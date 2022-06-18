Danielle Leigh Curiel or better known by her stage name “DaniLeigh”, is a renowned American singer. Before getting her fame as a singer, DaniLeigh used to be a background dancer. DaniLeigh grabbed the spotlight after being featured in the hit song “Breakfast Can Wait” by Prince in 2013. After getting famous among the audience, Danielle began her career as a professional singer. Within no time, she struck a deal with the famous record company called “Def Jam Records”, which has artists like Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Jeremih, etc.

Continue reading this post, to know more things about DaniLeigh like What is DaniLeigh net worth? How old is DaniLeigh? DaniLeigh’s career, and How much does DaniLeigh make?

Name DaniLeigh Real Name Danielle Leigh Curiel Net Worth $5 million Birth 20th December 1994, Miami, USA Nationality American Age 27 years Height 5ft 5in Weight 58 kg Profession Dancer, Singer, Rapper Career 2013-Present

What Is DaniLeigh Worth?

As of today’s writing, DaniLeigh net worth is computed to be at least $5 million. The interesting thing about DaniLeigh is that she commenced her music career in 2015, and she managed to release some of the best songs in a short span. As of now, DaniLeigh has released 5 studio albums so far. Her first album Summer with Friends was released back in 2017. Then in the following year, she released her second album titled The Plan. In 2019, DaniLeigh released her third album called My Present. Later in the year 2020, she released not one but two albums titled Movie and In My Feelings.

Furthermore, she has also released a single song titled D.O.S.E., which was released way back in 2015, followed by In My Feelings, released in 2017. DaniLeigh’s next single Lil Bebe was released in 2018, which also featured Lil Baby as a guest. DaniLeigh released another single which featured another famous artist Chris Brown. This single too was released in 2018. DaniLeigh released Levi High and Dominican Mami, which were both released in 2020. The former featured DaBaby, while the latter featured Fivio Foreign. DaniLeigh’s other singles also include Blue Chips, Life, No Limits, and Cravin. Have a look at how much does DaniLeigh make?

How Much Does DaniLeigh Make?

As per our sources, the American singer DaniLeigh manages to earn up to $350k every year from her singing career. She also makes money through record sales and embarking on musical tours. Also, collaborating with other famous artists brings some decent cash into her pockets as well. Apart from this, DaniLeigh manages to draw some big figures through her works as a dancer and also by running her YouTube channel. Sources reveal that DaniLeigh receives a stipend of $30k a month from her singing and dancing works.

DaniLeigh Earnings

Since the commencement of DaniLeigh’s career, her wealth has grown exponentially throughout the years. After making her debut in 2015, DaniLeigh achieved a net worth of $1 million in just 2 years (remember, net worth is the amount remaining after deducting expenses, taxes, and so on). Then in the following year, her net worth was reported to be around $2 million. Later in 2019, it was revealed that DaniLeigh net worth is $3 million and later in 2020 it was $4 million. According to reports, DaniLeigh’s net worth last year was $5 million.

How Much Does Danileigh Charge for a Show?

You might be curious to know how much DaniLeigh makes by performing a show or concert? Well, the answer is if you are looking to hire DaniLeigh for a private event or concert, you should know that her fee is around $50k per show. However, the actual prices may differ depending on the venue and occasion. Let me tell you, the earnings of DaniLeigh from her YouTube channel and Instagram account.

DaniLeigh Earnings From YouTube and Instagram

As you know, DaniLeigh’s professional career began in 2015, but her YouTube journey started way back in December 2011. As of today, DaniLeigh’s YouTube channel “iamDaniLeigh” has more than 1.57 million subscribers. According to our estimation, DaniLeigh’s YouTube channel generates revenue up to $348k a year, and you will be surprised to know that her channel gets at least 10k new followers each month. iamDaniLeigh has crossed the 677 million mark in terms of overall views, and DaniLeigh takings are expected between $1.8k to $29k a month.

The above is just a piece of general information on DaniLeigh’s YouTube earnings, but you might be forgetting that she can use some other ways to make more money. For instance, she can make tons of dollars through paid sponsorships or promotions. Also, she can earn decent money through live streams, shout-outs, and Patreon donations as well. Now, let’s move on to DaniLeigh’s Instagram earnings.

DaniLeigh’s Instagram username is as same as her YouTube channel i.e, “iamDaniLeigh”. Currently, DaniLeigh enjoys a fan following of over 4.3 million and unlike her YouTube channel, she gets more than 2k new followers a day. As you already know that Instagram influencers don’t make money through Instagram followers, but through paid endorsements or promotions. As for DaniLeigh, she can make more than $2k just by posting a sponsored Instagram story. You should know that for uploading a promotional or sponsored image, DaniLeigh can charge between $3k to $4k. If that’s not enough to make you surprised, then you should also know that she can earn more than $7k just by uploading a sponsored video on her Instagram profile.

Early Life

DaniLeigh was born Danielle Leigh Curiel on the 20th of December 1994 in Miami, Florida, USA. Her parents Vladimir Curiel and Vicky Curiel, hail from the Republic of Dominica, Caribbean. DaniLeigh showed interest in singing when she was just a child. Curiel revealed that she was greatly inspired by the likes of Missy Elliott, Drake, and Rihanna. Later on, while being just 12 years, she started to learn to dance. After attaining the age of 14 years, DaniLeigh began to sing as well.

Soon she began performing covers of hit songs like So Beautiful and posted the video recordings of her cover songs on her YouTube channel. Unfortunately, DaniLeigh couldn’t find much success, and as a result, she relocated to Los Angeles to pursue her goals. After struggling for some time, DaniLeigh got an opportunity to work as a background dancer for singers like Pharrell Williams, Nelly Furtado, etc.

DaniLeigh Career

As DaniLeigh’s popularity grew, she started getting attention from music artists, and thus she was offered to be featured in “Breakfast Can Wait” by Prince. At that time, DaniLeigh was just 18 years old. After the release of “Breakfast Can Wait”, DaniLeigh rose to fame and got the boost that she needed to commence her singing career. Her singing career received guidance from Prince himself until he left the world in 2016 due to an overdose.

In 2015, DaniLeigh released her first song titled “D.O.S.E.”, which was followed by Play in 2017. Also in 2017, DaniLeigh joined Def Jam Records and released her first album and EP titled Summer with Friends. She also released a single titled “In My Feelings”, which also featured Kap G. Then in 2018, DaniLeigh released her second album titled “The Plan” and also singles titled Lil Bebe, Blue Chips, Life, and Easy. Then in 2019, DaniLeigh released singles titled No Limits and Cravin (which also featured G-Eazy).

Also in the same year, the American singer released her third studio album titled My Present. Later in 2020, DaniLeigh released two albums as well as two singles. She released her albums Movie and In My Feelings in November and December respectively. As for her singles Levi High and Dominican Mami, they were released in March and May respectively.

Last year, DaniLeigh received serious backlash for uploading a portion of the song “Yellow Bone”. The public criticized DaniLeigh stating that the lyrics of the song are encouraging racism. Later on, the singer made a public apology for her actions.

Personal Life

The only known romantic relationship of DaniLeigh is her ties with the American artist Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, who is famous for his stage name “DaBaby”. According to several reports, DaniLeigh and DaBaby began seeing each other in 2020. The pair’s relationship came to an end in February 2021, when DaniLeigh received backlash for posting the song “Yellow Bone” on her social media handle. During their brief relationship, the former lovers became parents to a daughter named Velour, who is reportedly born in August 2021. Though the singers have parted ways, they still continue to raise their daughter Velour together.

Final Thoughts on DaniLeigh

DaniLeigh is a fine artist who has the potential to become one of the top singers in America. Though her career span is not long, she has managed to release 5 studio albums and plenty of singles so far. Not only this, but she has also managed to sign a contract with the reputed recording company, Def Jam Records. She has collaborated with famous artists like DaBaby, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, Chris Brown, etc., and has produced some pretty good songs. Though she received some heavy backlash due to her “Yellow Bone” song posting, let’s hope that this incident doesn’t mark the end of DaniLeigh’s rising singing career.

Frequently Asked Questions About DaniLeigh

1. What is DaniLeigh worth? A. As of this writing, DaniLeigh net worth is gauged to be $5 million. 2. How old is DaniLeigh? A. The American singer DaniLeigh is 27 years old. 3. What is DaniLeigh’s real name? A. DaniLeigh was born to a Dominican couple, who gave her the name Danielle Leigh Curiel. 4. Does DaniLeigh have any children? A. DaniLeigh is the mother of a daughter named Velour, who was born in the month of August last year. Velour’s father is the famous American singer DaBaby.