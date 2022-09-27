We all love to watch the American talk show “Dr. Phil”, which is presented by Phil McGraw. If you don’t watch this show, then allow me to explain its premise. On “Dr. Phil” McGraw offers his expertise on numerous topics such as fat loss, financial literacy, depression, family dispute, marriage consulting, troubled adolescents, and much more. Back in the year 2016, the world got the infamous teenager, Danielle Bregoli who was featured in the show’s segment “I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For a Crime”. Danielle appeared on the show with her mother, Barbara who was fed up with her daughter’s illicit and nonsensical activities.

If you have watched the show, then you might already know that the show is filmed in front of real people and the audience gets entertained by entitled teenagers. Just like most entitled teenagers who appear on Dr. Phil, Danielle Bregoli was not so different. During the show, Danielle Bregoli uttered the words “Cash Me Ousside, How Bout Dah?” after getting irritated by the audience’s giggling. Her phrase went on to become one of the biggest viral phrases and memes of that year.

Danielle Bregoli took this opportunity to start her rapping career in 2017. Around this time, Danielle Bregoli adopted the stage name “Bhad Bhabie”. Bhad released her first song titled “These Heaux” in August 2017, which received a great response from the audience. Eventually, Danielle Bregoli ended up signing a multi-million agreement with Atlantic Records. Learn more interesting things about Danielle Bregoli net worth, how old is Danielle Bregoli, and how much does Danielle Bregoli make? and much more in this article.

What is Danielle Bregoli Worth?

The American rapper and internet personality, Danielle Bregoli net worth is disclosed to be a whopping $20 million as of this writing. Thanks to the attention received by the audience, Danielle Bregoli ventured into singing and later on became a social media influencer. She mostly depends on the money she makes from her social media handles. For her rapping work, Danielle Bregoli has been nominated for a Billboard Music Award and iHeartRadio Music Award in the years 2018 and 2019 respectively.

After enjoying success in the music industry, Danielle Bregoli started working as a social media influencer. She now has millions of followers on her Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and OnlyFans accounts. Post the release of her single “These Heaux”, Bhad went on to become the youngest female rapper to enter the Billboard Hot 100 list. She has also appeared as a guest in music videos like Cash Me Outside, Playboy Style, Whatcha Gon Do, and Vibe Check. Look at the following section to know how much does Danielle Bregoli make?

Name Danielle Bregoli Known As Bhad Bhabie Net Worth $20 million Birth 26 March 2003, Boynton Beach, USA Nationality American Age 19 years Height 5ft 2in Weight 50 kg Profession Rapper, Internet Personality Career 2016-Present

How Much Does Danielle Bregoli Make?

You will be stunned that Danielle Bregoli picks up more than $5 million from her rapping and social media career. She is paid handsomely for an album or record sales, ticket sales, live performances, guest appearances, and musical tours. Danielle is paid immensely for brand promotions or endorsements. She also takes home thousands of dollars from her merchandise sales. In addition to this, she also receives ample money from her social media handles such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, OnlyFans, etc. by running advertisements or affiliated marketing or sales. We estimate that Bhad Babie makes more than $500k a month. Her weekly takings are reported to be no less than $150k. Read the next section to know Danielle Bregoli’s earnings from her works.

Danielle Bregoli Earnings

The female rapper, Bhad Bhabhi can make as much as a whopping $100k for collaboration or sponsored posts. Back in the year 2019, Danielle Bregoli made an agreement with a record company for publishing and recording rights. In return, she received a sum of a whopping $1 million and presumably, Danielle Bregoli easily makes $40k for a guest feature. Not only this but she also made over $2 million just by featuring branded products in her music videos. Last year in April, it was revealed that Danielle Bregoli has joined the subscription-based streaming platform called “OnlyFans”.

A few hours after Danielle Bregoli joined OnlyFans, her takings were reported to be a stunning $1 million. As per some records she earned this massive figure in just 6 hours. She reportedly earned more than $750k from subscription charges (which is $25 a month) and received over $260k from personal messages. In addition to this, Danielle Bregoli received an extra $5.5k as tips. A few months later Bhad Bhabhi revealed that the platform has brought so much cash into her pockets that she can purchase a large home costing $4 million.

She also revealed that after purchasing the house, she can live off the rest of the days without even lifting a finger. According to reports, the overall earnings of Danielle Bregoli from OnlyFans in a year i.e, from April 2021 to April 2022 is a whopping $53 million and after deductions, her net takings are an amazing $42 million. If you doubt that these figures are fake, then let me tell you that Danielle Bregoli has shared a screenshot of these figures on her Instagram account.

Danielle Bregoli YouTube and Instagram Earnings

The Amerian internet personality, Danielle Bregoli has more than 7.58 million followers on YouTube (as of this writing). According to our analysis, Danielle Bregoli’s channel “Bhad Bhabie” generates up to $186.8k in revenue every year. The channel has more than 1.33 billion lifetime views and garners around 3.89+ million views a month. It is estimated that Danielle Bregoli receives between $973 to $15.6k every month from her channel (of course the earnings depend on the monthly views the channel gets).

On the other hand, Danielle Bregoli’s Instagram profile is followed by more than 16.4 million people from all over the world. Though as of this writing, Danielle Bregoli has no post on her Instagram account, it is guessed that she can easily earn over $4k just by advocating brands or products through an Instagram story. For paid photos, she can get up to $8k per post and for uploading a sponsored video she can get between $12k to $16k. However, the analytics will change once Bhad Bhabie starts uploading content on her Instagram account. As you might know, more engagement leads to more earnings for an influencer.

Danielle Bregoli Early Life

The social media influencer, Danielle Bregoli is the child of Ira Peskowitz and Barbara Ann Bergoli. Danielle Bregoli’s parents had a romantic relationship for 1 year during which they conceived Bhad Bhabie. Bhad was born on the 26th of March 2003 in Boynton Beach, Florida, United States. Soon after Bhad’s birth, her parents went their separate ways. Later on, in September 2016, Danielle Bregoli and Barbara appeared as a guest on Dr. Phil to discuss Danielle’s entitled attitude. And you know very well what happened after the show.

Danielle Bregoli Tattoos

Bhad Bhabie has inked some interesting body art on her body. She has inked the letter “B” on her ring finger (right). On the same finger (but on another hand) she has the words “Zandalee” and a heart portrait tattooed. She has the number “1933” on her left wrist, “1921” on her right ankle, and the letter “F” on her index finger (right). Danielle Bregoli has also got the designs of three dots (on the right middle finger), body art of Lilies, the name “Josephine” (on the right foot), a rose tattoo with the words “Family First” (right shoulder), another rose design (right ankle), the word “Numb” (right forearm), a butterfly with the word “Loyalty” (right forearm), playboy bunny (left wrist), Cherub body art (left forearm), and 2 butterflies (right forearm).

Danielle Bregoli House and Car Collection

Bhad made an expensive purchase a few months ago i.e, in March 2022. She purchased a massive home in Boca Raton, Florida. As per reports, this home previously belonged to Jason Pierre, who is an NFL player. He reportedly purchased the home for $2.3 million in 2017 and listed it on market for sale. The house reportedly sits on a 9,200 square feet area and has 7 bedrooms and bathrooms. Apart from this, Danielle Bregoli is also the owner of a home, which is valued at $3.67 million.

As per our records, Danielle Bregoli is the owner of a Bentley, Jeep, and BMW. She also bought a Porsche for $90k, but at that time she was a minor. However, Danielle Bregoli can now drive any car she pleases.

Conclusion

Though Danielle Bregoli’s career in the music industry commenced with a stroke of luck, there is no denying that her massive bank balance is the result of her own work. She is currently signed to a record company and is making thousands, even millions of dollars from it. On top of this her social media handles, especially OnlyFans reaped her a fortune. Based on the reporters, Danielle Bregoli can retire and spend the rest of her days in peace (if she pleases to do so). Her income (from OnlyFans) is projected to increase many times in the coming days.

Frequently Asked Questions About Danielle Bregoli

1. Who is the “Cash me ousside, how bout dah?” girl Danielle Bregoli? A. Danielle Bregoli who also goes by the name, Bhad Bhabie is an American rapper turned internet personality. Her career began after she was featured in a segment titled “I Want TO Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For a Crime” on Dr. Phil’s show in 2016. During the show, Danielle uttered the above words that became viral instantly and made Danielle Bregoli an overnight star. 2. What is Danielle Bregoli worth? A. The American rapper/internet personality, Danielle Bregoli net worth is a whopping $20 million as of this writing. 3. How old is Danielle Bregoli? A. Bhad Bhabhi was just a teenager of 13 years when she first appeared on Dr. Phil. Then at the age of 14 years, she started her rapping and social media influencer career. She was born in March 2003 and as of this writing, her age is 19 years. 4. What is the height of Danielle Bregoli a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie? A. As per our sources, the height of Danielle Bregoli a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie is recorded 5 feet and 2 inches.