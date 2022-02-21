“It’s just a prank, we were filming you”, This is how the YouTuber, Danny Duncan, got famous. Danny commenced his YouTube channel in the year 2014, and there was no looking back for him. He initially posted short comedy videos and later started posting how to fix ankle injuries. He also demonstrates how to ride a skateboard, and then later also started making prank videos on his YouTube channel. Now let us dive into the YouTuber’s details like Danny Duncan net worth and how old is Danny Duncan?. Also, where is Danny Duncan from, and how much is Danny Duncan worth? If youtube celebrities are what you are after, we have a lot more articles on other youtube stars, some better than others of course. Take a look at the Wonderful Trisha Patyas’s Net Worth to learn more.

How Much is Danny Duncan Worth?

As of the year 2022, Danny Duncan net worth is around $4 to $5 million. Apart from earning money from his YouTube channel, he also makes his money from endorsing products, tours, paid sponsorships and promotions, and sales from his merchandise products. He also has millions of followers on his YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook page. Below is the breakdown of his earnings

Name Daniel Duncan (a.k.a. Danny Duncan) Net Worth $4 to $5 million Born 27 July 1992, Englewood, Florida Nationality American Height 5 Feet and 10 Inches (Approximately) Weight 57 Kilograms (Approximately) Occupation YouTuber, Vlogger, Prankster, Internet personality Channel Name Danny Duncan Subscribers More than 6.3 million YouTube subscribers Career 2014-Present

How Did Danny Duncan Earn His Money?

Danny Duncan made most of his cash from the YouTube platform. Apart from this, he also earns his money by promoting products on his Instagram and YouTube channels. Back in 2018, the YouTuber opened his own merchandise known as “Virginity Rocks”, and made a good deal of money from the product sales.

YouTube Channel

Danny had no interest in taking up a job after his studies. So, instead, Danny started his YouTube channel “Danny Duncan” in the year 2014. The channel soon took off and made him one of the most popular video creators on YouTube. As of now, Danny has a massive following of more than 6.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, and overall views crossing 1.3 billion. It is estimated that his channel gets an average of 40k subscribers each month, and Danny earns around $4.5k to $72k every month. He posts a variety of content on his channel like comedy, self-help, tutorials, pranks, and many more. It is estimated that Danny Duncan earns up to $860k every year. If we look at the figures, he earns almost $1 million from his YouTube channel alone.

Other Social Media Platforms

Apart from YouTube, he also makes a substantial amount of bucks from his Instagram page too. Danny Duncan has more than 3.1 million followers on his Instagram page. It is assumed that he makes an average of 8k per image post, while on the other hand, 4k from his Instagram stories. Coming on to his video posts, it is estimated that, he makes an average of 16k. Not only this, but he also makes a great deal of money from monetization, advertisement, and also from brand endorsements. He also has almost 600k followers on his Facebook page and has more than 184k followers on Twitter. Danny posts mostly his compilation of videos on Twitter and his Facebook page. Other wonderful celebrities that have a great social media presence are someone like Lil Baby, so take a look at Lil Baby’s Net Worth and how he compares to Danny Duncan.

Danny Duncan’s Cars Collection

Not only does Danny Duncan have got looks, but he also makes sure to go out in style. The prankster is the keeper of some of the most amazing cars. Danny has a wide range of cars in his possession, some of his notable cars are, BMW, Alfa Romeo, Acura, and Tesla. The YouTuber has revealed that he bought his dream car, a BMW i8, for a whopping amount of $150k. Danny changed the look of his ride, Tesla, by attaching a pair of huge horns at the front. You shouldn’t be surprised to know that the Tesla car comes around at $120k.

In addition to this, the YouTuber did not forget to surprise his loved ones. As per reports, he has gifted an Audi car to his manager that comes around $37k, a Tesla worth around $100k, and a beautiful Toyota for his sis that is worth between $35k to $45k.

Virginity Rocks Merchandise And Clothing Line

In the year 2018, Danny Duncan announced his merchandise known as “Virginity Rocks”. You can find many accessories on his website. Danny Duncan’s merch sells skateboards, hats, shoes, T-shirts, hoodies, boxers, mobile cases, socks, and many other products. The cost for each product can start from as low as $10 and can go more than $500, depending on what item you buy. Danny once posted on his Instagram handle that the sales from his “Virginity Rocks” merchandise have crossed the mark of $1 million in a month. Also, Danny collaborated with Killer merch, and started a clothing line.

Danny Duncan House

Back in the year 2019, Danny Duncan bought a house by paying a colossal amount of $3.5 million. The mansion covers a large area of more than 4000 square feet and 4 grand bedrooms and 6 huge bathrooms. It has a huge living room, and the stairs are made of wood, which gives the house a classy look. Also, it has a front view garden and a huge kitchen, and the house is located in Los Angeles, California. He has also surprised his mom, by buying her an expensive house, and also gifted a car to his sister.

Music And Tour

In July 2017, Danny embarked on a tour and covered cities like New York, Nashville, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Dallas, and the tour came to an end in August 2018. He is also interested in making music and songs. Danny Duncan also fulfilled his desire and released his song titled “I’m Upset” and “Karen Bullied Me!”. The songs were released in 2018 and 2021 respectively. The latter song has over 6 million views on Danny Duncan’s YouTube channel. The song “I’m Upset” is available on YouTube, Apple Music, and Deezer.

Danny Duncan’s Controversies

Apart from being a famous internet personality, Danny’s image is also stained with the dirt of some allegations. The YouTuber is said to have an arrogant attitude and has abused a fellow creator, Aaron Hall. Aaron Hall has accused Danny of threatening him with a knife, while they joined hands to work together. It is reported that Danny has assaulted Aaron in various situations, and also forced him to cut his ties with other influencers. These allegations do not end here, according to Aaron, Danny galloped a 20% share of his (Aaron’s) profits, and has also insisted Hall, sign a contract deal for 10 years.

On another occasion, Danny made another YouTube creator, “FouseyTube” furious by claiming that the creator’s prank videos are scripted. Duncan released a video titled “Real Proof FouseyTube is Fake! Actor Speaks Out!”. He also disappointed many people, after he gifted a P*nis shaped mailbox to his mom. Though it was just a joke, his fans were upset with him. Now, the video creator mostly stays out of trouble and is focused on entertaining people.

Early Life

Danny Duncan had to experience the pain of seeing his parents part ways, when he was just a kid. He was born on the 27th of July in 1992 in Englewood, Florida to Susan and Duncan. There is not much information about his father, but we do know that the YouTuber got his surname from his father. The prankster attended the Lemon Bay High School and later completed his graduation in the year 2010. After completing his graduation, Danny took up a job at Walgreens to help out his family. During his school days, Danny was good at skateboarding and was famous among his friends. He soon built his name and reputation among the group of professional skateboarders. Soon after landing a job at the local Walgreens, Danny soon resented his decision and left the job.

Career

Later in the year 2014, he joined the YouTube community. Initially, Danny posted videos on skateboarding tips and tricks, and also tutorials to fix ankle injuries. Afterward, he moved on to upload prank videos and also comedy content. Soon he started attracting many followers and to today’s date, he earns an average of 40,000 subscribers each month. He reached the first milestone of more than 1 million views with his video “Falling With 30,000 Pennies” which has over 30 Million views as of today. Then in 2016, he collaborated with “Killer Merch” to launch his merchandise, and in 2018, he founded his brand known as “Virginity Rocks”. His merch soon kicked off and his brand went on to reach the milestone of over $1 million sales in a month.

During this period he also went on a tour in 2017, and covered cities like Nashville, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Dallas. In the year 2019, the YouTuber, bought his own house with his money for a hefty amount of $3.5 million. Danny Duncan mostly leads a simple life and does not blow his money on expensive stuff (except for his videos). He currently has almost 10 million followers from all of his social media platforms combined. There are so many people with a brand that has a wonderful brand online that you should consider Checking out. For example, our Posts on Queen Latifa’s Net Worth and G Herbo’s Earning’s can give you a clearer idea.

Conclusion

Danny found success by creating content, that is not harmful and also funny. Danny’s humor and sarcasm in his videos grabbed the attention of the audience and soon became one of the famous internet personalities. He achieved success only by doing what he loves and being consistent during his struggles. Today. Danny earns millions just by his YouTube channel and has a huge fan base. He has more than 6.3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel alone, and it is estimated to grow exponentially in the coming days.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How old is Danny Duncan? A. Danny Duncan is currently 29 years old. 2. What was Danny Duncan Tour 2021? A. Danny Duncan 2021 was a trip, where Danny Duncan visited many cities and towns to either promote his music or merchandise. 3. Where is Danny Duncan from? A. Danny Duncan is from Englewood, Florida. 4. Danny Duncan net worth A. Danny Duncan is around $4 to $5 million as of 2022.