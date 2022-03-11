If you have watched movies like Desperado or the Spy Kids sequels, then you probably know Danny Trejo. He is an American television and Hollywood actor – often a face known for archetypical roles like villains, gangsters, mafia, or other ultra-masculine characters. Danny’s virile looks and incredible acting skills make him fit for any action-based role he takes up, not to mention, gives it a realistic feel. With his extraordinary talent, this Hollywood actor has earned solid fame in the industry. In addition to that, he has a huge fanbase who wants to know how much is Danny Trejo worth. Well, the ‘Machete’ actor, Danny Trejo Net Worth is estimated to be between $8 and $16 million as of 2022.

Other than being a good actor, Trejo is also an excellent voice artist who has lent his voice to several video games. He also has a successful restaurant business which also plays a critical role in adding up to his wealth as per many Danny Trejo net worth 2021 to current reports. Not everyone knows, but the actor also has great boxing skills that he had picked up when he was serving his time in San Quentin. In fact, he had become a boxing champion there. This got him into some minor roles during the initial stage of his career.

That said, there is a lot to talk about Danny Trejo Net worth – how did he earn the fortune, his professional life, and more. This piece will take you through the various facts about this actor so read on to know more.

Danny Trejo Net Worth and Salary

Trejo has done numerous roles in both the television and film industries. One of the best projects in his career, “Runaway Train” probably got him the highest amount of salary for the role he played. This was also his very first one, and he was able to get a huge fan following with his exceptional performance. Some of the other movies that brought Danny Trejo net worth to what he is at today are “The Short History Of The Long Road”, “Heat”, “Grindhouse”, “Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy”, “Desperado” among the others.

While most of his earnings have been from his acting career, the actor has also supported several video games with his voice in the background. This has got him a decent chunk of money to add to how much is Danny Trejo worth today. He has also been associated with brand endorsements that had paid him well. According to a few reports the actor was said to have signed a profitable deal with “Cover Girl Cosmetics”, although we do not have an estimated value of how much did he earn.

In addition to what the actor has collected from the entertainment industry, his investments in other business ventures also bring him a decent amount of fortune to add to his wealth. He owns a chain of restaurants that include Trejo’s Tacos, Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts, Trejo’s Cantina, Fat Trejo Burger, and more. According to Danny Trejo net worth 2021 reports, the actor owns close to eight restaurants. Aside from the restaurant business, he is also said to own a baseball team, a perfume, and a fashion line. all of his businesses together contribute to a major portion of how much is Danny Trejo worth in the present day.

Biography and Early Life

Given Name: Dan Trejo Celebrated Name: Danny Trejo Date of Birth: May 16, 1944 Age: 78 years as of 2022 Place of Birth: Echo Park, Los Angeles, California Height: 5 ft 7 inches or 170 cm Parents: Dionisio "Dan" Trejo (Father)

Alice Rivera (Mother) Spouse: Debbie Shreve (m. 1997 - 2009) Children: Danny Boy Trejo, Jose Trejo, Gilbert Trejo, Esmeralda, and Danielle Trejo Profession: Actor, Voice artist, Businessman Net Worth: $8 to $16 million

Danny Trejo celebrates his birthday on May 16 every year. Born in Echo Park, Los Angeles, in the year 1944, he will be 78 years as of 2022. He is the son of Dionisio “Dan” Trejo (father) and Alice Rivera (mother) who are of Mexican origin. At the age of thirteen, Danny moved to Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles with his family.

The actor got addicted to drugs at a very young age of 16 and got arrested on several occasions. For most of the 1960s, he had been touring in and out of prisons in California. While his incarceration in San Quentin, the actor picked up boxing and gained expertise in it. He even became a boxing champion in the lightweight and welterweight divisions organized in prison. This also helped him get an entry into the entertainment world. One of the directors was pretty impressed by his boxing moves when he was showing them to someone on the set. He offered a small role to Trejo and his journey began from there.

During this time he also worked hard to overcome his addiction. Trejo became a part of a 12-step rehabilitation program that got him success overcoming drug addiction. He had mentioned in an interview that after this he was abstinent from alcohol, drugs, and other addiction for more than 42 years.

There isn’t much information about the actor’s educational background as in his high schooling, etc. The only thing that we know is that after he was released from prison, Trejo started attending Pitzer College in Claremore, California. However, he did not continue after the first semester.

Career

Danny Trejo, after getting sober, began working in different rehabilitation programs where he met a person who turned out to be the director of the 1985 movie, “Runaway Train”. Trejo had to play the part of an extra convict in a scene, probably because of his masculine look.

During this time, the movie’s screenwriter and a well-known author, Edward Bunker, recognized Trejo from his prison days as he was also serving in San Quentin. He was aware of the actor’s boxing skills and wanted Trejo to train Eric Roberts for a boxing scene in the movie. Trejo was making $320 per day for training “Runaway Train’s” actor. Film director Andrei Konchalovsky was highly impressed by his work and this is when he got a minor acting role as a boxer in this movie.

Trejo stood out in the crowd for his distinctive looks with his brawny facial appearance, well-built body with tattoos on it, and long hair. The helped him in landing negative roles throughout most of his career. That said, some movies like “Spy Kids”, or “Monks” saw the supporting side of him too. Nonetheless, the actor enjoyed a bounteous acting career that not just helped him build a solid resume but also elevated Danny Trejo net worth.

More movie roles

After his appearance in “Runway Train”, Trejo continued getting more roles in different movies. While he appeared mostly as a side actor, there were times that the actor worked on 4 or 5 movie projects a year across various genres. During the 1980s, he was seen in movies that include “Death Wish 4”, “Lock-Up”, “Bulletproof”, “Against the Wall” to name a few.

The actor by this time got more recognition in the industry and through the ’90s he appeared in some major movies and television series. He acted in films like “Desperado”, “Marked for Death”, “From Dusk till Dawn”, “Heat”, “Doppelgänger”, “Six Days, Seven Nights”, “Anaconda” and “The Replacement Killers” among many others. He worked in these movies alongside other well-known actors which gave him more exposure.

Trejo continued to take up many other roles in several other films throughout the entire 2000s. The most popular ones that he was seen in were “Spy Kids”, “Valley Angels”, “Grind House”, “Machete”, “Modus Operandi” and many more. The actor is remembered today mainly for “Machete”, where he got the title role. The film was also co-produced by Trejo’s second cousin Robert Anthony Rodriguez.

In 2007, Danny Trejo was honored as the Best Actor for ‘Valley Angels’. He was also enlisted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame in 2012.

Television roles

In addition to his projects on the big screen, Danny Trejo has contributed enormously to the television scene as well. You might have probably seen him in various TV series and shows like “NYPD Blue”(1996 -1998), “Desperate Housewives” (2005), “Modern Family” (2010), “Sons of Anarchy” (2011-2012), “Bones” (2011) and several others through 2011 to 2019. The latest television series of the actor was “Blue Bloods” and “Dynasty” that war aired in 2020. The small screen has been one of Trejo’s biggest platforms in his acting career where he has made a presence in close to seventy different shows and sitcoms.

Undoubtedly the actor has piled up a significant amount of fortune from here that adds to how much is Danny Trejo worth today.

Other roles and ventures

Not everyone is aware, but this versatile actor has also made several cameo appearances in various music videos. In fact, Trejo has built a long list to boast in this department as well. Some of the most popular ones are “Got It Twisted”, Enrique’s “Loco”, “Angel in Blue Jeans”, “La Familia” and more.

We also spoke about his voice acting projects in the gaming industry and businesses in the food industry earlier. Aside from that, Trejo was involved in giving ideas and contributed in other ways in various books like “Prison Ramen’s: Recipes and Stories from Behind Bars”. In fact, his prominent appearance and physical features have got him features in various kids and comic books like DMZ. One of the characters also bears his name in the book.

Awards and Recognitions:

With his extensive career and years of acting, Trejo has an immense contribution to the entertainment industry. He has been recognized on several occasions and the actor also has many awards and titles added to his name. In 2016, the Machetes’ actor bagged the “United International Film Festival Award” in the Best Picture category. He was also the recipient of the “New York International Independent Film and Video Festival Best Actor Award”.

other than this, Trejo was nominated for various awards like “FANtastic Horror Film Festival” in 2017, “ALMA Awards and Alliance of Women Film Journalists” and “Action on Film International Film Festival” in 2017.

Personal Life

Trejo first got married to Laura in 1962, but their relationship ended in 1965. He then married Debbie and Joanne and both the marriages lasted for a very short span of time. After three unsuccessful marriages, Trejo finally then tied the knot with Debbie Shreve in 1997, which lasted much longer than the first three. However, they parted ways in 2009 after being together for 12 years. Danny and Debbie have two children together. The actor is also said to have three more kids from his past marriages, but we are unsure of specific details.

In the entertainment industry, Trejo is the second cousin of the well-known filmmaker, Robert Rodriguez, and Patricia Vonne, the American singer. Trejo and Robert didn’t know about this until they met on the sets of Rodriguez’s movie “Desperado”.

Wrapping Up

Danny Trejo is a great actor with a smart business aptitude. He has gained a massive fan following through his years of incredible contributions to the acting world and has raked in a lot of fortune. In addition to that, the actor has also invested in smart businesses in the food industry that offers a constant flow of income contributing to his cumulative wealth. Danny Trejo net worth is estimated to be between $8 to $16 million. The actor will continue to inspire many because despite being in the prison, he didn’t give up on his dreams. He worked hard to become a better person and build an astonishingly successful career.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Danny Trejo’s net worth? As of 2022, Danny Trejo net worth is said to be between $8 million and $16 million. Danny has collected this fortune from several ventures like acting, voice acting, investment in food chains and other businesses, etc. How many children does Danny Trejo have? Trejo has 5 children altogether. He has two of them from his ex-wife Debbie. Three others are from his past relationships. The names of his children are Danny Boy Trejo, Gilbert, Danielle, Esmeralda, and Jose Trejo. While Danny Boy Trejo is his eldest child, Gilbert who is born in 1988 is an actor like his father and has served as a director too. How old is Danny Trejo now? Danny Trejo was born in the year 1944, which means that as of 2022, he will be 78 years old. Is Danny Trejo married now? No, Danny’s marriage with his ex-wife ended in 2009 after almost 12 years of being together. He didn’t get married after that and there isn’t any other information about his relationships after that.