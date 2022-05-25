Dan Aykroyd Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Biography, Earnings, Cars

So, you want to know What is Dan Aykroyd worth? then you have come to the right place. As in this post, you will find everything that you need to know about Dan Aykroyd, but before we dive into the main topic, let us go through a quick introduction of who Dan Aykroyd is. Dan Aykroyd is a renowned actor and comedian. He is also recognized as a producer and writer too. Apart from this, Dan Aykroyd is a musician as well. Dan rose to fame for appearing in a comedy sketch called “Coneheads” on SNL, which was later made into a movie. I don’t think that anyone could forget his role as “Raymond Stantz” in the Ghostbusters. He took home an Academy Award for playing the character of “Boolie Werthan” in the movie Driving Miss Daisy. Apart from acting, Dan Aykroyd is recognized as an entrepreneur as well.

What Is Dan Aykroyd Worth?

The Raymond Stantz fame, Dan Aykroyd net worth is speculated to be at least $250 million as of 2022. He has amassed the majority of his wealth through his acting career in television and movies. Dan has also earned decent money by producing and writing movies. He also managed to bring a decent amount of money into his pockets as a comedian too. In addition to this, his business ventures i.e, House of Blues and Crystal Head Vodka bring a considerable amount of money into Dan Aykroyd’s bank account. Now let us have a look at how much does Dan Aykroyd make?

Name Dan Aykroyd Net Worth $250 Million Birth 1 July 1952, Ottawa, Canada Nationality Canadian, American Age 69 Years Old Height 6Ft Weight 113 Kg Partner Donna Dixon Profession Actor, Writer, Producer, Comedian, Entrepreneur Career 1971-Present

How Much Does Dan Aykroyd Make?

According to reports, Dan Aykroyd takes home a massive sum of $22 million every year. His income is generated through his career as an actor and producer. He also brings a great deal of money as a writer as well. Apart from this, the revenue generated through his business ventures is huge. It is estimated that Dan Aykroyd receives a whopping sum of $1.86 million every month, while his weekly earnings are reported to be at least $428k. Let us see the details of Dan Aykroyd’s earnings from the Ghostbusters Franchise.

Dan Aykroyd’s Ghostbusters Earnings

Dan Aykroyd would have never thought in his wildest dreams, that he would take home millions of dollars through the “Ghostbusters Franchise”. Many of you might not know this, but Dan Aykroyd is the co-creator of Ghostbusters. According to reports, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ramis, and Ivan Reitman secured a deal with Columbia Pictures. The deal stated that they would receive 30% of the movie’s profits generated from box office collection, home video sales, and network licensing.

The movie had a budget of $30 million, and it was released on the 7th of June 1984. To everyone’s surprise, the movie collected more than $295 million at the box office. If we calculate 30% of the box office revenue, then it makes around $8.85 million. If we split the $8.85 million into equal parts, then each individual received a hefty sum of $2.21 million., which is more than $24.7 million in today’s time.

Ghostbusters II Earnings

However, Murray, Dan Ramis, and Ivan managed to secure a greater deal for the sequel. According to reports, each individual received a stipend of $6 million. In addition to this, they were entitled to receive 35% of the movie’s box office revenue. This time the movie’s budget was $40 million, and it was released on the 16th of June 1989.

Unlike its predecessor, the movie managed to earn around $215.4 million. So if we calculate 35% of the movie’s box office revenue it makes a total of $7.52 million. If we split the amount equally, then each individual gets around $1.88 million, which is more than $4.4 million in today’s time. In total, Dan Aykroyd took home more than $35 million from box office revenue from two installments of Ghostbusters alone. In addition to this, Dan Aykroyd has earned millions of dollars, for serving as the co-creator and screenwriter of the Ghostbusters movies. He additionally, received massive paychecks through merchandise and comic book sales as well.

Dan Aykroyd Investments

Dan Aykroyd is the owner of numerous wine shops across Canada. Back in 2007, Dan Aykroyd invested a sum of $600k to start a vodka company called “Crystal Head Vodka”. The specialty of this company is that they serve vodka in human skull-designed containers. Just 4 years after its incorporation, the company was already generating a revenue of more than $55 million in a year. According to reports, the company now generates profits of more than $100 million every year.

He and Issa Tigrett also inaugurated a music venue company called “The House of Blues”, which assists African-American blues music and folk artists in 1992. By 2004, The House of Blues was declared the second biggest music promoter across the world. In 2006, the company was taken over by an entertainment company called “Live Nation”. Dan is also the owner of a cafe called “Aykroyd’s Ghetto Houe Cafe” in Kingston, Ontario. Later on, in 2016, Dan Aykroyd launched an online casino game along with Eric Bischoff and Jason Hervey.

Dan Aykroyd Real Estate and Watch Collection

Back in 1998, Dan Aykroyd took over a 4,700 square feet property in Los Angeles by paying a sum of $732k. After nearly 3 decades, the actor gave away the house for $2.13 million. Around 2007, Dan Aykroyd became the owner of a 4-bedroom mansion in Pacific Palisades. According to reports, Dan paid a massive sum of $14.5 million for the house, and later in 2014, Dan listed the place for rent for $45k a month. In 2008, Dan listed his property in Hollywood Hills. According to reports, it was a 4,800 square feet mansion, and it was eventually sold for a whopping $3.8 million.

Dan is also the possessor of many branded watches. For instance, he is the keeper of a Rolex Submariner, which is said to cost more than $11.6k. He is also said to own a Rolex Daytona watch, which is said to cost around $13.1k. Dan is also the owner of another Rolex watch called Rolex GMT Master, which is said to be valued at around $10k.

Dan Aykroyd Car Collection

The Raymond Stantz fame, Dan Aykroyd is said to own a huge collection of vintage automobiles. According to reports, he is the owner of a Buick car, which is valued at around $25k. He is also said to own a Ford Convertible car from the 1940s, which is said to cost around $50k. Furthermore, Dan is the keeper of a Bentley Mark VI 1949 model, which is worth around $40k. Also, Dan owns a Pierce-Arrow 1932 model car, which is worth around $67k.

Apart from this, Dan Aykroyd also has some modern cars in his possession too. He is said to own an Audi R8 car, which cost him a whopping sum of $142k. The actor is also the keeper of a Ford Expedition car, which is valued at around $52k. In addition to this, he is said to own a Mercedes, BMW, and Cadillac as well.

Early Life

Dan Aykroyd is the son of the late Samuel Cuthbert Peter Hugh Aykroyd and Loraine Marie. Dan’s father had a job as a policy advisor to former Canadian Prime Minister, Pierre Trudeau. Samuel was also a civil engineer, while his wife, Loraine used to work as a secretary. Loraine Marie gave birth to Dan Aykroyd on the 1st of July 1952, in Ottawa, Ontario.

Dan was sent to St. Pius X School and later on to St. Patrick High School. After completing high school, Dan joined the University of Caleton and took criminology and sociology as majors. However, he left college to pursue his dreams. He started performing comedy in nightclubs and later on also began learning music as well. Soon he found work as a writer at Saturday Night Live, and eventually joined the cast of the show.

Personal Life

Dan Aykroyd was in a romantic relationship with Carrie Fisher, who is renowned for playing the role of “Princess Leia” in the Star Wars franchise. The couple even exchanged engagement rings, but Carrie called off her engagement to Dan Aykroyd, as she reconciled with her ex-boyfriend Paul Simon. Then in 1983, Dan Aykroyd walked down the aisle with Donna Dixon. During their 39 years long marriage, the couple welcomed three daughters. Though the couple is still married, they decided to separate last month.

Conclusion

Dan Aykroyd has found success in multiple streams. He is known for his roles in movies and television shows. He is also a renowned actor, and is also recognized as the co-creator of “Ghostbusters”. In addition to this, he is also a comedian and musician too. Apart from this, he made a name for himself as an entrepreneur as well. Dan Aykroyd was seen reprising his role as “Raymond Stantz” in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which was released last year. He has also given his voice to Raymond Stantz in the upcoming game called “Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed”, which is going to release this year.

