made headlines. Since this article is about Darcey Silva, we will focus just on her. According to reports, Darcey Silva has undergone plastic surgery on many occasions to give herself the look of a barbie doll. Most of her fans get annoyed whenever she shares photos aftermath of her surgery. It seems like the most off-putting thing about Darcey Silva’s plastic surgery is her lips which seem swollen like it has been stung by a bee. Darcey Silva has undergone even eye operations that make them appear like fox’s eyes. Some of her followers have also gone as far as to ask Darcey Silva whether she is trying to scare the kids at Halloween with her looks.

Darcey Silva Early Life

The Silva sisters were born on the 23rd of September 1974 in Middletown, Connecticut, United States. The parents of the twin sisters are Nancy Silva and Mike Silva. Apart from them, Mike and Nancy were also the parents of a son. Unfortunately, he passed away in the year 1998 due to cancer. To complete her academic studies, Darcey Silva enrolled at Houston University and later on at Marshall University. In addition to this, Darcey Silva acquired acting skills from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. She joined the Lee Strasberg Theatre in the year 1998 and studied there till 2001.

Darcey Silva Personal Life

The American television personality and entrepreneur, Darcey Silva was previously married to a man named, Frank Bollock. Both Frank and Darcey share two daughters namely, Aspen Bollock and Aniko Bollock. Unfortunately, Darcey Silva and Frank Bollock’s union lasted for only 8 years. After ending her marriage to Frank, Darcey Silva started a romantic relationship with Jesse Meester. Both Jesse and Silva entertained fans by appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days for two seasons. However, Jesse and Silva went their separate ways in 2018, and later on, Silva was spotted with Tom Brooks.

Tom and Silva dated briefly and later went their separate ways as both didn’t come to terms with how they wanted to be in the future together. Darcey Silva then started dating Georgi Rusev, who hails from Bulgaria. By profession, Rusev is a masseur and a fitness model. Silva and Rusev exchanged engagement rings in June 2020. However, the pair didn’t reveal the news to the public until October 2020. According to reports, Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev ended their engagement in February 2022.

Conclusion

Though many don’t know who Darcey Silva is, there is no denying that she has made immense cash from her work in television. Thanks to her work in 90 Days Fiancé, Darcey Silva, and her sister, Stacey are the main cast of the reality series, Darcey & Stacey. Now that you have read this far, check out other articles on Hollywood celebrities and professional players as well on our website.

